FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun Arcade and Pizza Place in Belmont, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte restaurant makes New York Times' list of 50 best restaurants in the United StatesTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC To Be Among One of the Fastest Growing Cities By 2060Tyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Why flexibility is increasingly important to Charlotte workersInstaworkCharlotte, NC
Related
country1037fm.com
Listen To Win: Carolina Renaissance Festival Tickets
Win a family four-pack of tickets to the Carolina Renaissance Festival open Saturdays and Sundays October 1st through November 20th, all this week with Tanner and Charlie & Debbie on Country 103.7. What you win:. Four (4) tickets (2 adult and 2 child) to the 2022 Carolina Renaissance Festival. How...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Brewery Kicking Off ‘Booktoberfest’ Book Drive For Kids
Charlotte’s Heist Brewery & Barrel Arts is teaming up with Promising Pages to launch this year’s Booktoberfest, a month-long community book drive, celebration, and school year kick-off. The books are for kids. The beer is for adults. Promising Pages is a non-profit that collects new and donated books...
country1037fm.com
Popular Texas Burger Chain Could Be Coming To Charlotte
I recognize there are certain things that are undeniably identified with my home state of Texas. The list includes burgers and shakes from Whataburger. Until the day she died, it was always the meal my mom requested when we visited. There is indeed a restaurant in Concord that shares the name. It is not the same as the legendary Texas chain. Whataburger of my childhood sports the unmistakable orange and white exterior. The original building design was an A-frame. It’s one of the things we miss since moving from Texas. When I heard there’s a possibility we may be getting the one and only Whataburger in Charlotte, it was music to my ears.
wccbcharlotte.com
“Michael Myers” And “Ghostface” Spotted In Waxhaw
WAXHAW, N.C. – Spooky season is here. Two scary characters were spotted in Waxhaw over the weekend. Jennifer Matthews took pictures of the two people, dressed as Michael Myers and Ghostface from the Scream series. She spotted them around 4PM on Saturday. She says, “When I first saw them, I was a little uneasy due to so much going on in the world today, but after I saw they had no weapons and was making it a thing of having fun, I was OK with it.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheesecake Factory adding restaurant in Huntersville’s Birkdale Village, building permit shows
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Rumors about the Cheesecake Factory adding a location at Birkdale Village in Huntersville are gaining traction. A pending building permit has been filed in Mecklenburg County for a project called Birkdale Village Cheesecake Factory. It lists 8701 Townley Road as the address. That 8,579-square-foot space was...
earnthenecklace.com
Allison Latos Leaving WSOC-TV: Where Is the Charlotte Anchor Going?
Allison Latos has been bringing news to the people of Charlotte in an extraordinary way for the last 11 years. People were sad when they saw the video recording of the anchor and reporter in which she announced her departure from WSOC-TV. Latos has earned the highest respect from Charlotte residents and her colleagues. So her followers had many questions when they heard Allison Latos was leaving WSOC-TV. Find out what the multi-Emmy Award-winning anchor said about the new career chapter in her life.
WCNC
Friday Night Frenzy: Sept. 23, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's Friday, once again, during high school football season, and that means another week of Friday Night Frenzy on WCNC Charlotte!. The WCNC Sports team is taking a look at two high school football games across the area, breaking down the matches with highlights, key storylines, and interviews with the teams! Which teams will bring home the W this week?
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte restaurant looks to cash in on 2022 Presidents Cup fans
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the 2022 Presidents Cup gets underway at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, a restaurant owner says his company stands to profit from the thousands of fans expected each day. Owner and head chef of Cuzzo’s Cuisine, Andarrio Johnson, is often busy making one of his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Kannapolis Christmas Parade details announced
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m., on Saturday, December 10 in downtown Kannapolis. Thousands of lights decorate the parade entries which make it one of the holiday’s most special nighttime events in the state. This is a great Christmas holiday tradition for you and your family to enjoy.
ACC moving to Charlotte, a legal fight at Charlotte Latin and new CEO at Charlotte history museum
A new headquarters is coming to uptown Charlotte. But it’s not a bank this time. The Atlantic Coast Conference this week announced it’s moving to the city from Greensboro, where it’s been for 70 years. That’s according to the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter. For more, WFAE's Marshall Terry talks to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia.
kiss951.com
New Pizza Shop Coming To Belmont, North Carolina
Belmont, N.C. has a flourishing downtown area. There are so many different restaurants and shops on Main St. and just off Main St. For years the only pizza place in the downtown area was Johnny B’s. I went there lots as a friend of mine was the manager. Great pizza and cold beer! Sadly it closed in 2021.
country1037fm.com
Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location
One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Hall Family Farm opening corn maze, pumpkin patch in time for first full day of fall
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A popular South Carolina farm is opening its corn maze and pumpkin patch on the first full day of fall. The latest corn maze design theme at Hall Family Farm in Lancaster is “Great Train Robbery” and is modeled after the same train they hope to have running on the farm next spring.
country1037fm.com
VooDoo Wings Restaurant Coming To Charlotte
I don’t think I know anyone who doesn’t like wings. Later this year wing lovers in Charlotte will have another option to satisfy their cravings. Mobile, Alabama-based wing restaurant VooDoo Wings secured a 3200-square foot space on Highway 160 in Fort Mill and plans to open in December. If you’re familiar with the area, the space was formerly Blacow, which announced its closing this week. Franchisee Brandon Shively says the plan is to open five locations of VooDoo in Charlotte with expansion throughout the Carolinas. A spokesperson with National Restaurant Properties points to Fort Mill’s family vibe that makes it perfect for a brand such as VooDoo. This will be the first time the chain is moving outside its Alabama base. The menu features boneless or traditional type wings with 15 flavors to choose from. VooDoo marinates its chicken for 48 hours to ensure the best flavor and tenderness. Some customer favorites are Cajun Ranch, Lemon Pepper and of course VooDoo, a medium-heat soy and sriracha sauce. Customers can also choose BBQ and Teriyaki. There’s even a super spicy option known as The Bomb. Orders of wings come in numbers from 6-100 pieces. Not feeling the wing vibe? There’s also a Buffalo chicken sandwich and chicken salad. Other tasty treats at VooDoo include fried pickles, hand-cut fries and Buffalo mac and cheese. Don’t forget dessert! Choose from homemade banana pudding or Peanut Butter Cup pie in a cup. My mouth is watering already!
WBTV
Community stunned after deaths of 27-year-old Salisbury brothers in Charlotte car crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal car crash that happened on Sunday morning in Charlotte took the lives of three people, including twin 27-year-old brothers from Salisbury. As word spread this week that James and John Woodson were killed, it has brought shock and sadness to the community. “John and...
richmondobserver
Charlotte Regional Farmers Market hosts Muscadine Day Sept. 30
CHARLOTTE — September marks the peak of grape season in North Carolina and to celebrate this tasty fruit, the Charlotte Regional Farmer’s Market, the N.C. Muscadine Grape Association and the N.C. Wine and Grape Council will host Muscadine Day Friday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WBTV
Former Pres. Trump to speak at ‘Save America’ event Friday in Wilmington
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles sits down with WBTV's Brandon Hamilton to discuss the affordable housing issues the city is facing. Mayor Vi Lyles speaks with WBTV about violent crimes and teens in Charlotte. Updated: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT. Mayor Vi Lyles sat down with WBTV’s Brandon Hamilton...
‘Heart & soul of Rowan County’: Twin brothers killed in wrong-way Charlotte crash
Twins John and James Woodson, 27, were among three killed in the crash.
Live roach found in vanilla crepe filling at Denny’s in north Charlotte, inspection report says
CHARLOTTE — Health inspectors found a live roach in vanilla filling for crepes at the Denny’s at 4541 Sunset Road in north Charlotte, according to a health code inspection report. More live roaches were behind a prep cooler used to make crepes, the report dated Sept. 21, 2022.
A collector of all things is preserving history in Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “History is so broad, You can focus on anything you’re interested in,” said Steve Hill. History is something that happened in the past. ‘Past’ is the key word, time moves on but history stays put. But for those like Steve Hill, history is here, right now. History is alive. […]
