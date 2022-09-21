ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Need Every Item In Sergio Hudson’s Target Collection

By Shamika Sanders
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0If5Q7_0i55wpYk00
Source: Target / FallDesignerCollection

Sergio Hudson is casually perusing a clothing rack of his Sergio Hudson x Target collection. A gold Schiaparelli earring dangles from one ear and a modest but sizable Cuban link chain adorns his neck. His nails are decorated with eye-catching colors and swirls. The scene is the Mr. Purple rooftop in NYC. Garcelle Beauvais, influencer/celebrity stylist Kerry Augustine, Pop Sugar’s fashion director Jessica Andrews, and I are in attendance. It’s the perfect close to NYFW.

Hudson brings his sartorial, monochromatic and minimal aesthetic to Target’s Fall Designer Collection alongside La Ligne and Kika Vargas. Hudson calls this collaboration a “love letter” to shoppers who “want to support” but can’t afford to splurge on items from his ready-to-wear collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DgBlZ_0i55wpYk00
Source: Target / FallDesignerCollection

The designer, who has dressed names like Michelle Obama, VP Kamala Harris, Beyonce and Rihanna, is well aware there are customers who save their coins just to buy his pieces. Now everyone can wear Sergio Hudson on a budget and without the compromise of quality. Sergio Hudson’s Target collection uses real leather. For under $40 you can own a Sergio Hudson belt and this season’s must-have accessory — full-length gloves that are a moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wfk1F_0i55wpYk00
Source: Target / Fall Designer Collection

“The gloves are my favorite piece from the collection,” says Hudson. “They’re genuine leather, they’re affordable, and I feel like its a gift for that young fashion girl who just wants something special but she can’t afford anything expensive. All of these pieces are special like that.”

Hudson gives us bold colors, black and white prints, jewel tone coordinates and a spin on the traditional pantsuit in the cohesive collection. Other standout pieces include a red trench coat. A full-length wool coat and a houndstooth print faux fur coat that is soft to the touch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MFL9O_0i55wpYk00
Source: Target / FallDesignerCollection

The best part is (other than the price tag), the collection is size inclusive with sizes ranging from XXS-4X.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a1UR2_0i55wpYk00
Source: Target / FallDesignerCollection

Sergio Hudson x Target passes the vibe check. Shop the collection on Target.com and select stores when it officially drops on October 9.

You Need Every Item In Sergio Hudson's Target Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

