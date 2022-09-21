Read full article on original website
Kickoff time announced for Kansas State at Iowa State
The Big 12 Conference and ESPN have announced that Kansas State's October 8 game at Iowa State will start at 6:30 p.m. and will air on ESPNU. This is the Wildcats' first game on ESPNU this season. The last time they played on the network, the Cats won 31-12 against TCU in 2021. K-State will look to end a two-game losing streak to the Cyclones as they look for their first win in Ames since 2016.
Everything Mike Gundy said during his Monday press conference
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football begins its grueling nine-week Big 12 schedule this week with a road trip to face the defending Big 12 Champions. The Cowboys will take on the Baylor Bears on Saturday afternoon at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on FOX.
Kickoff time, TV details announced for Oklahoma State vs. Baylor
The kickoff time and TV network details for Oklahoma State football's Big 12 opener against Baylor have been announced. The Cowboys (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) and Bears (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT inside McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, next Saturday. The game will air on FOX.
Iowa State DB Beau Freyley ejected for targeting against Baylor
Officials ejected Iowa State defensive back Beau Freyler on the opening drive against Baylor for targeting. Officials did not throw a flag on the initial play, in what looked like a routine tackle for Freyler. However, after he made the tackle, the officials went to a booth review for targeting. Freyler appeared to dip his head, but his helmet made contact with Baylor running back Richard Reese.
Bryson Jackson Named Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week
IRVING, Texas – Baylor football sixth-year senior linebacker Bryson Jackson has been named the Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the conference on Monday. Jackson stood out defensively for the Bears as part of their 31-24 win at Iowa State on Saturday, helping BU to...
Everything Matt Campbell said after Iowa State's first loss
Iowa State suffered its first loss of the season Saturday, as the Cyclones fell to the Baylor Bears at home, 31-24. After a game that felt like it had just about everything, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell met with the media. On the early plays (penalties) in the first...
