Ole Miss and Vanderbilt will clash at 3 p.m. CT on Sat., Oct. 8, the SEC announced on Monday. The contest will be televised on the SEC Network. Ole Miss is off to a 4-0 start and ranked No. 11 in the country. The Rebels host No. 7 Kentucky this weekend in their SEC opener. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt is 3-2 and coming off a loss to No. 2 Alabama. The Commodores benefit from an open date this weekend.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO