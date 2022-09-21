AFL star turned TV host Tony Armstrong gets emotional about shocking racism allegations against Hawthorn - as club greats Sam Mitchell and Shaun Burgoyne react to bombshell that has rocked footy

Indigenous TV host and former AFL star Tony Armstrong has delivered a strong response to the 'harrowing' racism allegations levelled at Hawthorn with an emotion-charged piece to camera.

Talking on his regular spot as ABC Breakfast's sport presenter, the proud Barranbinya man said the allegations were 'very concerning', especially amid a 'tough little period' for First Nations people.

The allegations against the Hawks - particularly ex-coach Alastair Clarkson and his-then chief lieutenant Chris Fagan - have been described as 'harrowing' by AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan.

Alastair Clarkson (left) and Chris Fagan (right) are among those facing serious racism allegations from their time at Hawthorn

One former Hawthorn player alleged a group of senior figures at the club, including Clarkson and Fagan, pressured him to get his partner to terminate her pregnancy, according to an ABC report.

The player claimed the group also urged him to break up with his partner and move into the home of an assistant coach, the report said.

Armstrong, who played 35 matches in an AFL career featuring stints at the Swans, Crows and Magpies before moving into television, was clearly emotional as he discussed yet another racism allegation within footy.

'The allegations themselves are very, very concerning. There's going to be a lot more to play out with these in the next whoever knows how long,' he said on the ABC on Wednesday.

'But I just want to send my love to all First Nations people who are out there reading this and anyone who is affected by this, but especially First Nations people because it has been a tough little period.

'I'm very, very sad to read these allegations, and I guess most importantly my thoughts are with the families who are allegedly affected. Just spare a thought for those people today.'

Tony Armstrong, who played 35 AFL matches before transitioning into a television career, said he was 'very sad' to read about the disturbing racism allegations

He then referenced the news coverage of the Queen's death being difficult for some Indigenous people to deal with on top of what has now emerged from Hawthorn.

'Now these allegations, I mean, contextually, on top of all of that, it is not easy being out here (for Indigenous people),' said Armstrong.

The shocking accusations against Hawthorn were revealed after the club commissioned an external review into claims of racism, which has been delivered to the AFL.

Luke Hodge and Alastair Clarkson lift the 2014 AFL Premiership cup

The allegations concern the period when the club four premierships from 2008 to 2015 in an effort that has seen Clarkson put in the conversation as one of the greatest coaches of all time.

Current Hawks coach Sam Mitchell, who played in all four premierships under Clarkson, said on Wednesday he was still processing the news when speaking at a grand final luncheon.

Mitchell also indicated he was hoping to speak to all the club's Indigenous players as soon as possible, though all players are on post-season leave at the moment.

Current Hawthorn coach, and former player, Sam Mitchell, said he was 'troubled' by the claims

'I'm torn in a thousand different directions,' Mitchell said.

'I was upset … disturbed is an accurate description … I spoke to Shaun (Burgoyne) about it, we didn't know anything like that was happening. It is enormously troubling.'

Indigenous footy legend Burgoyne, who won three premierships with the Hawks, was at the same event, and indicated he was asked to take part in the racism report by the club - and 'feels deeply' for all involved.

'It's very confronting … I have no knowledge of those things happening ... It's the first I've heard of it,' Burgoyne said at the luncheon.

Shaun Burgoyne (left, pictured with then-Hawks coach Alastair Clarkson after his last AFL match) said the allegations are 'confronting'

The allegations that arose from Hawthorn's investigation involve horrific incidents around abuse, trauma and baby loss, according to the ABC report.

A Hawks player who is named only as 'Ian' in the report made startling accusations against the team's most senior coaches.

'Clarkson just leaned over me and demanded that I needed to get rid of my unborn child and partner,' he claimed.

'I was then manipulated and convinced to remove my SIM card from my phone so there was no further contact between my family and me.

'He told me to kill my unborn child.'

Clarkson is now coach at North Melbourne - though there are calls for him to stand down after being appointed just a month ago

It's alleged Ian's partner, who is known only as Amy in the report, was left in a state of deep shock when she heard the news.

'He could barely get the words out and he seemed to be crying, and he quickly said that we needed to terminate the pregnancy and end the relationship,' she said in the report.

Amy further claimed the club cut her off from Ian - leaving her unable to call or text him - for the first five months of her pregnancy, which impacted his mental health.

'I will never forget that phone call or the heartbreak I felt in that moment. I was frozen on the spot, completely numb from what I had just heard Ian say.'

Alastair Clarkson (left) and Chris Fagan (right) won four premierships as part of a dynamite coaching duo at Hawthorn between 2008-2016

Amy claimed that when the couple fell pregnant again six months after the birth of their first child together, she felt like she had to abort the baby due to pressure from the club and her desire not to 'lose Ian again'.

She went through with the termination and hasn't been able to forgive herself since.

'This is a sacred thing, the bond between mother and a child, and Hawthorn wiped their feet all over that,' Amy alleged.

'Hawthorn says it's the family club, yet they tore ours apart.'

The Hawks also allegedly pressured other couples to separate early on in their pregnancies or soon after their children were born, the report claims, with two of those families given assistance with mental health support from the AFL Players' Association.

Lions coach Chris Fagan is reportedly 'devastated' at the disturbing allegations stemming from his time at the Hawks, and has temporarily stood down

A 'devastated and blindsided' Fagan, whose Lions side lost their preliminary final to the Cats last Friday, has already stood down, Brisbane announced in a statement.

Calls are mounting for Clarkson to do the same at North Melbourne, despite the ex-Hawks coach only being appointed to the post last month.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan said the claims were harrowing, and an independent four-person panel that will investigate the allegations would be appointed within 24 hours.