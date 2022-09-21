BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University’s engineering and aviation programs are growing, and so officials decided they needed their own school to support them. University officials recently announced the creation of its new separate School of Engineering and School of Aviation in an effort to better streamline those programs and market them to the public, said Joe Whitehead, BGSU senior vice president of academic and student affairs. Both programs are under the College of Technology, Architecture and Applied Engineering and the two new schools now join the School of the Built Environment — which delves into construction management and architecture programs — under that same college umbrella. One reason for the change, Mr. Whitehead said Monday, is while “Engineering” might be at the tail end of the overall college’s name, those programs can get lost in the magnitude of those covered under the college. University officials wanted to make its engineering programs more recognizable to the public, especially as they continue expanding such programs.

