ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Housing Commission Awarded $7.5M to Help 5,000 Homebuyers of Color by 2025

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19IIx8_0i56IzST00
City officials announced the $7.5 million Wealth Opportunities Restored through Homeownership (WORTH) grant Wednesday at a news conference. Photo credit: San Diego Housing Commission

The San Diego Housing Commission Wednesday began an effort to expand homeownership among people of color thanks in part to a $7.5 million grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation.

The rate of homeownership is significantly lower for households of color than white households. A SDHC-commissioned Urban Institute study of San Diego households found homeownership rates of 29.1% among Black households and 35.2% among Latino households, compared with 54.8% among white households.

“Homeownership is more than having a place to live — it opens the door to self-investment, community building, and generational wealth,” said Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, at a news conference for the new program Wednesday morning. “For communities of color, the housing crisis has been compounded by decades of discriminatory policies designed to exclude them from access to housing capital, financing, and ownership opportunities.”

The grant comes from Wells Fargo’s Wealth Opportunity Restored Through Homeownership initiative, a $60 million national effort intended to address systemic barriers to homeownership for people of color. San Diego is one of eight markets across the United States to receive a WORTH grant.

“Innovative programs and public-private partnerships, such as the WORTH grant, are crucial in tackling these issues,” Atkins said.

The SDHC and San Diego City-County Reinvestment Task Force are among the organizations in the San Diego Homeownership Equity Collaborative, which will work to help create 5,000 new homeowners of color in San Diego County by the end of 2025.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Wells Fargo for dedicating funding so that more San Diego families have the opportunity to purchase a home,” Mayor Todd Gloria said.

“Public-private partnerships like these help us address the root causes of inequity. This funding will change the lives of 5,000 families of color in our community, helping put homeownership within reach at a time when it’s more crucial than ever,” Gloria added.

“Systemic inequities and racist historical practices have prevented families of color from achieving their homeownership and wealth-building goals for too long,” City Council President pro Tem Monica Montgomery Steppe said. “I’m thrilled that the Wells Fargo WORTH grant gives San Diego an opportunity to decrease the equity gap and increase access to homeownership for new homebuyers of color.”

The SDHC provides staff support for RTF and administers first-time homebuyer programs for the city and county of San Diego, and the cities of Chula Vista and El Cajon.

“As a company, we’re committed to putting homeownership in reach for more families of color,” said Otis Rolley, Wells Fargo’s head of social impact and president of the Wells Fargo Foundation. “We recognize the need for deliberate intervention from the public and private sectors to address the homeownership equity gap. We look forward to working with the collaborative to accelerate actions and foster greater homeownership, wealth and opportunity in San Diego.”

Through the grant funding, services and resources for homebuyers of color are scheduled to be developed, such as credit counseling, down payment assistance and homeownership navigators.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
El Cajon, CA
San Diego, CA
Business
San Diego County, CA
Business
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Real Estate
San Diego County, CA
Real Estate
cohaitungchi.com

30 Best Hikes in San Diego County

Ditch the flip-flops for laces and head out on one of these best San Diego hikes that will take you along coastal trails, out to waterfalls, and even to a potato-chip-shaped rock. On this list, I’ve included 30 of many popular trails that locals and visitors love in addition to their lengths, locations, and levels of difficulty.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Gloria
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Housing Market#Homebuyer#Urban Institute#Sdhc#Latino#Bipoc#Senate#Wells Fargo
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Blue-Chip Firms Must Be Held Accountable for Their Role in Calexico’s Fentanyl Epidemic

Last month we recognized International Overdose Awareness Day, a day that everyone wishes we did not need to have. Opioid-related emergency visits among Latinos have been on the rise since 2006, and in 2019 Imperial County had the highest number of emergency visits across California. And in San Diego County this past year there were 1,303 lives lost to drug overdoses — an increase from the previous year.
CALEXICO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
kusi.com

Update: Homeless shelters switched to processing center for migrants

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless problem is out of control, with a record high 1,609 homeless people living in Downtown San Diego alone. City and County leaders, like Mayor Gloria and Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, insist on converting hotels/motels into homeless shelters, as they continue touting the openings as success.
SAN DIEGO, CA
arizonasuntimes.com

Democrats Pivot on Law and Order as Soft-on-Crime Liberals Assaulted, Burglarized

Democrats’ virtual 180 on the issue of crime — a journey from supporting the “defund the police” movement to espousing tougher law enforcement — has been accentuated by a striking pattern in recent months: prominent liberals being mugged, sometimes quite literally, by the harsh reality of rising crime as victims themselves.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Foundation Plans to Use $2M Grant to Expand Mission Trails Regional Park

The Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation has received a $2 million grant from the San Diego River Conservancy to acquire private land for the park. The foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving, protecting and improving the park, will obtain the land, in the East Elliott Community Plan area north of state Route 52. Following the acquisition, the foundation will donate it to the city of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy