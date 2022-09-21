ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Two Minneapolis food trucks say the city is threatening to shut them down

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A food fight is underway in Minneapolis as two popular food trucks fight to stay open. On Saturday morning, Animales Barbeque and Boomin' Barbecue took to social media, claiming the city of Minneapolis is trying to shut them down because their current set-ups violate city code- namely their outdoor smokers.
Stella's Fish Cafe closes temporarily to investigate viral rodent video

Well-known Uptown restaurant Stella's Fish Cafe & Prestige Oyster Bar closed temporarily at the weekend after a viral video allegedly showed a rodent on its premises. The restaurant announced the early closure on Saturday so it could investigate the video, which was shared to social media by RaLasia Wright and appeared to show a rodent burrowing into a saran wrapped-platter of rice in the window of the West Lake Street restaurant.
Soul Asylum's Dave Pirner Is at Home Again in Minneapolis

These days, you can find Dave Pirner in his favorite back booth at The Lowry. At 58, he’s living full time in Minneapolis for the first time in forever. He sold his house in New Orleans and moved all his stuff up into his house in Kenwood. It’s the house he used to joke “that ‘Runaway Train’ built”—not too far from the Uptown neighborhood he used to scour for Ramones records back when he was a trumpet player in jazz band at Minneapolis’s long-gone West High School.
Elegant Cottage Style Luxury Home on Lake Minnetonka

This gorgeous lakeside home in Wayzata, Minnesota features a dramatic cottage style architecture with a timeless look. The property enjoys commanding views of Smith Bay on Lake Minnetonka. The architecture of the house is a blend of modern and traditional design by David Charlez Designs. It was built by Stonewood...
14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka, MN

Just west of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Minnetonka is known for its breathtaking natural beauty and scenery. But it’s also famous for being home to a variety of restaurants that appeal to any palate. Keep reading to discover the 14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka. 1. Blue Birch. $$ | (952) 935-5500...
Missing: Johnathan Anderl last seen leaving MacPhail Center for Music in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – A Crystal man who lives with autism is missing after leaving the MacPhail Center for Music Thursday evening in downtown Minneapolis.Johnathan Anderl, 39, was seen in surveillance video exiting the education center, located at 501 Second Street in Downtown East, at about 5:20 p.m. before heading towards West River Parkway. Anderl is 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build, and weighs about 180 pounds. He has a short beard and short brown hair with a receding hairline.He was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, khaki shorts and tennis shoes with long socks.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
The long-awaited Chicken Guy never opened, so the Mall of America is suing

The Mall of America is suing a restaurant and its co-owner, alleging it signed a lease agreement, failed to pay rent and ultimately never opened. The chain restaurant, Chicken Guy, and its co-founder Robert Earl are named as the defendants in the lawsuit. The fast-casual establishment was also co-founded by celebrity chef Guy Fieri, but only Earl's name is on the lawsuit filed in Hennepin County.
Minneapolis BBQ food trucks fight "archaic" city ordinance forcing them to shut down external smokers

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two Minneapolis barbecue food trucks are fighting what they call an "archaic" city ordinance that will force them to shut down their offset smokers at the end of the month.Animales Barbeque Co and Boomin Barbecue say they were told by the city that food trucks are not allowed to have anything outside the footprint of the truck itself.Animales says they've been running their external smoker since they opened in August of 2018 and passed multiple inspections with it in view. But still, it's against city ordinance and they'll no longer be able to use the smoker come Oct. 1.The...
Maple Plain woman, 71, dies after south Minneapolis crash

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 71-year-old woman from Maple Plain died after a crash in south Minneapolis Friday.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Annette Smith was hospitalized after a crash at Nicollet Avenue South and Franklin Avenue.The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m., and Smith died about six hours later at Hennepin Healthcare.The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the crash.
Small Minnesota town named among best to visit for Halloween

One Minnesota community made Trips to Discover’s list of the best small towns to visit for Halloween. The list included 18 small-town destinations that offer different attractions, from festivals to haunts. Minnesota’s contribution to the list was the city of Anoka, sitting just north of Minneapolis. Dubbed the...
Elderly Driver Killed in Southern Minnesota Car-Truck Collision

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Northfield man was the victim of a traffic crash this morning. The State Patrol says 83-year-old Gerald Maas was killed when his car collided with a straight truck at an intersection on Highway 3 on the southwest edge of Northfield around 9:50 AM. The truck was traveling north on Highway 3 while the crash victim was headed west on the intersecting roadway.
Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead

(East Lake Lillian Township, MN)--A weekend crash in Kandiyohi County has left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township. Both drivers were killed when the two SUVs collided – 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

