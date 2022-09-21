I don’t think I know anyone who doesn’t like wings. Later this year wing lovers in Charlotte will have another option to satisfy their cravings. Mobile, Alabama-based wing restaurant VooDoo Wings secured a 3200-square foot space on Highway 160 in Fort Mill and plans to open in December. If you’re familiar with the area, the space was formerly Blacow, which announced its closing this week. Franchisee Brandon Shively says the plan is to open five locations of VooDoo in Charlotte with expansion throughout the Carolinas. A spokesperson with National Restaurant Properties points to Fort Mill’s family vibe that makes it perfect for a brand such as VooDoo. This will be the first time the chain is moving outside its Alabama base. The menu features boneless or traditional type wings with 15 flavors to choose from. VooDoo marinates its chicken for 48 hours to ensure the best flavor and tenderness. Some customer favorites are Cajun Ranch, Lemon Pepper and of course VooDoo, a medium-heat soy and sriracha sauce. Customers can also choose BBQ and Teriyaki. There’s even a super spicy option known as The Bomb. Orders of wings come in numbers from 6-100 pieces. Not feeling the wing vibe? There’s also a Buffalo chicken sandwich and chicken salad. Other tasty treats at VooDoo include fried pickles, hand-cut fries and Buffalo mac and cheese. Don’t forget dessert! Choose from homemade banana pudding or Peanut Butter Cup pie in a cup. My mouth is watering already!

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO