Waco, TX

Kickoff time announced for Kansas State at Iowa State

The Big 12 Conference and ESPN have announced that Kansas State's October 8 game at Iowa State will start at 6:30 p.m. and will air on ESPNU. This is the Wildcats' first game on ESPNU this season. The last time they played on the network, the Cats won 31-12 against TCU in 2021. K-State will look to end a two-game losing streak to the Cyclones as they look for their first win in Ames since 2016.
Everything Mike Gundy said during his Monday press conference

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football begins its grueling nine-week Big 12 schedule this week with a road trip to face the defending Big 12 Champions. The Cowboys will take on the Baylor Bears on Saturday afternoon at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on FOX.
Iowa State DB Beau Freyley ejected for targeting against Baylor

Officials ejected Iowa State defensive back Beau Freyler on the opening drive against Baylor for targeting. Officials did not throw a flag on the initial play, in what looked like a routine tackle for Freyler. However, after he made the tackle, the officials went to a booth review for targeting. Freyler appeared to dip his head, but his helmet made contact with Baylor running back Richard Reese.
Bryson Jackson Named Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Baylor football sixth-year senior linebacker Bryson Jackson has been named the Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the conference on Monday. Jackson stood out defensively for the Bears as part of their 31-24 win at Iowa State on Saturday, helping BU to...
