Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Montana Tech takes down Montana Western in rivalry game
BUTTE, Mont. — In a rivalry game on Saturday afternoon with major implications in the Frontier Conference standings, Montana Tech picked up a road victory over Montana Western, 33-24. Montana Tech had to play without its starting quarterback Jet Campbell, but the team got out to a fast start right out of the gates. Campbell's backup, Blake Thelen, was phenomenal all game long. He finished the contest 15-of-27 for passing, with 200 yards and three touchdowns, two of which came in the first quarter to give the Orediggers an early 14-0 lead.
agupdate.com
Felton Angus makes move to western Montana
DEER LODGE, Mont. – The Felton family has been synonymous with quality Black Angus genetics in Montana for 50 years. Reflecting back on his family history, third-generation rancher Jim Felton points out one of the reasons Felton Angus has made its mark today as a leader in Black Angus seedstock genetics is the fact the family is always looking for ways to push their operation to the next level.
montanasports.com
Class AA roundup: No. 4 Helena stuns No. 1 Missoula Sentinel, snaps Spartans’ streak
MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel’s winning streak is no more. Helena High, No. 4 in MTN Sports’ Class AA power rankings this week, halted the Spartans run at 25 games with a 35-7 victory Friday at Missoula County Stadium as Cade Holland scored three second-half touchdowns. Sentinel took...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana law enforcement receiving funding part of Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants
HELENA, Mont. - Cities and counties across Montana are receiving funding from Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants to train and equip law enforcement to prevent crime. A release from Senator Jon Tester says the funding will be distributed to cities and counties in Montana through the Department of Justice via Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Grants.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallest Masonry Structure In The World Is In Montana. It’s Huge.
Did you know the largest surviving masonry structure in the whole world resides in Montana? How cool is that?. In the mining town of Anaconda, Montana, resides a monument to construction. The Anaconda Smelter Stack. With an overall height of 585 feet, it's the biggest masonry structure in the whole world.
Helena auto body shop preparing to surprise local non-profit with donation
Top Gun Auto Body in Helena will surprise a local non-profit with a donation of around $8,000 on Saturday.
Helena carousel to close temporarily
Helena's Great Northern Carousel announced it will close indefinitely. According to a post on Facebook
Longtime Butte Democrat Art Noonan dead at 70
Arthur “Art” Noonan, one-time executive director of the Montana Democratic Party, former lawmaker, 2022 legislative candidate died this week of a heart attack
IN THIS ARTICLE
Montana's newest wildfire quadruples in size, but so far is not threatening homes: officials
Montana's firefighters are battling a new blaze that’s expanded to about 400 acres since Sunday. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said on Sunday that fire personnel were responding to a new fire located on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. On Sunday, the first was estimated to be...
Comments / 0