Alright, my friends, wedding season isn’t over yet. I’m sure you’ve spent the summer celebrating your nearest and dearest in floral slip dresses, halternecks and various shades of pink but it’s time to transition your wedding wear for the new season. Stocking up on a few cute dresses can be incredibly easy if you know where to look. (Here. Where to look is right here.) Luckily, there are so many adorable plus-size wedding guest dresses you’ll want to wear far beyond bridal season, no matter how big or small the ceremony may be. After a few years of social distanced weddings,...

APPAREL ・ 3 DAYS AGO