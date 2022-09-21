ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Montana Tech takes down Montana Western in rivalry game

BUTTE, Mont. — In a rivalry game on Saturday afternoon with major implications in the Frontier Conference standings, Montana Tech picked up a road victory over Montana Western, 33-24. Montana Tech had to play without its starting quarterback Jet Campbell, but the team got out to a fast start right out of the gates. Campbell's backup, Blake Thelen, was phenomenal all game long. He finished the contest 15-of-27 for passing, with 200 yards and three touchdowns, two of which came in the first quarter to give the Orediggers an early 14-0 lead.
BUTTE, MT
Felton Angus makes move to western Montana

DEER LODGE, Mont. – The Felton family has been synonymous with quality Black Angus genetics in Montana for 50 years. Reflecting back on his family history, third-generation rancher Jim Felton points out one of the reasons Felton Angus has made its mark today as a leader in Black Angus seedstock genetics is the fact the family is always looking for ways to push their operation to the next level.
DEER LODGE, MT
Montana law enforcement receiving funding part of Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants

HELENA, Mont. - Cities and counties across Montana are receiving funding from Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants to train and equip law enforcement to prevent crime. A release from Senator Jon Tester says the funding will be distributed to cities and counties in Montana through the Department of Justice via Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Grants.
MONTANA STATE
