Police provide update on stabbing, parking lot of Hibachi Express late Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Jorge Roberto Nunez, 50, was arrested after stabbing Juan Martinez, 41, following an altercation in Southwest Lubbock late Saturday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Police received a call for disturbance at the Hibachi Express in the 4400 block of 114th street around 11:08 p.m. Martinez was transported to University Medical […]
LPD: 1 seriously injured in crash at FM 1585 & Ave. P Sunday
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in far South Lubbock early Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around 12:50 p.m. at Farm-to-Market Road 1585 (130th Street) and Avenue P. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the crash involved a dirt bike...
Video: Young Woman Accused of Fleeing Scene of Vehicle Crash in Lubbock
Saturday, September 24, Texas Tech won in overtime against the University of Texas Longhorns and everyone stormed the field in excitement over the epic victory. Most game days are filled with tailgates and drinking of alcohol, of course, which tends to lead to some not so great decisions. There were 51 people arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Saturday alone. One of those people was reportedly caught on camera.
Stabbing at Lubbock grocery store parking lot, 1 seriously injured
The Lubbock Police Department responded to a stabbing Saturday in the parking lot of H-E-B.
One seriously hurt after crash with pedestrian in Central Lubbock, police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously hurt after a crash with a vehicle and a pedestrian near 54th Street and Slide Road Friday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 8:54 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center, according to police. LPD said the northbound […]
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials reported that a dirt bike and a flatbed truck towing a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Man’s scooter stolen at gunpoint in Lubbock, police report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man had his scooter stolen at gunpoint from a Family Dollar on Saturday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, officers were called to the Family Dollar in the 300 block of 50th street. The police report said the victim was...
Driver described moments leading to deadly collision, LPD report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new details in a pedestrian crash that left 73-year-old Mary Balderas dead. According to the police report, Kotton Bednarz, 18, was in the left turning lane of Broadway Street. The report said his pickup truck hit Balderas when he tried to turn left.
Lubbock business owner says he shot suspect during burglary attempt
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock business owner shot and killed a burglary suspect identified as 27-year-old Joe Anthony Flores late Wednesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The owner of the business told EverythingLubbock.com he was working late when Flores tried to break in. The two got into a fight and the owner shot […]
Fire at Camelot Village RV Park, LFR responds
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire reported Monday morning around 6:44 a.m., at Camelot Village, an RV park located at 6001 34th Street. According to LFR, crews arrived at 6:51 a.m. and the fire was put out around 7:01 a.m. The building was damaged, but there were no injuries at the time.
Saturday morning top stories: pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. On Friday night, a vehicle struck a pedestrian in central Lubbock. One was moderately injured in a rollover on N Loop 289 near Idalou Road. Authorities responded to the crash just after 9:30 p.m. on Friday night. The person crashed in the...
Video: Lubbock Thief Flees the Scene, Immediately Crashes Bike Into Trailer
Sometimes I believe that karma might actually be a thing. Lubbock resident Nichole Shipman has been dealing with a couple of thieves breaking into her home. She caught the guys on camera sneaking into her backyard. She came home and while she was still sitting in her car in the driveway, she allegedly noticed a man trying to steal one of her bikes. She "spooked" him and he took off on his bicycle.
Burglar shot by owner, Central Lubbock Wednesday night deadly shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday night, Joe Anthony Flores, 27, was shot and killed, according to Lubbock Police, after attempting to burglarize a building in the 1500 block of 50th Street. When the building owner approached Flores, the two got into a fight and the owner shot Flores. Officers were called to the scene around […]
One killed after 50th street shooting overnight in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of 50th Street, between Avenue N. and P. around 11:00 p.m., prompted a response from the Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. LPD confirmed one person died. This is a developing story.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win
The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
Accused cop killer Hollis Daniels trial expected to start soon in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Hollis Alvin Daniels appeared at the Lubbock County Courthouse for an evidentiary hearing Friday. Daniels is accused of shooting and killing Texas Tech Police officer Floyd East, Jr. on October 9, 2017. Daniels, now 24, is charged with capital murder. He was 19 and a freshman at Texas Tech in 2017. He […]
1 injured in crash on Marsha Sharp near Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Marsha Sharp Freeway near Slide Road. LPD confirms that a black SUV and Truck are involved with one person sustaining minor injuries. Traffic has been reduced down to two lanes due to emergency responders working at the scene of the crash.
Woman, 73, killed in pedestrian collision, LPD provides update
Police identified the victim as Mary Balderas, and the driver as Kotton Bednarz, 18.
A Wild September 21st in Lubbock With 31 People in Total Arrested
It's Friday eve, so I worked extra hard to get these mugshots ready for everyone today. I had a meetup at the South Plains Fair with some vendors but realized I had all the information I needed, so we canceled it but will be there tomorrow. If you see me tomorrow at the fair during lunchtime asking to take a picture of your food, just let it happen. It's for something important.
Lubbock Man Sentenced to Prison for 2018 Murder
A Lubbock man has received his prison sentence for a 2018 murder. Back in March of 2018 the Lubbock Police Department received a call of a shooting in the 1300 block of 65th Drive. While at the scene of reported criminal mischief, some police officers were approached by the family of 30-year-old Matthew Pickett, who requested police to check on him. When officers arrived at Pickett's apartment, they discovered him inside with a gunshot wound to the chest and were able to review surveillance footage.
