Foreign Office warns Putin's mobilisation and nuclear threats are 'a worrying escalation' that must be 'taken very seriously'

Britain's Foreign Office has warned that Vladimir Putin's troop mobilisation and his dire nuclear threats are a 'worrying escalation' that must be 'taken very seriously'.

The Russian leader lashed out today, facing increasing pressure for his botched invasion of Ukraine, and said he is 'not bluffing' about the use of nuclear weapons.

In an address to the nation, Putin said: 'If there is a threat to the territorial integrity of our country, and in protecting our people we will certainly use all means to us - and I'm not bluffing.

'Those trying to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the tables can turn on them.'

Gillian Keegan, a Foreign Office minister, admitted the West is 'not in control' of the tyrant but tried to urge for calm despite the terrifying threats.

Britain's Foreign Office has warned that Vladimir Putin's troop mobilisation and his dire nuclear threats are a 'worrying escalation'

Gillian Keegan (pictured), a Foreign Office minister, admitted the West is 'not in control' of the tyrant

She told Sky News: 'Some of the language there was quite concerning at the end and obviously we would urge for calm.'

The Chichester MP also said: 'It's something that we should take very seriously because, you know, we're not in control.

'I'm not sure he's in control either really. I mean, this is obviously an escalation and, of course, for the Russian people now they will be conscripted into this war.'

Putin also announced the partial mobilisation of his military reserves today and referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine to make them part of Russia itself.

Western leaders - who are gathered at a UN summit in New York - have already said they will not recognise the results the referendums, and Ukraine has vowed that it will continue fighting to liberate its occupied territories.

Keegan added: 'These are Putin's lies and he's continuing to completely misrepresent what's happened in Ukraine.

'It's an illegal war in Ukraine. It's Russia's illegal war in Ukraine. Of course, we will still stand by Ukraine, as will all of our Nato allies.

The Russian leader lashed out today, facing increasing pressure for his botched invasion of Ukraine, and said he is 'not bluffing' about the use of nuclear weapons

'The people of Ukraine, you know, it's the same message. We're there, we're by your side, we will help us as much as we possibly can.'

She stressed that the UK 'will absolutely continue to support Ukraine', a message that will be conveyed by Liz Truss at a UN summit in New York.

The Prime Minister will pledge that the UK will next year match or exceed the £2.3billion in military aid to Ukraine given in 2022.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Putin's actions were an admission that his plan was failing.

'President Putin's breaking of his own promises not to mobilise parts of the population and the illegal annexation of parts of Ukraine are an admission that his invasion is failing,' Mr Wallace said.

'He and his defence minister have sent tens of thousands of their own citizens to their deaths, ill-equipped and badly led.

'No amount of threats and propaganda can hide the fact that Ukraine is winning this war, the international community are united and Russia is becoming a global pariah.'

Melinda Simmons, Britain's ambassador to Ukraine, wrote on Twitter: 'Watched Putin's speech. He still refuses to understand Ukraine. Partial mobilisation and sham referenda don't change that essential weakness.'

Backed into a corner and facing with the possible collapse of his so-called 'special military operation', Putin opted to threaten the free world.

The speech was delayed for 13 hours overnight that sparked rumours of a coup inside the Kremlin. But the Russian leader finally appeared in the early hours of Wednesday - very much alive and in charge - to deliver his message.

A view from the abandoned and damaged market area in the city after it was regained from Russian forces, in Kupiansk

The speech was typically Putin. In it, he attempted to rewrite history to paint the West and NATO as the aggressor - saying they had pushed Ukraine into a war with Russia, despite ordering an invasion of the country himself just seven months ago.

Russia, he argued, had no choice but to launch a 'pre-emptive war' to 'protect' the people of Ukraine - despite plentiful evidence of Russian massacres of civilians, torture, indiscriminate shelling and other atrocities on the battlefield.

Moscow's aim, he insisted, remains the full liberation of the Donbass region and its people who he said had been made into 'hostages of the Kyiv regime'.

In order to ensure victory, he announced that Russia's military reserves and veterans will start being conscripted into the army from today.

Referendums will also be held in Donetsk and Luhansk - which together make up the Donbas - as well as Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, which are also occupied by Russia.

He then added: 'Our country also has various means of defence, and in some components more advanced than those of NATO countries.

'When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will use all the means at our disposal to defend Russia and our people, this is not a bluff.

Plans for a series of referendums come after Ukraine humiliatingly routed Putin's forces to the east of Kharkiv and recaptured a swathe of territory, with the despot's allies, propagandists and political hardliners calling for an escalation amid calls for the president to resign

A Russian missile hits a shopping mall in June as Putin threatens to ramp up his war effort

Marines of the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy train in the zone of obstacles during military exercises at the Khmelevka firing ground in the Kaliningrad

'Russian citizens can be sure that the territorial integrity of our homeland, our independence and our freedom will be secured by all the means at our disposal.

'Those who are trying to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the winds may blow in their direction.'

He warned: 'This is not a bluff.'

He claimed he was responding to threats from unnamed high NATO officials 'about the possibility of using weapons of mass destruction - nuclear weapons - against Russia'.

Putin made clear that by Russian territory he means invaded areas of Ukraine where he is holding sham referendums in the coming days on joining the Kremlin empire.

'I find it necessary to take the following decision,' he told Russians in a pre-recorded message.

'It is completely adequate to the level of threats we are facing, namely - To protect our Motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

'To ensure safety of our people, and people at the liberated territories.

Russian tanks and armoured personnel carriers are destroyed during a counteroffensive operation of the Ukrainian armed forces

Incendiary ammunition falls on the village of Ozerne in the Donetsk region in Ukraine

'I find it necessary to support the suggestion of the Ministry of Defence and the General Staff about declaring partial mobilisation in Russia.

'I repeat: We are speaking about partial mobilisation.

'So it would only be current reservists, called to join the military service.

'First of all it would be those who served in the army, have relevant army specialty and experience .

'Those called to join the army will go through mandatory military training.'

Putin said that 'only citizens who are currently in the reserve and above all those who have served in the Armed Forces, have certain military professions and relevant experience, will be called up for military service.

'Those called up for military service will undergo additional military training before being dispatched to their units, taking into account the experience of a special military operation.'

Western leaders had pre-empted Putin's remarks at the UN last night, saying they would not recognise the results of any 'sham' referendums in Ukraine.

'The Russians can do whatever they want. It will not change anything,' Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday as world leaders were arriving for the United Nations General Assembly meeting.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy now says the country's position has not changed as he referred to the referendums as just 'some noise.'

He later doubled down on the issue, tweeting: 'Sham 'referendums' will not change anything. Neither will any hybrid 'mobilization.'

'Russia has been and remains an aggressor illegally occupying parts of Ukrainian land. Ukraine has every right to liberate its territories and will keep liberating them whatever Russia has to say.'

French President Emmanuel Macron said that if the referendum plan 'wasn't so tragic it would be funny.'

He described Russia's invasion as 'a return to a new age of imperialism and colonies' and warned that inaction risked 'tearing down the global order without which peace is not possible.'

'It's not a matter of choosing one side between East and West, or North or South. It's a matter of responsibility' to the UN Charter, he said.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the world was 'facing a new fragmentation' after years of hope following the end of the Cold War and his own nation's reunification.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the world was 'facing a new fragmentation' after years of hope following the end of the Cold War and his own nation's reunification.

Scholz said that President Vladimir Putin, who invaded Ukraine in February, will 'only give up his war and his imperialist ambitions if he realizes he cannot win.'

'We stand firmly at the side of those under attack — for the protection of the lives and the freedom of the Ukrainians, and for the protection of our international order,' he said.

And Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the assembly the U.N.'s credibility was in danger because of the invasion by Russia, a permanent member of the Security Council.

'Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a conduct that tramples the philosophy and principles of the U.N. charter ... It should never be tolerated,' Kishida said.

IN FULL: Putin's address to the nation

Russian President Putin gave his first address to the Russian nation since the start of his war in Ukraine this morning - mobilising his military reserves and issuing a fresh nuclear threat to the West.

The despot gave his own twisted version of the war to date, painting NATO as the aggressors, saying the Ukrainians are torturing their own civilians, and that Western leaders are plotting the destruction of Russia itself.

Here is his speech in full:

Citizens of Donetsk and Luhansk, the People's republics of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, and other people free from the Nazi regime.

We will be talking about the steps of protecting our sovereignty, the will and desire of our citizens to determine their own future, and about the aggressive bloc of Western countries that are trying to keep their supremacy at all costs - that are trying to block and suppress any independent centers of development in order to force their will in brutal ways on other people

The aim of the West is to weaken, and destroy. They are openly saying that in '91 they managed to split the Soviet Union and now is the time for Russia itself. Russia will be split into many regions and areas which are fighting each-other to the death.

They had these plans for a long time. They supported bands of international terrorists in the Caucasus. They are encouraging NATO to come to our borders. There is total Russophobia and many years of total hate for Russia.

First and foremost this is in Urkaine. They made the Ukrainian people cannon fodder and pushed Ukraine into a war with our country

They started the war already in 2014, using the army against the civilian population, and organising genocide, a blockade and terror against people who refused to acknowledge Ukrainian power as a result of a military coup.

As usual, they refused a peaceful solution of the Donbas issue and started claiming the right to use nuclear weapons. It became clear as before, a second large offensive in Donbas is inevitable and the decision of a pre-emptive military operation was the only decision and absolutely necessary.

The main aim of freeing the whole of the Donbas remains without change.

The Luhansk People's Republic is fully cleared of the Nazis. The fight in the Donetsk People's Republic continues.

The occupation regime has made deep line of defence and therefore the part of our army and Donbas military units are using technology and people, and are freeing the Donetsk People's Republic step but step, village by village, and helping people turned into hostages by the criminal regime

As you know, the professional army is taking part in the special military operation, however volunteer units are fighting alongside them.

They have different nationalities, professions and ages. They are true patriots, protecting Russia and Donbas through the call of their hearts.

The Ministry of Defence was instructed by me to determine as soon as possible the legal status of these areas and also the status of the units of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.

They have to be the same as the professional military of the Russian army, including social guarantees, medical and financial supplies.

We need to pay special attention to the procurement of the units of the Donbas using technology and munitions.

Our army, based on the decisions of the Ministry of Defence and the general command, have freed from the neo-Nazis the considerable territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

As a result, there is a long line of military contact - over 1,000km.

At the Istanbul [peace negotiations with Ukraine] there was a very positive reaction to our proposals concerning ensuring the security of Russia

But it was obvious the West was not happy with a peaceful decision, so after reaching certain compromises Ukraine was effectively given the direct order to undermine the negotiations.

The Kyiv regime started using new bands of foreign mercenaries and nationalists, and the army was trained by NATO standards and actually commanded by western commanders.

The repression regime intensified across the whole of Ukraine by its military who, in 2014,used the politics of terror and intimidation. It becomes more and more barbaric and terrible.

The territories freed from the neo-Nazis and freed from the war, they are the Novorossiya lands we are talking about - Kherson, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporzhizhia regions - you have seen the barbarities of the neo-Nazis in the regions captured by them.

The Banderas [supporters of a far-right Ukrainian leader] and the Nazi mercenaries are torturing the peaceful citizens.

In the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson over 7.5million people lived before the start of the operation.

Many were forced to become refugees, those who remained are constantly bombarded by rockets and artillery on the part of the neo-Nazis who attack hospitals, schools and create acts of terror against peaceful citizens

We have a moral right to give people that are dear to us, who are being tortured, we need to give them a chance to determine their own fate.

The parliament of the LPR, and the DPR, and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions have decided to hold referendums on joining Russia and have asked Russia to support such a step.

I stress that we will do all that we can to create safe conditions to hold the referendums, so people can express their will and decision about the future. They will be supported by us.

Dear friends, today our army is directing at the frontline exceeding 1000km, and they are facing not just the neo-Nazis but the collective military machine of the whole of the West.

In this situation, I deem it is necessary to make the following decision which is appropriate to the threat we are facing.

In defence of our motherland, to ensure its safety, territorial integrity, security of our people and in the free territories I deem it necessary to support the decision of the Ministry of Defence and the general command for a partial mobilisation held in the Russian Federation.

I stress that it is partial mobilisation. Only those who are currently in reserve will be conscripted, and also those who served in the army and have certain military skills. They will be given additional military training, taking into account the special military operation.

The decree has been signed, officially the chambers of the federal assembly and Duma will be informed.

The mobilisation will start today on 21st September, I task the heads of regions to provide all necessary assistance to military commissioners. I stress that Russian citizens called up as part of mobilisation will be given all the guarantees, all the benefits of those serving under contract

The decree of partial mobilisation includes additional measures to safeguard the state procurement for the defence concerning military technology, and additional capacities for its production.

All the financial matters for supplying defence factories shall be resolved without delay.

In its aggressive anti-Russian policies, the West has crossed all lines.

We constantly hear threats against our people and some irresponsible politicians in the West are talking about not just providing Ukraine with long-range military systems that will be able to hit Russia - that is already happening, we're talking about the border regions, in Belgorod and systems using strategic drones, planes, doing reconnaissance across the south.

There are plans in Washington and Brussels to move the military action on to Russian territory.

There are not just talking about Russia being destroyed on the battlefield, they are talking about political, cultural, and all other types of sovereignty with complete pillage. Now they're talking about nuclear blackmail.

The Zaporzhzhia nuclear power plant was shelled. Also the high representative of leading NATO states were saying that it might be permissible to use nuclear weapons against Russia.

Those who make such statements will be reminded that our country also has various weapons of destruction and with regard to certain components they are even more modern than the NATO ones.

If there is any threat to the territorial integrity of our country and to protect our people we will certainly use all means available to us. I'm not bluffing.

Russia citizens can be certain that the territorial integrity of our motherland, our independence and security will be assured. I shall stress - by all means available to us

And those trying to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the tables can turn on them

In our historic tradition our people had it in their destiny to stop those how are trying to subjugate our motherland and it will happen now.

I believe in your support.