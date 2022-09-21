Read full article on original website
These Are the Best 55-Inch TVs Under $500 in 2022
While 65-inch TVs tend to be the average size that most buyers go with, that doesn’t mean that going with something slightly smaller is going to be detrimental in terms of features, picture quality and price. In fact, most TV makers have 55-inch options that are just as good, with the only loss being a reduced screen size. And for anyone that’s shopping for a TV on a budget, there’s often a significant price reduction when you go from 65-inches to 55-inches. The best 55-inch TVs under $500 still come with great features for gamers, streamers and movie lovers, and...
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
TechRadar
Prime Early Access Sale - dates leak for Amazon's Prime Day 2 deals event
We've heard a lot of rumblings over the past few months about a potential re-run of Amazon Prime Day later this year. And now it looks like those rumors are at least partly true according to a new page on Amazon that references a Prime Early Access Sale set to take place in October.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
This is the most popular storage size for smartphones, according to our readers
We polled our readers on the amount of storage their current smartphones hold. Our answers suggest that consumers aren't clamouring for more storage.
Phone Arena
'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be
It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch with thicker display bezels than Galaxy S22
@UniverseIce has shared more information about the dimensions of the Galaxy S23, the expected replacement for the Galaxy S22 and likely the cheapest option in the Galaxy S23 series. While the Galaxy S22 is a fair bit smaller than the Galaxy S21, @UniverseIce believes the opposite will be true with next year's entry-level flagship model. The Galaxy S23 should still feature a 6.1-inch display though, 0.1-inches smaller than the panel in the Galaxy S21.
TechRadar
One of Dell's most popular desktops is nearly half-price, so act now
The Dell Vostro Tower is a work-from-home powerhouse of a desktop computer. Powered by a 12th Generation i5 Processor, Intel UHD Graphics 730 video card, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and an upgraded 512 GB SSD storage, this tower is an excellent option for daily tasks and other small business needs. Alternatively, the processor, video card, and storage could be upgraded further if more power is needed.
The Verge
Amazon’s 75-inch Fire TV Omni hits a new low price at $400 off
Update September 16th, 6:50PM ET: A previous version of this article made it sound as though you needed a MagSafe-compatible case to use Anker’s 621 Magnetic Battery. We’ve updated the post to clarify that, if you want to use the charger in conjunction with a case, that latter will also need to work with Apple’s MagSafe technology.
Phone Arena
Samsung launches a duo of rugged devices in the US
Samsung introduced two rugged devices a few months ago, the Galaxy XCover6 smartphone and the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro tablet, but they were not available in the United States at launch. Today, the South Korean giant announced both devices are now available for purchase in the US. These products have...
PC Magazine
Amazon's New Fire HD 8 Tablets Are Thinner, Lighter, and Faster
Amazon's Fire devices are often among the best values in the Android tablet space, offering decent power and quality screens for media consumption at a very low cost. The company's latest Fire HD 8 tablets are no exception. The base model retails for a reasonable $99.99 ($10 more than the previous iteration), has a 30% faster processor than the last model, and runs for up to 13 hours on a single charge. Amazon has also updated the more powerful Fire HD 8 Plus model ($119.99), which offers even more improvements.
The LG C2 4K Smart TV is the best of the best and Walmart has it for $200 off right now
When it comes to picture quality, features and design, the LG C2 tops our list of the best TVs. Get it at Walmart for $200 off right now.
CNET
Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro Models Are Up to $400 Off at Best Buy
If you've been holding out for a steep discount on Apple's top-tier MacBook Pro models, your patience is being rewarded today with some of the best MacBook deals we've seen to date. Apple's MacBook Pro models with the powerful M1 Pro chip have had prices slashed at Best Buy, with as much as $400 taken off their regular prices, which is $50 more than the previous sale. The Best Buy markdowns apply to both 14-inch and 16-inch versions and make for the lowest prices ever on these machines.
AOL Corp
Coach Outlet just dropped a sitewide sale to end all sitewide sales — save up to 75%!
If you've always coveted a Coach bag but just couldn't justify the splurge, well, now's you can! Coach Outlet just launched an incredible sale — we're talking up to 75% off hundreds of styles, thanks to the additional 15% off sitewide with code FRIENDS15. The discounts are pretty fabulous, and we're taking advantage by showing you just a smattering of the stunning designs for which this classic brand is recognized — all on sale. Plus, standard shipping is free! Styles are selling out quickly, so start browsing and get something special into your cart.
laptopmag.com
Amazon Prime Day 2: Everything you need to know
Prime Day used to be a once-a-year shopping extravaganza, but speculation is growing around an Amazon Prime Day 2 (opens in new tab) coming later this year - potentially named the "Prime Early Access Sale." Exclusive to Prime members, Prime Day offers a smorgasbord of Black Friday-like deals on just...
TechRadar
Garmin's new gadget capitalizes on missing smartwatch feature
Better known for its smartwatches and GPS navigators, Garmin is entering a new frontier of health monitoring with its first smart blood pressure monitor: the Index BPM. The first thing you’ll notice is that the Index BPM (opens in new tab) is a lot bulkier than, say a smartwatch. A likely reason for its size is so the device can fit around your bicep and deliver accurate readings. While there are smartwatches that can measure blood pressure (opens in new tab), the ones that do it with a cuff are not widely available and those that use pulse transit time “need regular calibration with a conventional home blood pressure monitor,” according to Garmin. Plus, Garmin notes, those devices typically can’t “track systolic and diastolic blood pressure” whereas the Index BPM can.
TechRadar
Google Pixel 7 price leak makes the phone sound like a real bargain
Flagship phones are expensive - except of course when they’re not, which looks to be the case with the Google Pixel 7, as a price leak suggests it will substantially undercut rival handsets. According to Artem Russakovskii (opens in new tab) – the founder of Android Police – the...
TechRadar
Logitech G Cloud: where to preorder the gaming handheld and save $50
The push for cloud gaming is not going away any time soon, with the Logitech G Cloud being officially announced as the latest gaming handheld with streaming tech at the forefront. After it was leaked earlier this month, Logitech G Cloud preorders are now live - and if you choose to buy ahead of release on October 18 you can save $50 off the recommended $349.99 price at participating retailers.
TechRadar
Das Keyboard MacTigr review
The Das Keyboard MacTigr mechanical keyboard is a well-built keyboard that brings mechanical switch comfort and reliability to the Apple crowd. Only the omission of backlighting and wireless capability keep it from being the perfect keyboard for Apple users. Das Keyboard MacTigr: One minute review. The Das Keyboard MacTigr mechanical...
TechRadar
iPhone 14 Pro Max drop test goes about as well as you'd expect
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max did not escape unscathed in a recent drop test versus Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra and may have new owners of Apple's flagship phones shopping for cases. A major caveat here. YouTuber PhoneBuff's new iPhone 14 Pro Max CVS Galaxy S22 UYltra Drop Test (opens in...
