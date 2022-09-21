ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

247Sports

Stat Pack: Where Alabama stands statistically after Game 4

Alabama is four games into its 2022 regular-season schedule, and the No. 2-ranked team in the nation has a 4-0 record after a 55-3 win over Vanderbilt in its first SEC matchup of the year. BamaOnLine takes an in-depth look at Alabama’s rankings in several statistical categories from a national...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Tide's Will Anderson named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson was selected as the Southeastern Conference’s Co-Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. The conference honor is the sixth of Anderson’s college career and the Crimson Tide’s third this season. Week 4: SEC Football Players of the Week. OFFENSIVE.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Texas A&M vs. Alabama set for a primetime kickoff

Though No. 17 Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) is focused on this coming weekend's matchup at Mississippi State, there is a big opponent lurking the following week. And now, the kickoff times for October 8 have been announced. Texas A&M will head to Tuscaloosa to face No. 2 Alabama. It...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

LSU-Tennessee set for morning kickoff

LSU and Tennessee fans anxiously awaited word from the SEC for the start time of the Tigers and Vols’ matchup in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 8. It came down Monday morning for what is shaping up to be a monster day in the league but not the news Tiger fans were looking for.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Ole Miss/Vanderbilt TV, kickoff time announced

Ole Miss and Vanderbilt will clash at 3 p.m. CT on Sat., Oct. 8, the SEC announced on Monday. The contest will be televised on the SEC Network. Ole Miss is off to a 4-0 start and ranked No. 11 in the country. The Rebels host No. 7 Kentucky this weekend in their SEC opener. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt is 3-2 and coming off a loss to No. 2 Alabama. The Commodores benefit from an open date this weekend.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Arkansas Official Depth Chart for Alabama Game

On Monday, the University of Arkansas released the team's official depth chart for its Week 5 matchup against Nick Saban and Alabama. The No. 20-ranked Razorbacks will face the No. 2 Crimson Tide at 2:30 p.m. (CDT) from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.), and the game will be televised on CBS.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

247Sports

