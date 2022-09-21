Tour of local shelter programs scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23

The public can learn more about the shelters built using Supportive Housing Services funds.

Curious what's been done to combat homelessness in Washington County over the past year?

A tour of the shelters built using the Supportive Housing Services bond measure on Friday, September 23 will provide the public with a chance to learn about shelter projects in Forest Grove, Hillsboro and Beaverton.

"We will start at Casa Amparo (Forest Grove bridge shelter location), owned and operated by Centro Cultural, one of our culturally specific service providers," the announcement from Washington County states. "Then, we will visit the Project Homeless Connect day center and learn more about outreach and case management services."

The tour will end a future year-round shelter location in Beaverton, where the public will learn more about future goals and plans.

Each location along the tour will feature speeches from local elected officials and the organizations who operate the shelters. Speakers include the mayors of each community, Washington County Commissioners Jerry Willey, Pam Treece and Kathryn Harrington, and District 4 Metro Councilor Juan Carlos González.

The tour schedule and locations are as follows:

• Casa Amparo (11 a.m.) — 4433 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove

• Project Homeless Connect Day Center (1 p.m.) — 363 S.E. 6th Ave. in Hillsboro

• Future Beaverton Year-round Shelter (3 p.m.) — 11390 S.W. Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy.