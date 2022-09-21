Read full article on original website
Related
Funeral for Hells Angels Founder Sonny Barger Expected to Draw Thousands
Nearly three months after the death of Hells Angels founder Sonny Barger, San Joaquin County in California is bracing for a huge turnout for the late biker’s funeral. According to Fox News, San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow has issued a warning to the public that Sonny Barger’s funeral has the capacity to not only be large but may also have some serious violence. The event is being held on Saturday (September 24th) from 2 pm. to 8 p.m. at the Stockton 99 Speedway on North Wilson Way. Withrow noted that he heard about the funeral plans at the end of August.
Courthouse News Service
Dog owners ask appeals court to revive challenge to Iowa city’s pit bull ban
(CN) — Pit bull owners urged a federal appeals court Thursday to resurrect their suit claiming their constitutional rights are violated by an Iowa city’s ordinance banning possession of the dogs within the city. Counsel representing the dog owners argued before a three-judge panel of the Eighth Circuit...
Comments / 0