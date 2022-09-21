ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Police provide update on stabbing, parking lot of Hibachi Express late Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jorge Roberto Nunez, 50, was arrested after stabbing Juan Martinez, 41, following an altercation in Southwest Lubbock late Saturday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Police received a call for disturbance at the Hibachi Express in the 4400 block of 114th street around 11:08 p.m. Martinez was transported to University Medical […]
LPD: 1 seriously injured in crash at FM 1585 & Ave. P Sunday

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in far South Lubbock early Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around 12:50 p.m. at Farm-to-Market Road 1585 (130th Street) and Avenue P. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the crash involved a dirt bike...
Video: Young Woman Accused of Fleeing Scene of Vehicle Crash in Lubbock

Saturday, September 24, Texas Tech won in overtime against the University of Texas Longhorns and everyone stormed the field in excitement over the epic victory. Most game days are filled with tailgates and drinking of alcohol, of course, which tends to lead to some not so great decisions. There were 51 people arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Saturday alone. One of those people was reportedly caught on camera.
Man’s scooter stolen at gunpoint in Lubbock, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man had his scooter stolen at gunpoint from a Family Dollar on Saturday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, officers were called to the Family Dollar in the 300 block of 50th street. The police report said the victim was...
Driver described moments leading to deadly collision, LPD report says

LUBBOCK, Texas— A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new details in a pedestrian crash that left 73-year-old Mary Balderas dead. According to the police report, Kotton Bednarz, 18, was in the left turning lane of Broadway Street. The report said his pickup truck hit Balderas when he tried to turn left.
Fire at Camelot Village RV Park, LFR responds

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire reported Monday morning around 6:44 a.m., at Camelot Village, an RV park located at 6001 34th Street. According to LFR, crews arrived at 6:51 a.m. and the fire was put out around 7:01 a.m. The building was damaged, but there were no injuries at the time.
Video: Lubbock Thief Flees the Scene, Immediately Crashes Bike Into Trailer

Sometimes I believe that karma might actually be a thing. Lubbock resident Nichole Shipman has been dealing with a couple of thieves breaking into her home. She caught the guys on camera sneaking into her backyard. She came home and while she was still sitting in her car in the driveway, she allegedly noticed a man trying to steal one of her bikes. She "spooked" him and he took off on his bicycle.
One killed after 50th street shooting overnight in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of 50th Street, between Avenue N. and P. around 11:00 p.m., prompted a response from the Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. LPD confirmed one person died. This is a developing story.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win

The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
1 injured in crash on Marsha Sharp near Slide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Marsha Sharp Freeway near Slide Road. LPD confirms that a black SUV and Truck are involved with one person sustaining minor injuries. Traffic has been reduced down to two lanes due to emergency responders working at the scene of the crash.
A Wild September 21st in Lubbock With 31 People in Total Arrested

It's Friday eve, so I worked extra hard to get these mugshots ready for everyone today. I had a meetup at the South Plains Fair with some vendors but realized I had all the information I needed, so we canceled it but will be there tomorrow. If you see me tomorrow at the fair during lunchtime asking to take a picture of your food, just let it happen. It's for something important.
Lubbock Man Sentenced to Prison for 2018 Murder

A Lubbock man has received his prison sentence for a 2018 murder. Back in March of 2018 the Lubbock Police Department received a call of a shooting in the 1300 block of 65th Drive. While at the scene of reported criminal mischief, some police officers were approached by the family of 30-year-old Matthew Pickett, who requested police to check on him. When officers arrived at Pickett's apartment, they discovered him inside with a gunshot wound to the chest and were able to review surveillance footage.
