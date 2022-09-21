ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

country1037fm.com

Listen To Win: Carolina Renaissance Festival Tickets

Win a family four-pack of tickets to the Carolina Renaissance Festival open Saturdays and Sundays October 1st through November 20th, all this week with Tanner and Charlie & Debbie on Country 103.7. What you win:. Four (4) tickets (2 adult and 2 child) to the 2022 Carolina Renaissance Festival. How...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Brewery Kicking Off ‘Booktoberfest’ Book Drive For Kids

Charlotte’s Heist Brewery & Barrel Arts is teaming up with Promising Pages to launch this year’s Booktoberfest, a month-long community book drive, celebration, and school year kick-off. The books are for kids. The beer is for adults. Promising Pages is a non-profit that collects new and donated books...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Popular Texas Burger Chain Could Be Coming To Charlotte

I recognize there are certain things that are undeniably identified with my home state of Texas. The list includes burgers and shakes from Whataburger. Until the day she died, it was always the meal my mom requested when we visited. There is indeed a restaurant in Concord that shares the name. It is not the same as the legendary Texas chain. Whataburger of my childhood sports the unmistakable orange and white exterior. The original building design was an A-frame. It’s one of the things we miss since moving from Texas. When I heard there’s a possibility we may be getting the one and only Whataburger in Charlotte, it was music to my ears.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

“Michael Myers” And “Ghostface” Spotted In Waxhaw

WAXHAW, N.C. – Spooky season is here. Two scary characters were spotted in Waxhaw over the weekend. Jennifer Matthews took pictures of the two people, dressed as Michael Myers and Ghostface from the Scream series. She spotted them around 4PM on Saturday. She says, “When I first saw them, I was a little uneasy due to so much going on in the world today, but after I saw they had no weapons and was making it a thing of having fun, I was OK with it.”
WAXHAW, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
earnthenecklace.com

Allison Latos Leaving WSOC-TV: Where Is the Charlotte Anchor Going?

Allison Latos has been bringing news to the people of Charlotte in an extraordinary way for the last 11 years. People were sad when they saw the video recording of the anchor and reporter in which she announced her departure from WSOC-TV. Latos has earned the highest respect from Charlotte residents and her colleagues. So her followers had many questions when they heard Allison Latos was leaving WSOC-TV. Find out what the multi-Emmy Award-winning anchor said about the new career chapter in her life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Friday Night Frenzy: Sept. 23, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's Friday, once again, during high school football season, and that means another week of Friday Night Frenzy on WCNC Charlotte!. The WCNC Sports team is taking a look at two high school football games across the area, breaking down the matches with highlights, key storylines, and interviews with the teams! Which teams will bring home the W this week?
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte restaurant looks to cash in on 2022 Presidents Cup fans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the 2022 Presidents Cup gets underway at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, a restaurant owner says his company stands to profit from the thousands of fans expected each day. Owner and head chef of Cuzzo’s Cuisine, Andarrio Johnson, is often busy making one of his...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis Christmas Parade details announced

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m., on Saturday, December 10 in downtown Kannapolis. Thousands of lights decorate the parade entries which make it one of the holiday’s most special nighttime events in the state. This is a great Christmas holiday tradition for you and your family to enjoy.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
kiss951.com

New Pizza Shop Coming To Belmont, North Carolina

Belmont, N.C. has a flourishing downtown area. There are so many different restaurants and shops on Main St. and just off Main St. For years the only pizza place in the downtown area was Johnny B’s. I went there lots as a friend of mine was the manager. Great pizza and cold beer! Sadly it closed in 2021.
BELMONT, NC
country1037fm.com

Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location

One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
country1037fm.com

VooDoo Wings Restaurant Coming To Charlotte

I don’t think I know anyone who doesn’t like wings. Later this year wing lovers in Charlotte will have another option to satisfy their cravings. Mobile, Alabama-based wing restaurant VooDoo Wings secured a 3200-square foot space on Highway 160 in Fort Mill and plans to open in December. If you’re familiar with the area, the space was formerly Blacow, which announced its closing this week. Franchisee Brandon Shively says the plan is to open five locations of VooDoo in Charlotte with expansion throughout the Carolinas. A spokesperson with National Restaurant Properties points to Fort Mill’s family vibe that makes it perfect for a brand such as VooDoo. This will be the first time the chain is moving outside its Alabama base. The menu features boneless or traditional type wings with 15 flavors to choose from. VooDoo marinates its chicken for 48 hours to ensure the best flavor and tenderness. Some customer favorites are Cajun Ranch, Lemon Pepper and of course VooDoo, a medium-heat soy and sriracha sauce. Customers can also choose BBQ and Teriyaki. There’s even a super spicy option known as The Bomb. Orders of wings come in numbers from 6-100 pieces. Not feeling the wing vibe? There’s also a Buffalo chicken sandwich and chicken salad. Other tasty treats at VooDoo include fried pickles, hand-cut fries and Buffalo mac and cheese. Don’t forget dessert! Choose from homemade banana pudding or Peanut Butter Cup pie in a cup. My mouth is watering already!
CHARLOTTE, NC
richmondobserver

Charlotte Regional Farmers Market hosts Muscadine Day Sept. 30

CHARLOTTE — September marks the peak of grape season in North Carolina and to celebrate this tasty fruit, the Charlotte Regional Farmer’s Market, the N.C. Muscadine Grape Association and the N.C. Wine and Grape Council will host Muscadine Day Friday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC

