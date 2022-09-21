Read full article on original website
The City Of Lake View Has Entered Into A New Garbage And Recycling Contract
Lake View City Officials announce that changes are coming to residents’ garbage collection. The City of Lake View has entered into a new garbage and recycling collection contract with Rudd Sanitation. The transition goes into effect on December 1, and the City of Lake View garbage bags will not be required. Residents will be able to set out up to three 30-gallon bags or cans at each stop. The base fee for services on the resident’s monthly bill will increase to $19.50 per month when the change goes into effect. For more information, individuals can contact City Hall at 712-657-2634.
Two New Stop Signs Coming To Lake City
The Lake City Council has approved the request by a resident to add a stop sign by Superior and St. Clair Streets. City officials say they were approached a month ago to add the stop signs. The council concluded they would honor the request by putting up two signs on the east and west road, St Clair Street. City officials added they would find a DOT tracking or monitoring system to gauge how bad traffic really is. The city has extra signs, so they will not need to purchase new ones. For more information on the latest stop signs, individuals can contact Lake City Hall at 712-640-6401.
Road Construction Set To Get Underway In Audubon County Next Week
Audubon County Residents are advised to use alternate travel routes for a road construction project slated to start next week. Construction will begin on Thursday, September 29, and is expected to wrap up on Monday, October 31. Work will be done on Lark Avenue between 170th street, and the intersection of Lark Ave. and Mockingbird Ave. will be close to traffic. The road will remain closed until realignment with the new bridge is completed. Residential access along this stretch will come from the east. Individuals wanting more information are asked to contact the Audubon County Road department. Those contact points can be found included with this story on our website.
Local Banks Band Together to Support Speculative Home Construction In Carroll
Local banks are banding together in a new initiative that aims to make residential construction in Carroll even more attractive for contractors. Five community banks, including Availa Bank, Commercial Savings Bank, Iowa Savings Bank, United Bank of Iowa, and Westside State Bank, are partnering to create the Speculative Home Construction Loan Assistance Program. The premise is simple. Build a speculative home in Carroll, and local banks will make interest payments for the contractor for up to six months if the structure is not sold within six months of being listed. Carroll Mayor Mark Beardmore says, “The City of Carroll has developed a number of programs to help encourage new housing in Carroll, including the $20,000 infill housing program and the residential tax abatement that provides another $5,300 in property tax savings for new homes over five years. The lack of housing in Carroll is known throughout the community and the commitment being announced by the five community banks in their Speculative Home Construction Loan Assistance Program is a great private partnership to address the housing need in Carroll.” Leaders from the participating banks note the community’s housing shortage is apparent, and they are committed to the ongoing efforts to approach the issue in the community. For more information on this program, contact Carroll City Hall at 712-775-7505 or one of the participating banks.
Carroll County Supervisors Set Oct. 10 Public Hearing Date For First Budget Amendment Of FY23
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors has scheduled a public hearing for their Oct. 10 meeting as they prepare to move forward with their first budget amendment for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023. Carroll County Auditor Kourtney Payer says the proposed amendment includes various budgetary adjustments, including updates to the county’s estimated FY23 revenues.
One Vehicle Disabled In Sunday Accident On Hwy 71 In Carroll
One vehicle was disabled, but no injuries were reported as a result of a two-vehicle crash last (Sunday) night in Carroll. The Carroll Police Department responded to the scene near the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and 19th Street at approximately 8:53 p.m. Their initial investigation determined a 2016 Honda Pilot, operated by 63-year-old Gregory Kustra of Carroll, was traveling southbound on the highway and attempted to make a U-turn. During the maneuver, Kustra struck a 2005 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 17-year-old Mya Eckert of Auburn. The Eckert sedan sustained disabling damage and needed to be towed from the scene. Kusta was cited for failure to maintain control.
Carroll Chamber Of Commerce Unveils New Logo
About a month after rebranding Carroll Area Development Corporation (CADC) to Carroll County Growth Partnership (CCGP), local economic leaders have unveiled updates to the Carroll Chamber of Commerce’s logo. The organization’s new emblem features a stylized “C” in the same blue and green tones as the CCGP’s new motif. According to Chamber staff, the logo is a dimensional design signifying the connection between the community and its businesses. Chamber Executive Director Kimberly Tiefenthaler says, “I didn’t see us rebranding with new logos and colors when I started in this position just seven months ago. It took some time, and there were several meetings with the Executive Board, staff, and others with knowledge in the field.” Chamber President Lori Greteman says, “We’re excited about the new logo, a fresh and crisp look better reflecting the welcoming and caring people of Carroll.” While their logos may have changed, CCGP and Chamber staff focus on supporting and expanding the local business environment.
Iowa DOT rolls out its first reduced-conflict intersection
(The Center Square) – Benefits of Iowa Department of Transportation’s first reduced-conflict intersection include cost savings, district staff say. The department said on its website that the new intersection, for U.S. 20 and Poplar Avenue near Fort Dodge, was opened to reduce crashes and injuries, which may be getting busier with the opening of a travel plaza.
GCYAA’s Fall Fundraiser Is This Weekend In Jefferson
A local nonprofit organization is hosting a weekend fundraiser in Jefferson to help get kids active in youth sports. The Greene County Youth Athletic Association (GCYAA) is hosting a football scrimmage as part of their fall fundraiser. Travis Warnke, President of the GCYAA, says the event is on Saturday at Linduska Field in Jefferson, and gates open at 5:30 p.m. Warnke adds they have plenty planned for Saturday night.
Motorcyclist dies in SW Iowa crash with farm tractor
A Mills County man was killed in a collision near Avoca in western Iowa’s Shelby County last night. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by 33-year-old Timothy Steve McFarland, of Emerson, was traveling north on Highway 59 at around 8:19-p.m., when a 2005 International tractor pulled out from a farm drive at 525 Highway 59.
Ronald Juergens of Scranton
Ronald Dean Juergens, age 91, of Scranton, IA, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Ramsey Village in Des Moines, IA. A public visitation will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Scranton from 1- 3 P.M. followed by a private family graveside service at the Scranton Township Cemetery.
UPDATE: Authorities Release Investigation Details That Led To The Arrest Of Two Former Lake City Police Officers, Lake City Admin
The investigation that led to the arrest of two former Lake City police officers and the Lake City administrator began nearly a year ago, according to law enforcement. According to Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure, the Calhoun County Attorney’s Office requested in November 2021 for the neighboring county agency to conduct an investigation into whether forms submitted to the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) in fall 2020 contained falsified information regarding the qualifications of newly-hired officers, Aaron Lee Alspach and Anthony Robert Snyder. The forms submitted to the ILEA were signed under penalty of perjury by Lake City Administrator Eric Wood. The Sac County Sheriff’s Office investigation findings were referred to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, which levied charges against the three men. Wood, Alspach, and Snyder were taken into custody Wednesday by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll Police Department, and Cass County Sheriff’s Office, respectively. Court records show they are charged with felonious misconduct in office and perjury, class D felonies. Wood also faces two counts of suborning perjury and another count of perjury, class D felonies, and obstruction of prosecution, an aggravated misdemeanor. They were released from custody Wednesday after posting bond and are scheduled to appear on Monday, Oct. 3 for their arraignment hearings. The Sac County Sheriff’s Office requests members of the public with knowledge related to this investigation contact them by calling 712-662-7127. Snyder, who was employed as a patrol officer by the Atlantic Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave pending additional details regarding the investigation. The Lake City Council has scheduled a special meeting for Monday, Sept. 26. They will host a closed session under Iowa Code 21.5 for an employee evaluation. The agenda lists possible action once city officials return to open session.
Gregory Perrien of Altoona formerly of Carroll
Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, IA, and formerly of Carroll, IA, passed away unexpectedly on September 24, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Carroll with Rev. Cindy Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Crawford Heights Memorial Gardens in Denison.
Carroll Animal Rescue Hosting Drive-Thru Dinner Fundraiser Monday At St. John Lutheran Church
The Animal Rescue of Carroll’s next fundraiser is coming up on Monday, and organizers are inviting residents and supporters to join them for dinner for a freewill donation. According to Karen Schouten, a volunteer with Animal Rescue, they are hosting a drive-thru dinner on Monday, Sept. 26 at St. John Lutheran Church in Carroll.
Man Charged In Fort Dodge After Shots Fired, Police Chase
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- A Minnesota man is facing charges after Fort Dodge Police say he threatened to shoot up a residence, and then ran from police. Forty-one-year-old Archester Rodgers of Prior Lake, Minnesota is charged with Driving While License Suspended, Cancelled, or Revoked, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Eluding, Interference with Official Acts, Possession of Firearm or Offensive Weapon by a Felon, and Reckless Use of a Firearm.
Grand Junction Man Accused Of Illegally Acquiring Handgun In Carroll County Pleads Guilty
A Grand Junction man accused of illegally acquiring a handgun in Carroll County was sentenced Thursday in Carroll County District Court. According to court records show 65-year-old Bruce Everett Grundon pled guilty to giving false information when acquiring a pistol or revolver, a class D felony. The charge stems from a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigation that found Grundon had failed to disclose a 1976 felony conviction from Boone County while buying a firearm. As a convicted felon, Grundon is prohibited from possessing a firearm in Iowa. He was ordered to serve up to five years in prison, but the sentence was suspended. Instead, Grundon was placed on probation with the Iowa Department of Correctional Services for three years. A secondary charge, fraudulent purchase of firearms, was dismissed following his sentencing.
Omaha Fugitive Found In Fort Dodge, Iowa
(Webster County, IA) -- A fugitive from Omaha has been arrested in northern Iowa. Police found Cameron D. Carodine at a Fort Dodge, Iowa home yesterday (Wednesday). Carodine is a known street gang member wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation in Omaha. The Sheriff's Office says he jumped out of a second story window and tried to run from deputies and U-S Marshals caught him.
