LSU QB Jayden Daniels leaves game vs. New Mexico after taking hard hit
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels left Saturday night's game vs. New Mexico after taking a hard hit on a run into the Lobos' secondary. Daniels hit the turf hard as he finished off the run, but left the field under his own power. Daniels was taken into the injury tent and...
LSU vs. New Mexico: Check out a summary of how they scored
LSU 10 7 14 7 — 38 First quarter. LSU: Armoni Goodwin 5 run at 9:52 (Damian Ramos kick). DRIVE: 8 plays, 57 yards, 2:49. KEY PLAYS: LSU starts the drive with excellent field position at the Tigers' 43 after a 25-yard New Mexico punt. Jayden Daniels 13 pass to Malik Nabers to the New Mexico 32. Daniels 10 pass to Josh Williams to the 17. TIGERS 7, LOBOS 0.
Scott Rabalais: As a new season nears, Kim Mulkey goes from selling to building at LSU
Kim Mulkey spent the offseason working hard to promote her women’s basketball program. Recruiting. Speaking engagements. Asking folks as she was being wheeled into a medical procedure whether they had bought their women’s basketball tickets. Yes. Really. “I’m going to get my colonoscopy and I’m going down the...
LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates
LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
Hospital admissions surge as multiple respiratory viruses circulate among kids: ‘We’ve got a full house’
Children’s hospitals in Louisiana are coping with a surge in admissions and ER visits due to a handful of respiratory viruses. While it’s not unusual to see viruses surge as the weather gets colder, it is rare to be dealing with so many at once, leading to hospitals that are brimming with sick kids.
