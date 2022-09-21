ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A vigil took place Monday in Stevens Park in Allentown, the scene of a deadly shooting on Sunday. The victim was 15-year-old Treyshawn Tracy, who was shot and killed in broad daylight. His family did not want to speak with us yet, but we spoke with Jean Garcia with the organization Promise Neighborhoods, who is working with them. Tracy was a student at William Allen High School.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO