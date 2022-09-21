Read full article on original website
Stat Pack: Where Alabama stands statistically after Game 4
Alabama is four games into its 2022 regular-season schedule, and the No. 2-ranked team in the nation has a 4-0 record after a 55-3 win over Vanderbilt in its first SEC matchup of the year. BamaOnLine takes an in-depth look at Alabama’s rankings in several statistical categories from a national...
Tide's Will Anderson named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson was selected as the Southeastern Conference’s Co-Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. The conference honor is the sixth of Anderson’s college career and the Crimson Tide’s third this season. Week 4: SEC Football Players of the Week. OFFENSIVE.
Texas A&M vs. Alabama set for a primetime kickoff
Though No. 17 Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) is focused on this coming weekend's matchup at Mississippi State, there is a big opponent lurking the following week. And now, the kickoff times for October 8 have been announced. Texas A&M will head to Tuscaloosa to face No. 2 Alabama. It...
LSU-Tennessee set for morning kickoff
LSU and Tennessee fans anxiously awaited word from the SEC for the start time of the Tigers and Vols’ matchup in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 8. It came down Monday morning for what is shaping up to be a monster day in the league but not the news Tiger fans were looking for.
Alabama vs. Texas A&M: Week 6 kickoff time, TV channel announced
Second-ranked Alabama’s home game against No. 17 Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct. 8, will kick off at 7 p.m. CT and air live on CBS, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell will be on the call for CBS from Tuscaloosa, Ala. The...
Ole Miss/Vanderbilt TV, kickoff time announced
Ole Miss and Vanderbilt will clash at 3 p.m. CT on Sat., Oct. 8, the SEC announced on Monday. The contest will be televised on the SEC Network. Ole Miss is off to a 4-0 start and ranked No. 11 in the country. The Rebels host No. 7 Kentucky this weekend in their SEC opener. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt is 3-2 and coming off a loss to No. 2 Alabama. The Commodores benefit from an open date this weekend.
Watch: Nate Oats recaps Alabama basketball's first 2022-23 practice
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men’s basketball team held its first official practice of the 2022-23 on Monday. Following the workout at Coleman Coliseum, head coach Nate Oats spoke to local reporters, recapping the first practice as well as the Crimson Tide’s foreign tour. “We just finished...
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over Vanderbilt
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 2 Alabama defeated Vanderbilt, 55-3, Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s SEC opener at Bryant-Denny Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 4-0 on the season. “I think we’ve shown a pretty good pattern...
Arkansas Official Depth Chart for Alabama Game
On Monday, the University of Arkansas released the team's official depth chart for its Week 5 matchup against Nick Saban and Alabama. The No. 20-ranked Razorbacks will face the No. 2 Crimson Tide at 2:30 p.m. (CDT) from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.), and the game will be televised on CBS.
Middle Tennessee coach, ex-FSU QB Rick Stockstill slams Miami after upset win
Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill made sure Miami knows his Blue Raiders were the better team during Saturday's 45-31 victory over the Hurricanes. Middle Tennessee torched Miami with over 500 yards of total offense, including touchdown passes spanning 71, 69 and 98 yards to smack a team previously ranked No. 25 in the country.
