Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
A giant space tarantula has been caught by NASA's Webb telescope
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has revealed more details about star formation in 30 Doradus, also known as the Tarantula Nebula.
Universe Today
The Webb Image you’ve Been Waiting For: the Orion Nebula
This is it, folks. Feast your eyes! It’s what we’ve been training for—seeing the James Webb Space Telescope’s first detailed view of the Orion Nebula! JWST’s NIRCam gazed at this starbirth nursery and revealed incredible details hidden from view by gas and dust clouds. The...
James Webb Space Telescope is spotting things that have scientists baffled
The James Webb Space Telescope is reshaping what we thought we knew about the universe. Since NASA released James Webb’s first images, the space telescope has been on a crash course to turn our knowledge of the universe on its head. Not only does it open new doors to studying the early universe, but James Webb’s observations are also leaving scientists absolutely puzzled.
Webb Space Telescope shows Jupiter like Hubble never did
Nine months after it was launched, every little thing that the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) does becomes news. A comparison of Jupiter's images taken by this telescope and the good old Hubble shows us why the newly launched telescope is special, Business Insider reported. It is common thought that...
ComicBook
Scientists Find Two New "Super Earths"
Many astronomers and scientists are looking to the stars for further exploration in hopes of eventually spreading mankind across the cosmos. Serial entrepreneur Elon Musk has been vocal in getting his private company SpaceX to Mars before anyone else and now, researchers have discovered two new "Super Earths" that could potentially harbor life.
Astronomers just discovered a planet that might be able to support life
Astronomers have discovered what may be an inhabitable exoplanet. The planet was discovered earlier this year, roughly 100 light-years from Earth. The planet, which scientists believe could support life, is located within the habitable zone of its start. This zone, which can be found around every star, determines whether liquid water can exist on the planet.
Jupiter like you've never seen it before! NASA's Juno probe snaps a stunning photo revealing the planet's true colours
A NASA probe has captured stunning new images of Jupiter that show the gas giant in its 'true colours'. The Juno spacecraft observed the complex colours and swirling patterns of the planet's clouds as it completed its 43rd close flyby on July 5. Raw images taken by the JunoCam instrument...
Universe Today
Astronomers Find a Sun-like Star Orbiting a Nearby Black Hole
In 1916, Karl Schwarzchild theorized the existence of black holes as a resolution to Einstein’s field equations for his Theory of General Relativity. By the mid-20th century, astronomers began detecting black holes for the first time using indirect methods, which consisted of observing their effects on surrounding objects and space. Since the 1980s, scientists have studied supermassive black holes (SMBHs), which reside at the center of most massive galaxies in the Universe. And by April 2019, the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) collaboration released the first image ever taken of an SMBH.
These are all the planets that the James Webb Space Telescope has observed so far
When the James Webb Space Telescope revealed its first five images to the public in July, the scientific community was amazed. The ambitious project had involved decades of work, and it had paid off with some of the most detailed images of the distant universe ever put together. Foremost among...
Look up! Monday will be the closest Jupiter is to Earth in nearly six decades
Jupiter's ascent is slated to dazzle stargazers around the world on Monday when it's the closest to Earth in nearly six decades.
Nasa prepares to crash spacecraft into asteroid in ‘planetary defense test’ – live
Space agency conducts Dart mission to learn whether asteroid’s trajectory can be diverted away from Earth
A bizarre fast radio burst came from a binary system, astronomers say
New studies by international teams of scientists have revealed new details about the potential origin of a mysterious fast radio burst in space.
Bubble of hot gas is seen hurtling around the supermassive black hole at centre of the Milky Way's at almost a third of the speed of light
Astronomers have detected a hot bubble of gas swirling around the Milky Way's supermassive black hole at over 200 million miles an hour. It is circling Sagittarius A* at almost a third of the speed of light on an orbit similar in size to that of the planet Mercury, completing a full circle in just 70 minutes.
NASA's Juno probe will peer beneath the icy crust of Jupiter's moon Europa
NASA's Juno probe will come closer to Europa than any spacecraft has in 20 years. Here's what Juno will investigate at the icy moon.
Phys.org
Astronomers map distances to 56,000 galaxies, largest-ever catalog
How old is our universe, and what is its size? A team of researchers led by University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa astronomers Brent Tully and Ehsan Kourkchi from the Institute for Astronomy have assembled the largest-ever compilation of high-precision galaxy distances, called Cosmicflows-4. Using eight different methods, they measured the distances to a whopping 56,000 galaxies. The study has been published in The Astrophysical Journal.
The Weather Channel
Cat's Eye Nebula in 3D: Astronomers Decode Mystery Behind the Nebula’s Enigmatic Structure Using Novel Models
Nebulae are some of the most stunning showstoppers even among cosmic beauty pageants boasting exotic lineups of celestial supernovae and interstellar aurorae. And while these cosmic structures occur in an extreme variety of shapes and sizes, the Cat's Eye Nebula has remained among the most fascinating and enigmatic ones in our universe. The mystery of its formation has been a rather hot coffee topic for scientists for a while now — but we might have just cracked one piece of its puzzle!
JWST's Photos Of Neptune's Crystal-Clear Rings Are A Sight To Behold
In another out-of-this-world photo from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), scientists have captured the clearest view of Neptune, and it’s breathtaking. We’ve known Neptune has rings encasing its planet for a while, but we’ve never seen them like this before. According to NASA, the new...
AOL Corp
The Webb Space Telescope takes a striking image of Neptune
Neptune has got the rings. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has provided an image of Neptune that shows the planet’s rings — the clearest view of the rings of this distant planet in more than 30 years. NASA’s Voyager 2 became the first spacecraft to observe Neptune...
PHOTOS: James Webb Telescope Captures New Images of Neptune and Its Rings
New stunning photos of Neptune have been released. The James Webb telescope captured the images that details the planet’s rings. NASA’s James Webb telescope has done it again, and people can now see beautiful, sharp images of Neptune. CBS News shared the images, and they are something. James...
