BUTTE, Mont. — In a rivalry game on Saturday afternoon with major implications in the Frontier Conference standings, Montana Tech picked up a road victory over Montana Western, 33-24. Montana Tech had to play without its starting quarterback Jet Campbell, but the team got out to a fast start right out of the gates. Campbell's backup, Blake Thelen, was phenomenal all game long. He finished the contest 15-of-27 for passing, with 200 yards and three touchdowns, two of which came in the first quarter to give the Orediggers an early 14-0 lead.

BUTTE, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO