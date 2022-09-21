Read full article on original website
New Donna ISD program teaches life skills to students with disabilities
A new program at the Donna Independent School District is bridging the gap by giving students with disabilities a chance to learn life skills to prepare them for life after high school. The program is for students who are 18 through 21 years old. Life skills teacher David Castillo says...
San Benito CISD board member supports criminal investigation into former superintendent
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito Consolidated Independent School Board Vice President Janie Lopez revealed to 4 Investigates Derick Garcia she supports a criminal investigation into former Superintendent Nate Carman. “There is a possibility that laws were broken, yes, and so that would be something that law enforcement would need to further look into,” […]
Cheerleader Challenge: Brownsville Pace High School
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The cheer team of the Brownsville James Pace Early High School showed its school spirit at Charlie Clark Nissan in Brownsville. On Friday morning the team showcased a special cheer for RGV viewers. Tonight the Pace Vikings will host the Donna North Chiefs at 7:30. Each week, a cheerleading squad will […]
Connected? Cameron County wants to survey residents’ internet needs
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Who’s connected? Cameron County wants to know and is reaching out to improve internet access. The survey is available online now. Officials want residents to participate in an internet improvement project survey. The county launched the project to bring reliable and affordable internet connection to all residents, within city and […]
5th graders earn high school credit through dual language program
Thanks to McAllen ISD’s Dual Language Program, students in elementary school can actually earn credit toward their diploma years before they step into a high school. That’s what happened to 36 students in the district. They earned one high school Languages Other Than English (LOTE) credit at the end of fifth grade this past spring. The students are now in their first year of middle school but already have credit toward their high school diploma.
Alton remembers victims of 1989 school bus crash
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Students and staff from Mission CISD gathered at several events commemorating the tragic school bus crash that happened on September 21, 1989. The crash occurred when a Dr. Pepper truck ran a stop sign at the intersection of Mile 5 and Bryan Road. It hit a school bus packed with junior […]
Harlingen South alumnus thanks teacher for success as underwater welder
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen South High School graduate accredits his high school teacher for motivating him to pursue his passion of underwater welding. Leo Montes, a 2021 Harlingen South High School graduate, is now working as a welder specializing in commercial diving and underwater welding. Montes attributes his success in the field to […]
RGV students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalists. According to the South Texas Independent School District, four of its students made the cut. Of the four students who qualified, three attend South Texas ISD Science Academy in Mercedes, including Daniel Z. Chen of Mission; Richard A. […]
Brownsville ‘Hungry Heroes’ highlighted for community work
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — 1 in 4 children in Texas struggle with food insecurity and community leaders are working to close that gap. A great way to battle food insecurity is by educating and promoting the growing and harvesting of your own food. Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez III was highlighted as a Hungry Hero by […]
New app improving communication between EMS and hospitals in Weslaco
An app called Pulsera is helping doctors more effectively treat patients after they arrive in the emergency room, but the process starts with paramedics in the field. Weslaco EMS and Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco are putting the application to use. The pulsera app comes with detailed information about a...
McAllen police identify suspect in store robbery investigation
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are seeking help to find a man wanted for a robbery last month. Police responded to a convenience store robbery at 12:28 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the 200 block of E. Highway 83. McAllen police identified Ricardo Villarreal, 38, as the suspect,...
Sheriff decries Cameron County commission’s role in staff problems
OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza pushed back against the county commission Thursday in Brownsville. “Our detention officers and deputies are some of the most underpaid in the country and the commissioner’s court refuses to give them a pay raise,” Garza said in his press conference. “The lack of a liveable wage […]
City of Elsa looking into legalizing 8-liners
Elsa city leaders are looking to legalize 8-liners in their jurisdiction, and they’re seeking input from the public. A public meeting will be held Friday, Sept. 23, at Elsa City Hall from 1 p.m. through 3 p.m. to discuss the issue. 8-liner, or maquinitas, busts are common for Valley...
Police search for man in taco restaurant burglary
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a suspect after a taco restaurant was burglarized. The man is considered a person of interest in a burglary of a business case, according to a post by the Brownsville Police Department. Police said the man was able to enter Taqueria Siberia located on International Blvd. […]
SCOREBOARD: Texas High School Football Week 5
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Teams across the Rio Grande Valley will face off in the fifth week of the high school football season. The undefeated PSJA North will face off against the Edinburg Vela Sabercats. This week will also feature a matchup between 4-0 Brownsville Porter and Roma, who are on a two-game win streak. […]
Pink it Up Walk at Sunrise Mall Oct 6th
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Sunrise Mall and Valley Regional Medical Center have teamed up to present the Pink it Up Walk in support of Breast Cancer Awareness. The event will take place on Thursday, October 6 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. The community is invited for a Doc Talk, indoor walk around the mall, goodie bags (while supplies last) and a Best Pink Diva Costume Contest. Participants are encouraged to wear their pink outfit to show support for those in the fight against breast cancer. Event timeline as follows:
Midnight crash near Robstown kills Valley man
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Harlingen man died Thursday morning after crashing his car south of Robstown. DPS officers said they believe Marco Antonio Tabasco was speeding on Hwy. 77 at around 12:15 a.m. and drove off the road. Trying to get back onto the highway, he overcorrected his Honda Civic and was sent into a skid into a construction site.
Pet of the Week: Puppy
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:. The puppy is available for adoption at the Palm...
Mission-based EMS provider to serve portion of Hidalgo County
Hidalgo County commissioners secured a new agreement with a Mission-based EMS provider to serve those living in Precinct 3. The agreement with Skyline EMS was reached days before Precinct 3’s contract with Pharr EMS is set to end. Without the new deal, the ambulance response times would have been...
COVID-19 deaths rise toward 4,000 in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After three more people died of COVID-19, officials announced early Friday that Hidalgo County is two deaths shy of 4,000 since the start of the pandemic. The death toll now includes two Edinburg men in their 70s and a woman from Pharr also in her 70s. Two of the people […]
