Utah student threatened to blow up nuclear reactor if football team lost to SDSU, police say
Police say the engineering student attends class in the same building as the campus's nuclear reactor and "has knowledge" of it.
fox5sandiego.com
Beats with Beto: Ryan Anthony
Rapper Ryan Anthony grew up in Spring Valley and is known for his San Diego centric songs. Our correspondent, Beto Perez, is going back to high school with the star to see the community that shaped him.
Valley Roadrunner
Jags put it all together, down SP in league opener
While posting a 1 and 3 record, the Valley Center Jaguar football team had shown stretches of promise and signs of potential. But overall, no consistent level of play had been sustained, especially on the offensive end. Miscues at critical times had undermined the Jags and were the prime reason that possible satisfying wins had morphed into disappointing defeats.
San Diego Channel
Say what? San Diego ranked only #8 best taco city in America
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans will argue that they have the best tacos in the country, but a recent ranking puts America's Finest City in the petty #8 position. Clever Real Estate crunched the numbers to unwrap this year’s top 15 best cities in America for tacos. To determine the best cities for taco lovers, the company analyzed data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Roaming Hunger, Yelp, and Numbeo.
sandiegoville.com
Food Network Star Guy Fieri Spotted Filming Around San Diego This Week
Food Network star Guy Fieri, known for making family restaurants overnight sensations through the popularity of his Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives television show, has been spotted filming around San Diego this week. American restaurateur, author, and Emmy Award-winning television host Guy Fieri is certainly no stranger to America's Finest City,...
Cheba Hut Announce New Location is Coming
The “Toasted” Sandwich Shop in College Area Teases A New San Diego Themed Hangout Spot
The Best Pizza in San Diego
Dishing on the best pizza spots in San Diego that the whole family will love. Best known for its fish tacos, craft brews and tasty juice bars, San Diego is quietly leveling up its pizza game too. And, since most families agree that the perfect pie is an instant mood booster, we’re thrilled to share the best pizza joints in the county. From artisan pizzas in Little Italy to authentic Chicago slices, keep reading for the 12 best pizza spots in San Diego that will have the whole family rejoicing, “That’s amore!”
NBC San Diego
Fight to Keep ‘Mega Church' Out of Del Cerro, Heats Up
The City of San Diego is in the middle of the approval process for a proposed project, a congregation called All People’s Church. The church purchased the vacant and overgrown lot, located where College Avenue meets Interstate 8. Just recently, the city completed its Environmental Impact Report (EIR) detailing a proposed 54,476 square foot church and more than 71,000 sq. ft. parking structure and lot. The church would have 900 seats, as well as room for offices, Sunday school programs and a gymnasium.
Eater
Inside San Diego’s First Modern Jewish Delicatessen
One of San Diego’s premier hospitality groups is continuing to grow and diversify with the emergence of Gold Finch, which brings a modern perspective on the traditional Jewish deli to a state-of-the-art life science campus off Torrey Pines Road. The full-service restaurant, market, and delicatessen is just the latest in a steady expansion spree for the Urban Kitchen Group, which runs CUCINA urbana, CUCINA enoteca, and Artifact at the Mingei, as well as an acclaimed catering business; next up is a brand new cafe at the Museum of Contemporary Art in La Jolla.
Jimmy John’s Expansion in San Diego Continues
Local Owner Signs 27-Unit Development Agreement to Grow Sandwich Chain Across the County
kusi.com
Mark Larson calls Biden’s ’60 Minutes’ interview “bad journalism”
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Joe Biden was criticized for being “out of touch” after he shrugged off the highest inflation rate in 40 years. Biden argued that because inflation was at 8.2% in July, 8.3% in August is a sign that rates are “leveling off”.
spectrumnews1.com
The slavery case in San Diego County riveted the nation
Seventy-five years ago, in the summer of 1947, slavery was remembered vaguely as a Southern thing, vanquished by the Civil War nearly a century earlier and buried in the dust of Dixie. Then Alfred and Elizabeth Ingalls got arrested in Coronado. Click the arrow above to watch the full segment.
San Diego weekly Reader
Bret Michaels declares “We love it here in San Diego!” at least a half dozen times
Some call it glam rock. Others, hair metal. My friend Joe calls it butt rock: as in, on August 28 at Petco Park, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Poison, Mötley Crüe, and Def Leppard rocked our butts off. From whence does the term “Butt rock” stem? According to the internet, it was probably spawned by someone mis-hearing a Texas radio station advertisement pitching “Rock, Nothing But Rock.” That seems a likely enough origin, but how does one define the term? On that, few internet experts seem to agree.
NBC San Diego
Get Ready For Early Sunsets, San Diego. Here Are the Sunset Times For Fall
After a sweltering end to the summer, San Diego weather may start feeling cool enough to switch your iced pumpkin spice latte to hot as autumn falls upon the Northern Hemisphere. The start of fall also signals earlier sunsets and dwindling hours of sunlight. Here are some key fall and...
kusi.com
Bill Walton calls out Mayor Todd Gloria for allowing the homeless to destroy San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As we all know, San Diego’s homeless crisis is only getting worse under the leadership of Mayor Todd Gloria, who continues to pretend like he is working to fix the issue. But all his efforts have failed. In downtown San Diego alone, there is...
San Diego Business Journal
Warehouse Transformed to Fish Market Restaurant
Karina’s Group, a San Diego family-owned chain of restaurants, has opened a new restaurant in Logan Heights, expanding what had been a simple fish market in a remodeling project that included adding an outdoor patio and indoor seating. Karina’s Ceviche Bar ‘N Tacos, 1852 National Ave., is Karina’s Group’s...
SheKnows
Sandra Bullock Unloads $6 Million San Diego County Ranch With a Chicken Coop & a Citrus Grove
Sandra Bullock has been making all sorts of moves with her large real estate portfolio over the last year. She got rid of her coveted Sierra Towers condo while making one of her Malibu beach houses available to rent. Now, she’s listing her Valley Center, California ranch in San Diego County for $6 million.
SFGate
San Diego apologizes for support of WWII detention camps
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego City Council rescinded a resolution it passed 80 years ago in support of the incarceration of Japanese Americans in prison camps during World War II. During a meeting Tuesday, council members called the camps and the 1942 resolution supporting them racist and...
Wednesday afternoon in a Vista courtroom, Dr. Jeffery Lovin did not show
A judge is upping the stakes against a former San Diego doctor arrested a handful of times for peeping in the window of his ex-girlfriend and violating a restraining order.
KPBS
Protestors call for cancellation of the Miramar Air Show
Protestors gathered on Interstate 15's Carroll Canyon overpass Thursday for one last day of demonstrations against the Miramar Air Show before its opening on Friday. “We’re not here to kill a party, but the climate crisis is here to kill us as a species," Gary Butterfield, past president of Veterans For Peace, said.
