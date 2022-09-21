Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Lexington company sends large team to help prepare for Hurricane Ian
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency Disaster Services is en route to Florida from Lexington to help ahead of Hurricane Ian’s impact. While the hurricane’s track still has some uncertainties, this isn’t the group’s first hurricane and they know the time to prepare is now. Matthew Daley...
wymt.com
Ky. minister falls into pond while officiating wedding
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky minister took a fall during a wedding on Saturday. It’s the plunge that is getting a lot of attention on social media. Jason Coulter had carefully planned what he was going to say at Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s outdoor Casey County wedding.
wymt.com
Kentucky-South Carolina to kick under the lights at Kroger Field
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats’ first SEC home game of the season will kick off at 7:30 p.m. in Lexington. Kentucky will host South Carolina in a late kick on the SEC Network. The all-time series between the two division foes is 18-14 in the Gamecocks’ favor.
wymt.com
Lexington hosts showcase for electric vehicles during National Drive Electric Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This week marks electric vehicle week across the nation, and electric vehicle enthusiasts are partnering up to show their community the benefits of electric vehicles. Additionally, Kentucky recently received a new grant to add more charging stations, which could give more people the idea to switch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
Keeneland’s September Yearling Sale makes history
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland is the largest thoroughbred auction house in the world. “The September Sale is the most significant sale of the year for us in the way of numbers, in the way of gross,” said V.P. of sales at Keeneland, Tony Lacy. The 2022 September Sale...
wymt.com
Sunday morning shooting ties Lexington homicide record, suspect arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: According to the Fayette County Coroner, Adentokunbo Okunoye, 25, died at the scene. ORIGINAL: The Lexington Police Department has arrested and charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting that took place Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Oxford Circle at...
wymt.com
Barion Brown named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky freshman Barion Brown was named the Southeastern Conference co-Freshman of the Week after notching his first career 100-yard receiving game, the league announced Monday. Brown, a 6-foot-1, 166-pound wide receiver and return specialist from Nashville, also pulled down his first two touchdown receptions, a 70-yarder...
wymt.com
AP Poll: Kentucky jumps one spot
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a win over NIU 31-23, Kentucky is up one spot to No. 7 in the newest AP Poll. Others receiving votes: Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington State 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon State 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Kentucky
There are tons of ways to enjoy Kentucky in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Bluegrass State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
WKYT 27
Man dead after being ejected from truck in Madison Co. crash
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police says a man was killed in a crash in Madison County on Tuesday. We’re told it happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Boonesboro Road (KY-627) in Madison County. KSP said 69-year-old Glen D. Wagoner was traveling northbound when he went off the...
WKYT 27
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket
OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - An Owingsville man hit it big in the Kentucky Lottery. Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off ticket worth $777,000. Last Thursday, he stopped at Liberty Mart 3 in Owingsville for breakfast when he bought the $20 Mega 7′s...
wymt.com
Kentucky pulls away from Northern Illinois 31-23
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It wasn’t pretty, but the Wildcats remain undefeated on the season. No. 8 Kentucky (4-0) dominated in the second half to beat Northern Illinois 31-23. It didn’t start as a sure thing, with the Huskies (1-3) milking the clock on a long touchdown drive to...
Comments / 0