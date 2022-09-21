ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Grove, OR

Tour of local shelter programs scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23

By Troy Shinn
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0riWH6_0i55sWqD00 The public can learn more about the shelters built using Supportive Housing Services funds.

Curious what's been done to combat homelessness in Washington County over the past year?

A tour of the shelters built using the Supportive Housing Services bond measure on Friday, September 23 will provide the public with a chance to learn about shelter projects in Forest Grove, Hillsboro and Beaverton.

"We will start at Casa Amparo (Forest Grove bridge shelter location), owned and operated by Centro Cultural, one of our culturally specific service providers," the announcement from Washington County states. "Then, we will visit the Project Homeless Connect day center and learn more about outreach and case management services."

The tour will end a future year-round shelter location in Beaverton, where the public will learn more about future goals and plans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0i55sWqD00

Each location along the tour will feature speeches from local elected officials and the organizations who operate the shelters. Speakers include the mayors of each community, Washington County Commissioners Jerry Willey, Pam Treece and Kathryn Harrington, and District 4 Metro Councilor Juan Carlos González.

The tour schedule and locations are as follows:

• Casa Amparo (11 a.m.) — 4433 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove

• Project Homeless Connect Day Center (1 p.m.) — 363 S.E. 6th Ave. in Hillsboro

• Future Beaverton Year-round Shelter (3 p.m.) — 11390 S.W. Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Forest Grove News Times

Feeling good in Forest Grove

Business leaders say the city has weathered economic changes, not least of which was the COVID-19 pandemic.The new Forest Grove trailer dropped last month. A dramatic voice over narrates shots of Henry Hagg Lake, Levi Mountain, beer and wine. "Next time you're on the way to the coast, stop in for a bite," says the promotional video, commissioned by the Forest Grove/Cornelius Chamber of Commerce. "Forest Grove: a place where families and businesses thrive." While COVID-19 is still claiming a few thousand American lives each week, President Joe Biden has declared the pandemic over — the latest in what public...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Oregon City News

New Oregon City superintendent meets with parents across district

Dayle Spitzer hearing from community members about what could be improved and how she can be most impactful in leadership.Superintendent Dayle Spitzer, chosen by Oregon City School Board members to lead the school district starting July 1, has been meeting with parents and community members at schools across the district starting on Sept. 16. Spitzer's intention during the meetings is to hear from parents and community members about what they love about the Oregon City School District, what could be improved and how she can be most impactful in her new leadership role. Spitzer has inherited a district struggling to...
OREGON CITY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

A&E: Hear sounds of the world from Main Street to Kyiv

Musical artists from near and far will enthrall audiences across Washington County and beyond, from Sept. 22.Exhibits MEMBER SHOW — New members at Village Gallery of Arts are featured in the Cedar Mill gallery's latest exhibition, open through Sept. 25. Painter Lisa Manners is also featured as this month's "Big & Bold" artist, displaying a sunset scene from her travels to Borneo. Village Gallery of Arts, 1060 N.W. Saltzman Road in Cedar Mill. NORDIC FOLKTALES REIMAGINED — Classic stories from Scandinavia and beyond are presented with a new twist in the latest exhibit from Nordic Northwest, running through Sept. 25....
BEAVERTON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Grove, OR
Beaverton, OR
Society
Beaverton, OR
Government
City
Hillsboro, OR
State
Washington State
Forest Grove, OR
Society
Local
Oregon Government
City
Beaverton, OR
Forest Grove, OR
Government
Hillsboro, OR
Government
Washington County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Society
Hillsboro, OR
Society
Washington County, OR
Society
County
Washington County, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Longtime Lake Oswego Chinese restaurant closes - only to reopen

Hunan Pearl sees a shuffling of ownership after inflation, labor shortages created challenges. Sam Pieh recently ran into a former New Yorker who was accustomed to quality Chinese food, only to be underwhelmed when she moved to Oregon. That changed when she found Hunan Pearl. So, when the Sichuan- and...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
brewpublic.com

The Weekend In Beer – Beginning September 23, 2022

It is another 20+ event weekend but who will win the battle of September events: Fresh Hops or Oktoberfests? Looks like mother lovin’ Oktoberfests win the weekend starting with the following ones on Friday. Friday thru Sunday Oktoberfests: Buoy Oktoberfest, Von Ebert Vontoberfest. Saturdays Oktoberfests: McMenamins Edgefield, Central Catholic,...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#The Shelters#District 4 Metro#Pacific Ave#Shelter#S W Beaverton
Portland Tribune

Woman killed in Northwest Portland park

The name of the late Friday night shooting victim was not immediately released.A woman was killed in a Northwest Portland park late Friday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. No one was arrested and no suspect information was available According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 11:12 p.m. on Sept. 23, Central Precinct officers responded to a shooting call at Wallace Park. When the officers arrived, they found an adult female who was shot. The female was being treated by paramedics but died prior to being transported. The Homicide Unit responded to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact Det. Brian Sims at 503-823-2079 or Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov, or Det. Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092, Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-257119. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

The racism, and resilience, behind today’s Pacific Northwest salmon crisis

Leavenworth is a charming tourist town, tucked in Washington’s North Cascades mountains and styled as a Bavarian village. I spent a weekend there, noodling around in souvenir shops, snacking on pretzels and soaking in faux-European culture. It wasn’t till after dark, when I headed to the banks of Icicle Creek just outside of town for an interview, that I saw a vestige of what the region once was.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
kptv.com

On the Go with Joe at Bauman Farms Harvest Festival

GERVAIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A popular fall event is back in full swing, and Joe V. was in Gervais Friday morning for Bauman Farms Harvest Festival. Bauman Farms, located at 12989 Howell Prairie Road Northeast, has transformed into an activity center with mazes, obstacle courses, rides, farm animals, delicious fall food, and an apple cannon!
GERVAIS, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Washington County growing network of community health workers

The funding will help community organizations turn volunteers earning a stipend into full-time salaried staff.Washington County is spending $2 million in federal funds to break down barriers to healthcare. The money will be spread across a dozen local organizations to help build a network of community health workers who bridge language, transportation, information and other divides that hinder the Latino community's ability to reach vaccines and doctors appointments. For Forest Grove nonprofit Adelante Mujeres, the funding will help turn a couple volunteers earning a stipend into full-time salaried staff. "Part of the goal is that by working in collaboration, we...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
yachatsnews.com

Oregon’s novel approach to drug and mental health treatment hits milestone with funding of county-based service networks

A year behind schedule, Oregon’s novel approach to drug addiction has reached primetime. In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 110, making Oregon the first state nationwide to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of drugs and establish service centers to help people tackle their mental health and addiction problems. The centers were supposed to be operational by October 2021. This month, after a rough approval and funding process, those networks have been established.
OREGON STATE
KGW

8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Sept. 23-25

PORTLAND, Ore. — This week marks the official beginning of fall, never mind that we've been heralding the start of fall events for two weeks now. The warm weather may be sticking around for a bit longer, but the tenor of events tells the true story of this time of the season — eat, drink and be merry for lo, the dark times cometh.
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
490
Followers
1K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

The Forest Grove News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.forestgrovenewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy