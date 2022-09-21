The beef between Soulja Boy and Charleston White has been ignited once again with Big Draco referring to White as "Cheddar Bob" after the YouTuber accidentally shot himself. On Friday (Sept. 16), Soulja Boy hit up his infamous Instagram account with an IG Live video clowning Charleston White regarding a recent incident at a gentleman's club in Dallas in which White reportedly suffered a gunshot wound by his own hands. With an act of extreme pettiness, the Atlanta rapper repeatedly called White "Cheddar Bob" in reference to Evan Jones' character in Eminem's 2002 film, 8 Mile, who also shot himself in a similar fashion.

