This Is Minnesota's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
fox9.com
Two Minneapolis food trucks say the city is threatening to shut them down
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A food fight is underway in Minneapolis as two popular food trucks fight to stay open. On Saturday morning, Animales Barbeque and Boomin' Barbecue took to social media, claiming the city of Minneapolis is trying to shut them down because their current set-ups violate city code- namely their outdoor smokers.
Stella's Fish Cafe closes temporarily to investigate viral rodent video
Well-known Uptown restaurant Stella's Fish Cafe & Prestige Oyster Bar closed temporarily at the weekend after a viral video allegedly showed a rodent on its premises. The restaurant announced the early closure on Saturday so it could investigate the video, which was shared to social media by RaLasia Wright and appeared to show a rodent burrowing into a saran wrapped-platter of rice in the window of the West Lake Street restaurant.
mspmag.com
Soul Asylum's Dave Pirner Is at Home Again in Minneapolis
These days, you can find Dave Pirner in his favorite back booth at The Lowry. At 58, he’s living full time in Minneapolis for the first time in forever. He sold his house in New Orleans and moved all his stuff up into his house in Kenwood. It’s the house he used to joke “that ‘Runaway Train’ built”—not too far from the Uptown neighborhood he used to scour for Ramones records back when he was a trumpet player in jazz band at Minneapolis’s long-gone West High School.
idesignarch.com
Elegant Cottage Style Luxury Home on Lake Minnetonka
This gorgeous lakeside home in Wayzata, Minnesota features a dramatic cottage style architecture with a timeless look. The property enjoys commanding views of Smith Bay on Lake Minnetonka. The architecture of the house is a blend of modern and traditional design by David Charlez Designs. It was built by Stonewood...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka, MN
Just west of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Minnetonka is known for its breathtaking natural beauty and scenery. But it’s also famous for being home to a variety of restaurants that appeal to any palate. Keep reading to discover the 14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka. 1. Blue Birch. $$ | (952) 935-5500...
Missing: Johnathan Anderl last seen leaving MacPhail Center for Music in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – A Crystal man who lives with autism is missing after leaving the MacPhail Center for Music Thursday evening in downtown Minneapolis.Johnathan Anderl, 39, was seen in surveillance video exiting the education center, located at 501 Second Street in Downtown East, at about 5:20 p.m. before heading towards West River Parkway. Anderl is 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build, and weighs about 180 pounds. He has a short beard and short brown hair with a receding hairline.He was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, khaki shorts and tennis shoes with long socks.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
MEOW! Minnesota’s First Cat Café Has Opened A Second Location
Five years ago, the very first Cat Café opened in Minneapolis, Minnesota and a couple months ago the owners added a second location. If you love cats and coffee this might be your favorite thing ever. You can find out what a Cat Café is and learn more about this unique Minnesota business below.
The long-awaited Chicken Guy never opened, so the Mall of America is suing
The Mall of America is suing a restaurant and its co-owner, alleging it signed a lease agreement, failed to pay rent and ultimately never opened. The chain restaurant, Chicken Guy, and its co-founder Robert Earl are named as the defendants in the lawsuit. The fast-casual establishment was also co-founded by celebrity chef Guy Fieri, but only Earl's name is on the lawsuit filed in Hennepin County.
Minneapolis BBQ food trucks fight "archaic" city ordinance forcing them to shut down external smokers
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two Minneapolis barbecue food trucks are fighting what they call an "archaic" city ordinance that will force them to shut down their offset smokers at the end of the month.Animales Barbeque Co and Boomin Barbecue say they were told by the city that food trucks are not allowed to have anything outside the footprint of the truck itself.Animales says they've been running their external smoker since they opened in August of 2018 and passed multiple inspections with it in view. But still, it's against city ordinance and they'll no longer be able to use the smoker come Oct. 1.The...
Beloved Stillwater pirate chef Shawn Smalley dies at 45
The distinctive chef of a former Stillwater restaurant and pirate bar has died at the age of 45. Shawn Smalley, who ran Smalley's Caribbean Barbeque and Pirate Bar for a decade before its closure in 2018, died on Sept. 9. He had gone into cardiac arrest following a seizure, and...
Maple Plain woman, 71, dies after south Minneapolis crash
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 71-year-old woman from Maple Plain died after a crash in south Minneapolis Friday.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Annette Smith was hospitalized after a crash at Nicollet Avenue South and Franklin Avenue.The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m., and Smith died about six hours later at Hennepin Healthcare.The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the crash.
Marx Fusion Bistro closes after 20 years in downtown Stillwater
Mark Fusion Bistro & Wine Bar at 241 Main Street S. in Stillwater has closed after 20 years in business. Courtesy of city of Stillwater. Marx Fusion Bistro & Wine Bar has permanently closed after 20 years in downtown Stillwater. Owners Mark and Lydia Hanson shared the news in a...
exoticspotter.com
Lamborghini Huracan | Spotted in Chanhassen, Minnesota
Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
5 Minnesota cities to visit for the best of fall colors
When autumn makes its appearance, many a Minnesotan starts planning day trips to take in the fall colors. The typical fall colors season starts in northern Minnesota in mid-September, and continues in southern Minnesota until mid-October. But where to go to get a glimpse of orange, red, and yellow? Here...
wiproud.com
Small Minnesota town named among best to visit for Halloween
One Minnesota community made Trips to Discover’s list of the best small towns to visit for Halloween. The list included 18 small-town destinations that offer different attractions, from festivals to haunts. Minnesota’s contribution to the list was the city of Anoka, sitting just north of Minneapolis. Dubbed the...
Elderly Driver Killed in Southern Minnesota Car-Truck Collision
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Northfield man was the victim of a traffic crash this morning. The State Patrol says 83-year-old Gerald Maas was killed when his car collided with a straight truck at an intersection on Highway 3 on the southwest edge of Northfield around 9:50 AM. The truck was traveling north on Highway 3 while the crash victim was headed west on the intersecting roadway.
voiceofalexandria.com
Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead
(East Lake Lillian Township, MN)--A weekend crash in Kandiyohi County has left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township. Both drivers were killed when the two SUVs collided – 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
Minnesota BCA: Johnathan Anderl found safe
Minneapolis police are asking for help in finding Johnathan Anderl, 39, who was last seen Thursday on video walking north on Second St S. away from the McPhail Center and then toward West River Parkway.
