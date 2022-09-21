ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robesonia, PA

Berks COVID-19 testing site relocates to Muhlenberg

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — While COVID-19 numbers are not what they once were, Pennsylvania health officials still feel free testing sites are necessary. "COVID is still there. We still have positive cases," said Frank Hamard with AMI Health. "People still need to be tested for traveling purposes, for work purposes or for personal use."
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Community mourns after shooting death of William Allen High School student in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A vigil took place Monday in Stevens Park in Allentown, the scene of a deadly shooting on Sunday. The victim was 15-year-old Treyshawn Tracy, who was shot and killed in broad daylight. His family did not want to speak with us yet, but we spoke with Jean Garcia with the organization Promise Neighborhoods, who is working with them. Tracy was a student at William Allen High School.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Poke Bar 25 & Bubble Tea to open at Shops of Bethlehem, on border of township and city

Poke Bar 25 & Bubble Tea will open in Bethlehem Township this fall, serving beverages and meals that originated in Asia. The new restaurant will open at the Shops at Bethlehem, the shopping center anchored by Giant at 2920 Easton Ave., just across the street from the City of Bethlehem. Renovations at the storefront on the east end of the shopping center near Bev's Auto Tags are under way.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Upper Saucon couple dies after crash on Route 309

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley couple died after a crash on Route 309 in Upper Bucks County on Friday. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of 309 and Springfield Street/Hilltop Road, in Springfield Township, just outside of Coopersburg. Judith...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Early morning fire in Northampton

EASTON, Pa. -- A family is homeless after an early morning fire in Northampton County. Crews were called to the 1000 block of Spring Garden Street, at the intersection of Wood Street in Easton, just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The fire is now under control. No injuries were reported.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Elk once lost in Northampton County is now found

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. -- An escaped elk in Northampton County has been found and returned to its owners. Lehigh Township police posted this picture of the elk on Facebook Saturday. The elk got loose after heavy wind knocked down a tree and damaged the owner's fence. The animal had been...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bucks banned book parade in Doylestown

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- On the sidewalks of Doylestown, several people wore the covers of books they said they feel are some of the most challenged ones at schools and libraries nationwide. Organizer Kate Nazemi said she feels its censorship. "These books have tremendous value, they are pieces of literature that...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown accident involving bicycle and motor vehicle

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- An accident involving a bicycle and a motor vehicle occurred at 3rd and Walnut. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. They are expected to recover at this time. The incident is being investigated by Allentown's traffic division. Stay tuned to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
New emergency room opens at St. Luke's Anderson campus

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - St. Luke's University Health Network has opened a new emergency room in Northampton County. The new emergency room opened at the network’s Anderson Campus just off Route 33 at 1872 St. Luke’s Boulevard in Bethlehem Township, according to a news release from St. Luke's.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. APARTMENT AND RETAIL BUILDING: 128 E. Third St., Bethlehem. The Bethlehem Historic Conservation Commission granted a "COA" or certificate of appropriateness to Rocco Ayvazov's plan for...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman, 56, killed in Palmer Township crash

PALMER TWP., Pa. - The Northampton County coroner has identified the person killed in a crash on Thursday. Krishna Devi, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck Thursday afternoon in the 2300 block of Park Avenue in Palmer Township, the coroner said. She died of multiple injuries.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
