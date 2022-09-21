ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KEYT

Missouri House speaker urges feds to shut down Agape school

The speaker of the Missouri House is urging the U.S. attorney in Kansas City to shut down Agape Boarding School, accusing the Christian school of “what amounts to organized crime against children.” Republican House Speaker Rob Vescovo wrote U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore on Wednesday. The letter was made available to reporters on Monday. In it, Vescovo says state efforts to close the school have failed, and the local prosecutor has failed to take action to protect the boys who attend the school in the southwestern Missouri town of Stockton. Agape’s lawyer tells the Kansas City Star that Vescovo’s assertions are “100% false.”
EPA preparing plan to help fix Jackson’s water system

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan has returned to Mississippi’s capital city to meet with Jackson officials about the city’s troubled water system. Federal attorneys also sent a letter on the same day to city officials threatening legal action against the city if it does not agree to negotiations related to its water system. Regan says he wants to avoid a legal dispute by working with city officials to reach a “judicially enforceable agreement” that ensures Jackson can sustain its water system in the future. A Department of Justice spokesperson declined to specify what such an agreement could entail.
Thousands march to demand justice for Mexico's missing students

Thousands of Mexicans marched on Monday demanding justice on the eighth anniversary of the disappearance of 43 students, after investigators branded the atrocity a "state crime" involving the military and other institutions. Last month, a truth commission tasked by Lopez Obrador's government to investigate the atrocity declared the case a "state crime" involving agents of various institutions.
