ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
B106

America’s Best Workplace in Health Care? Texas Company Tops List

Business magazine Fortune has dropped its list of Best Places to Work in Health Care for 2022 across the country, and a company in Texas took the top spot. Rankings are based on survey responses from over 161,000 employees in the healthcare industry across the United States. Best Workplaces in...
TEXAS STATE
B106

Soulja Boy Calls YouTuber Charleston White ‘Cheddar Bob’ After White Shoots Himself

The beef between Soulja Boy and Charleston White has been ignited once again with Big Draco referring to White as "Cheddar Bob" after the YouTuber accidentally shot himself. On Friday (Sept. 16), Soulja Boy hit up his infamous Instagram account with an IG Live video clowning Charleston White regarding a recent incident at a gentleman's club in Dallas in which White reportedly suffered a gunshot wound by his own hands. With an act of extreme pettiness, the Atlanta rapper repeatedly called White "Cheddar Bob" in reference to Evan Jones' character in Eminem's 2002 film, 8 Mile, who also shot himself in a similar fashion.
DALLAS, TX
B106

Freddie Gibbs Reacts to YouTuber Charleston White Reportedly Shooting Himself

Reports of YouTuber Charleston White shooting himself are making rounds on the internet and Freddie Gibbs is reacting to the incident. Early Friday morning (Sept. 16), reports began to surface that controversial YouTuber Charleston White suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound while partying at a strip club in Dallas. Freddie Gibbs responded to the news on Twitter, appearing to revel in the fact that White had injured himself in such a strange way.
DALLAS, TX
B106

B106

Temple, TX
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy