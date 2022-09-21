ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU vs. New Mexico: Check out a summary of how they scored

LSU 10 7 14 7 — 38 First quarter. LSU: Armoni Goodwin 5 run at 9:52 (Damian Ramos kick). DRIVE: 8 plays, 57 yards, 2:49. KEY PLAYS: LSU starts the drive with excellent field position at the Tigers' 43 after a 25-yard New Mexico punt. Jayden Daniels 13 pass to Malik Nabers to the New Mexico 32. Daniels 10 pass to Josh Williams to the 17. TIGERS 7, LOBOS 0.
LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates

LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
