Nebulae are some of the most stunning showstoppers even among cosmic beauty pageants boasting exotic lineups of celestial supernovae and interstellar aurorae. And while these cosmic structures occur in an extreme variety of shapes and sizes, the Cat's Eye Nebula has remained among the most fascinating and enigmatic ones in our universe. The mystery of its formation has been a rather hot coffee topic for scientists for a while now — but we might have just cracked one piece of its puzzle!

ASTRONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO