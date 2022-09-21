ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Inside Man online: stream the new thriller starring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci

From acclaimed TV series writer and creator Steven Moffat comes another star-studded thriller for the BBC. Inside Man brings together the stories of a death row inmate, a journalist, a maths teacher, and the vicar of a sleepy English village, to explore how murder can erupt in the most unlikely of places – and people. Below we explain how to watch Inside Man online wherever you are in the world, including how to do so for FREE!
What time is House of the Dragon episode 6 released? Watch the Game of Thrones prequel from anywhere

With the promise of new cast members, murky royal plotting and a plot-line leap into the future, House of the Dragon episode 6 looks set to be one of the most consequential instalments yet of the fantasy epic. Want to know what time House of the Dragon episode 6 is released on HBO Max and on streaming services where you are? Here's everything you need to know to watch the Game of Thrones prequel from anywhere.
England vs Germany live stream: how to watch the Nations League for free online and on TV, team news

There's an argument to suggest that England and Germany are international football's two crisis sides at the minute. The Three Lions haven't won any of their past five games, their worst run for eight years, while Germany have won just one of their last six and fell to an unexpected 1-0 home defeat to Hungary on Friday. Both teams will be desperate to sign-off ahead of the World Cup with a morale-boosting victory.
Berlin Marathon live stream: how to watch Kipchoge attempt another world record

It’s back to the famously fast streets of the German capital for the 2022 Berlin Marathon. World champion and race favorite Eliud Kipchoge will be intent on breaking the world record he himself set on the same track in 2018 – last year he fell just two seconds short – as well as picking up his fourth race title there. He'll no doubt face tough competition from Guye Adola, defending champion in Berlin and the second fastest on the start list. Here's how to watch a Berlin Marathon live stream to see if he can do it.
Canceled by Hulu: All the shows ditched by Hulu in 2022

2022 has been a year full of cancelations, with shows, movies, and planned projects being canned left, right, and center. The lion's share of those cancelations have come from Netflix, which has been on an epic round of belt-tightening amid a drop in subscribers, and Warner Bros. Discovery, which after the two giant corporations merged has been looking for any savings it can make and has cut shows, movies and planned projects on an almost daily basis, but Prime Video and Hulu have got in on the act too.
Here's your first fantastical look at Shadow and Bone season 2

Netflix has debuted the first teaser for Shadow and Bone season 2. The first-look trailer, which was revealed at Tudum 2022, only offers the briefest of teases at the show's next season. Despite being just 40 seconds long, though, it packs a lot of footage into its short time, with numerous quick cuts providing a tantalizing glimpse at what will happen in the series' second outing.
First clip for Netflix's Wednesday contains an unexpected Captain America reference

Netflix has revealed the first extended clip from its forthcoming Wednesday Addams TV series. The 90-second clip, which was released as part of Netflix's Tudum 2022 global fan event, gives us an insight into the moody but humorous aesthetic and tone that the Netflix show is going for. Oh, and it also contains an unexpected Marvel reference that Captain America would be proud of.
Meet Glass Onion's suspicious line-up in first tense Knives Out 2 clip

Netflix has revealed the first clip from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – and it seems Benoit Blanc has got a particularly puzzling riddle to solve. Debuted during Tudum 2022, the first look at Knives Out 2 – outside of its first official teaser, which arrived on September 12 – offers us our best look yet at the murder mystery movie's line-up of potential suspects.
You season 4 has a release date – and it's coming in two parts

You season 4 has finally received a release date – or, rather, two release dates as the psychological thriller series is coming in two parts. Announced at Tudum 2022, Netflix confirmed that the next installment in Joe Goldberg's story will launch in two parts. You season 4 part 1 will be released on February 10, 2023, while part 2 will debut on the streaming service a month later. That's March 10, 2023.
The Last Of Us: The apocalypse is here in the first trailer HBO's mega-budget adaptation

The first trailer for The Last Of Us, the long-awaited and much-anticipated adaptation of Naughty Dog's hugely successful videogame, has arrived. Click below to watch it:. The series, which was first announced in March 2020, stars The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal and British rising star Bella Ramsey. It takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a deadly virus.
