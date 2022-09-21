Thanks to McAllen ISD’s Dual Language Program, students in elementary school can actually earn credit toward their diploma years before they step into a high school. That’s what happened to 36 students in the district. They earned one high school Languages Other Than English (LOTE) credit at the end of fifth grade this past spring. The students are now in their first year of middle school but already have credit toward their high school diploma.

MCALLEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO