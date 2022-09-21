ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

wymt.com

Lexington company sends large team to help prepare for Hurricane Ian

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency Disaster Services is en route to Florida from Lexington to help ahead of Hurricane Ian’s impact. While the hurricane’s track still has some uncertainties, this isn’t the group’s first hurricane and they know the time to prepare is now. Matthew Daley...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Ky. minister falls into pond while officiating wedding

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky minister took a fall during a wedding on Saturday. It’s the plunge that is getting a lot of attention on social media. Jason Coulter had carefully planned what he was going to say at Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s outdoor Casey County wedding.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
wymt.com

Keeneland’s September Yearling Sale makes history

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland is the largest thoroughbred auction house in the world. “The September Sale is the most significant sale of the year for us in the way of numbers, in the way of gross,” said V.P. of sales at Keeneland, Tony Lacy. The 2022 September Sale...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Sunday morning shooting ties Lexington homicide record, suspect arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: According to the Fayette County Coroner, Adentokunbo Okunoye, 25, died at the scene. ORIGINAL: The Lexington Police Department has arrested and charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting that took place Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Oxford Circle at...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Barion Brown named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky freshman Barion Brown was named the Southeastern Conference co-Freshman of the Week after notching his first career 100-yard receiving game, the league announced Monday. Brown, a 6-foot-1, 166-pound wide receiver and return specialist from Nashville, also pulled down his first two touchdown receptions, a 70-yarder...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

AP Poll: Kentucky jumps one spot

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a win over NIU 31-23, Kentucky is up one spot to No. 7 in the newest AP Poll. Others receiving votes: Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington State 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon State 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man dead after being ejected from truck in Madison Co. crash

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police says a man was killed in a crash in Madison County on Tuesday. We’re told it happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Boonesboro Road (KY-627) in Madison County. KSP said 69-year-old Glen D. Wagoner was traveling northbound when he went off the...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - An Owingsville man hit it big in the Kentucky Lottery. Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off ticket worth $777,000. Last Thursday, he stopped at Liberty Mart 3 in Owingsville for breakfast when he bought the $20 Mega 7′s...
OWINGSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky pulls away from Northern Illinois 31-23

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It wasn’t pretty, but the Wildcats remain undefeated on the season. No. 8 Kentucky (4-0) dominated in the second half to beat Northern Illinois 31-23. It didn’t start as a sure thing, with the Huskies (1-3) milking the clock on a long touchdown drive to...
LEXINGTON, KY

