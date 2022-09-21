Read full article on original website
Pictured theft suspects responsible for thousands in stolen Ross merchandise: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for two men suspected in multiple thefts at a Ross, stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. The Bakersfield Police Department said the thefts happened at the Ross at 3761 Ming Ave. On Thursday, police released images of two men suspected in the string of thefts. According […]
crimevoice.com
Porterville PD Arrests Felon for Alleged Weapons Violation
Originally Published By: Porterville Police Department Facebook Page. “On September 15, 2022 at approximately 7:55 A.M., Detectives with the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit responded to an address in the 1500 Block of North Prospect Street to conduct a compliance check on 24 year-old Porterville resident Isaiah Miranda, who is on active CDCR Parole. During a search of Miranda’s residence, Detectives located a loaded 9 millimeter handgun.
thesungazette.com
Visalia man arrested for arson
On Wednesday Sept. 21, at approximately 5:45 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of S. Lovers Ln. for a report of a dumpster fire at the 7-Eleven. Upon arrival officers located the dumpster fire and during the investigation were able to locate the suspect, Gabriel Rios, 42, a short distance away. Rios was taken into custody and later booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for Arson. There were no injuries or damage as a result of the incident.
KMPH.com
Man shot in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot early Sunday morning in Tulare County. Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded around 5:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting victim at the 6500 block of Avenue 308, in Goshen. When deputies arrived, they say they found a man...
Bakersfield Now
CHP K-9 finds 100 pounds of meth during Kern County traffic stop
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two men were arrested after a CHP K9 officer finds over 100 pounds of meth during a traffic stop. The California Highway Patrol said on Sept. 23, 2022, at around 3:50 p.m., on southbound Highway 99, near Highway 65, a CHP officer pulled over a Toyota Corolla for tinted windows.
IPad register stolen from Dutch Bros on South Chester Ave two days in a row
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for two people suspected of stealing an iPad register from a Dutch Bros in south Bakersfield on back-to-back days. The Bakersfield Police Department said the two separate burglaries happened on Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 at the Dutch Bros located at 15 S. Chester Ave. In each case, […]
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Searching for two men wanted for Dutch Bros Coffee burglaries
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two men suspected of burglarizing a Dutch Bros Coffee. BPD said there were two separate burglaries, Sept. 14 and 15, at the Dutch Bros Coffee in the 10th block of South Chester Avenue. They said the two suspects...
At least 7 arrested in Porterville and Bakersfield on gun charges, police say
A major firearms bust resulted in the arrest of at least seven people in Porterville and Bakersfield.
KGET 17
Amazon truck fire delaying traffic on northbound Highway 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An amazon truck’s rear wheels caught fire on northbound Highway 99 Monday morning causing traffic delays. The truck caught fire on northbound Highway 99 and Highway 119. Deputies have requested the bypass lane shut down for about an hour beginning at 8 a.m., followed...
thesungazette.com
Visalia man serves life for attempted murder of police officer
According to the District Attorney’s office, Marwin McDarment, 44, was sentenced by the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, to 216 years-to-life in state prison for the attempted murder of multiple police officers. In addition to the attempted murder of the police officers, McDarment was also charged with assualt with a firearm against multiple peace officers during a 2011 shootout on the Tule River Reservation.
Man found shot and killed inside trailer in Goshen, deputies say
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed inside a trailer in Goshen.
Antelope Valley Press
Traffic stop leads to one arrest
ROSAMOND — A traffic stop in Rosamond, Tuesday morning, resulted in the arrest of an ex-convict, Kern County Sheriff’s Office officials reported. Kern County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the area of Sierra Highway and Rosamond Boulevard, at about 8 p.m., stopped a vehicle for several vehicle code violations, officials reported.
Bakersfield Now
Suspect arrested in Fastrip parking lot assault in Taft
TAFT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A suspect was arrested after assaulting a man at a Taft Fastrip parking lot, leaving with him with head injuries last week, according to the Taft Police Department. On Friday, officers responded to the Fastrip parking lot, located at 903 Kern Street for a report...
Bakersfield Now
Man's body found in Boron shot multiple times in homicide: Coroner
BORON, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 25-year-old man's death was ruled a homicide when he was found in Boron last weekend, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Around 6:51 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, deputies responded to a desert area about two miles north of Boron Frontage Road. Upon...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD officer charged with vandalism by damaging evidence takes plea deal
A Bakersfield Police Department officer entered into a plea deal Thursday after he was charged with vandalism for destroying evidence earlier this year during a collision investigation in downtown Bakersfield. Riverside-based attorney Kasey Castillo entered a plea of no contest to a misdemeanor charge of vandalism less than $400 on...
68-year-old shot and killed in Porterville, police say
Police are asking for your help identifying a suspect in a Porterville homicide.
Bakersfield Californian
JOSE GASPAR: Arvin looks for a police chief — again
Help wanted: Police chief for the city of Arvin, a small rural community southeast of Bakersfield with a population of about 21,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Candidate must be good-looking, hardworking, open to the community, preferably bilingual (English and Spanish) and above all, squeaky clean. For the third...
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 22, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for your help finding a parolee with family and residential ties to Wasco. Marshals are looking for Luis Lopez, 22. Lopez is a member of the Wasco 13 criminal street gang. Lopez has a criminal history that includes robbery, possession of stolen property, vehicle theft,...
MISSING: Abel Ortega, 17
Ortega is a Hispanic male, 17 years of age, 5’10”, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on September 22 at about 3:00 pm. He is at-risk due to an autism diagnosis.
