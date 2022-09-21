Read full article on original website
ktoy1047.com
Oklahoma wreck leaves woman, child dead
The crash occurred Friday afternoon on US-271 in Grant, Oklahoma, when a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Rekia Johnson failed to yield and pulled out in front of the semi driven by 35-year-old John King. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol pronounced Johnson and a 4-year-old child dead at the scene. Another 4-year-old...
KXII.com
Sherman Police searching for credit card abuse suspect
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police said they need help identifying a woman who is a suspect in a credit card abuse investigation. Police said if you have any information about the woman in the photos you can contact the Sherman Police Department at 903-892-7290. The reference case number is 22-0003882.
KTEN.com
TxDOT sets date for completion of U.S. 75 project
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Here is some welcome news for motorists who travel along busy U.S. Highway 75 in Grayson County. The Texas Department of Transportation now says construction is expected to end about one year from now, in the fall of 2023. That time frame comes with a...
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff UPDATE: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma
MCTXSheriff UPDATE: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma. On the evening of September 21, 2022, Steven Roger Edwards and Nicole Marie Crisp were apprehended in Mead, Oklahoma. Edwards and Crisp were arrested without incident and are currently in custody at the Bryan County Jail awaiting extradition back to Montgomery County. Edwards and Crisp were wanted in connection with the August 29th, 2022 murder of Bradley Holloway in Splendora, TX.
KXII.com
Denison man dies at ‘Rednecks with Paychecks’ event
MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man died at the Rednecks with Paychecks annual fall mudcrawl event outside Saint Jo. According to KAUZ, 61-year-old Rickey Doty was found at the bottom of a rocky trail with a head injury, and was pronounced dead at the scene on September 17, 2022.
eparisextra.com
Paris PD investigate criminal mischief case
Paris Police officers responded to a criminal mischief call in the 1700 block of N Main St at 12:48 a.m. on Sept. 25. Paris Police officers responded to a criminal mischief call in the 1700 block of N Main St at 12:48 a.m. on Sept. 25. Officers spoke with three victims who reported that their vehicle windows had been damaged by someone.
KXII.com
Highway 32 shut down after wreck in Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Sheriffs asked drivers to avoid Highway 32 after a two vehicle crash Monday morning. The Love County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck happened on Highway 32 and Loves Valley Road. Sheriff Cumberledge said travel lanes east and west were shut down, and there was...
2 Killed In Choctaw County Crash
Two people including a 4-year-old girl are dead following a crash involving a semi in southern Choctaw County on Thursday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Troopers say Rekia Johnson was turning onto Highway 271 from a county road in the town of Grant when she pulled out...
KXII.com
1 dead after crash with semi-truck in Love County
MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - One person is dead after a crash in Marietta Wednesday evening. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Interstate 35 northbound at 8:05 p.m. Troopers said a car driven by an unidentified 24-year-old of Kansas City, MO and a semi-truck driven by 29-year-old Denzel K. Stephens were headed northbound on the highway, when the semi-truck reentered the road from the outside shoulder and was hit by the car from behind.
KTEN.com
Suspect sought in fatal Sherman hit-and-run
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman police said they are looking for a suspect after a fatal hit-and-run accident Thursday night. Someone called 911 around 7 p.m. to report seeing a man on the ground in the 500 block of East Taylor Street, between U.S. 75 and Texoma Parkway. The...
KTEN.com
Chickasaw Festival returns after COVID hiatus
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — The Chickasaw Annual Meeting and Festival is back for its first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic. It kicked off on Friday, with a full day of outdoor activities taking place Saturday. Families were able to take part in a junior olympics or stickball tournament, among other attractions.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Monday (Sep 26)
Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 3200-block of Allen St at 7:48 Friday morning. Someone had entered it during the night and had stolen his wallet and a pistol. The investigation continues. James Burton House. Paris Police assisted a stranded motorist in the 2800-block of...
Ex-cop acquitted of murder in shooting in small Texas town
A former police officer in a small Texas town was found not guilty of murder Thursday in the slaying of a Black man who offered a handshake as the officer responded to a call about a fight.
KXII.com
Sheriff: Felon arrested after armed standoff in Johnston County
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man who was out of jail on bond, on attempted kidnapping and lewd acts charges is back in the Johnston County Jail after an armed standoff in Milburn Friday evening. Sheriff Gary Dodd said they received a call from someone accusing Timothy Minor of...
KTEN.com
Frontier Day honors Pottsboro's heritage
POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) — Pottsboro celebrated its heritage Saturday during Frontier Day 2022, which dates back to 1876. Vendors came from all across Grayson County for the annual event that started with a parade and followed up with bug-eating contests, booths, a car show, and more. "Our big festival...
KTEN.com
Plane makes emergency landing on Fannin County highway
SAVOY, Texas (KTEN) — A small plane made an emergency landing on U.S. 82 near Savoy in Fannin County on Thursday afternoon. The single-engine aircraft appeared to be intact, save for some damage to its right wing. The pilot and a passenger were unhurt. According to data from Flightradar24,...
KTEN.com
TABI school receives donation for new equipment
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Texoma Autism and Behavior Intervention School received a $24,250 donation on Friday. “We will use the money for some equipment for our sensory gym, and possibly for our playground equipment outside,” said TABI assistant director Bre Bourgeois. “All of our kids love the sensory output and input they need, so having that equipment and the more play therapy we can give them, the more success we will have.”
Dallas Observer
Ex-Cop Faces a Wrongful Death Lawsuit over Fatal Shooting of Black Man in Wolfe City
On Thursday, a Hunt County jury unanimously found Shaun Lucas, a former police officer who shot and killed a Black man named Jonathan Price in October 2020, not guilty of murder. Lucas, who was fired from the Wolfe City Police Department following the incident, admitted to shooting 31-year-old Price, but...
KTEN.com
Denison celebrates 150 years
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Denison celebrated 150 years this weekend with a big birthday event at Forest Park. "So far, it's picture perfect," said Mayor Janet Gott. "Everything's happened exactly as it's supposed to. And we are so excited to have our citizens out to celebrate."
KXII.com
Wilson police arrest man accused of molesting infant
WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - A Marietta man was arrested in Wilson Sunday after police say he was caught inappropriately touching an 11-month-old child. Wilson Police said officers were called to the 30 block of Idlewood Circle after the child’s mother walked in and witnessed her boyfriend, Jace Mason, 19, lying naked and touching the child, and called police.
