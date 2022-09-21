ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Vic Mensa’s 93 Boyz Cannabis Company Surprises 200 Cars With Free Gas In Chicago

By Sammy Approved
105.3 RNB
105.3 RNB
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gjkz3_0i55jPqJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MD07b_0i55jPqJ00

Source: Gabe Oviawe / Gabe Oviawe/Helio PR

Chicago rapper, actor, and activist Vic Mensa gives away free gas and pre-rolls to 200 people on the southside of Chicago with his new cannabis brand 93 Boyz. The equity-focused cannabis company is the first of its kind in the state of Illinois, and it is already giving back in a major way.

93 Boyz is the first Black owned and led cannabis company in the state. One of their first community initiatives involved heading back to his hometown – the Southside of Chicago. Vic, with the help of 93 Boyz, pulled up to the BP Gas Station on 47th & Woodlawn around the corner from his mother’s house to surprise 200 cars with $10,000 worth of free gas.

The story was first picked up by TMZ which shared a heartfelt video of an elderly woman explaining how she originally only had $5 to put in her tank and was taken aback by the generosity. The gas giveaway was caught on tape and became a 60 second clip full of showing love and black humor.

“To celebrate the launch of 93BOYZ, the first black cannabis brand in Chicago, we went to the gas station on the block where I grew up and gave away $10,000 of free gas,” Vic says. “At a time when many people are struggling to fill their tank, it felt good to be able to help the community in a real way.”

We previously reported the magnitude of 93 Boyz’ impact to the Chicago community and beyond.  As Chicago’s first Black-owned cannabis brand, at the core of 93 Boyz’ mission is a reinvestment in the communities and individuals that have been historically and disproportionately affected by outdated laws, prejudices, and assumptions regarding cannabis consumption, elevating the underserved while also lifting spirits via the headiest product available in the state. Among the community-based initiatives that the brand will be undertaking is a partnership with Books Before Bars, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing books to underserved Illinois prison libraries, providing inmates with potentially transformative resources.

For more information on 93 Boyz initiatives and products, visit the website here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Week in Review: Navy Pier tragedy • Billion-dollar lottery winners • PPP loans used to bond out of jail

CHICAGO - Cook County prosecutors say a woman pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier and then pretended she didn't know the child, two people have come forward to claim a billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot, and police in suburban Chicago have arrested 15 people for allegedly using PPP loans to bond out of jail: Here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Illinoisan Jim Post, 1960s One Hit Wonder, Dies At 82

An Illinois folk singer who created one of the great “one hit wonder” tunes of the 1960s has died. Jim Post was a singer and songwriter based in Chicago in the ‘60s and ‘70s. In 1968, he and his wife at the time, Cathy Post, had a Top 10 hit called “Reach Out of the Darkness,” under the group name Friend and Lover. The song has been featured in a number of films and TV shows since then. But Post never returned to the Billboard Top 40.
GALENA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Woodlawn, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Local
Illinois Business
walls102.com

Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca

SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
SENECA, IL
97ZOK

For More Than 80 Years THIS is Chicago’s Most Iconic Italian Beef

If you're searching for legendary food, you will never run out of options in Chicago. If it's an Italian beef sandwich you want, this is the one to devour. I have the perfect topic to throw into the middle of a conversation filled with Illinois hate, and that topic is food. You absolutely cannot ignore the fact that the largest city in the state has some of the best cuisines in the world. Hot dogs, pizza, BBQ, steaks, popcorn, and Italian beef. There are many more I could mention, but I want to stop on...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vic Mensa
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with having gun, cocaine on CTA train in the Loop

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been federally charged with illegally possessing a loaded handgun, cocaine and fentanyl on a Chicago Transit Authority train. Terrell Weathers, 29, faces one count of illegal possession of a firearm, one count of possession of cocaine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Cannabis#The Bp Gas Station#Tmz
CBS Chicago

Woman shot while walking near Illinois Medical District

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 25-year-old woman was seriously injured in a shooting near the Illinois Medical District early Friday morning. Police said the woman was walking on the sidewalk, 2300 block of West Roosevelt Road just before 2 a.m., when a man fired shots. The woman was shot in the leg and took herself to a local hospital where she is in serious condition. No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally stabbed on Chicago's West Side during fight

CHICAGO - A man was killed during a fight on Chicago's West Side Friday night. Police say, around 9:15 p.m., a 26-year-old man was stabbed during a fight in the 3300 block of West North Avenue in Humboldt Park. The suspect drove off in a white Toyota sedan. The vitim...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
fox32chicago.com

Prisoner captured after escaping from Chicago Hospital: CPD

CHICAGO - A prisoner escaped from a hospital on Chicago's North Side Friday afternoon. The prisoner was reportedly at Thorek Hospital located in the Uptown neighborhood at 850 W Irving Park Road. He was apprehended by police at 4:28 pm in 4100 block of North Clarendon, Chicago police said. He...
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Illinois Man Is So Drunk He Hits Two Cops In The Ding Ding

This man is going behind bars for a while after kicking some Illinois police officers below the belt. Just because it works, doesn't make it right. If you really want to hurt a guy, then kick him below the belt. Remember, it is the cheap way of knocking a man down. It is so painful for men that I don't feel really comfortable talking about it. I don't have respect for any dude that pulls that move on someone. If you want to take an arrest to the next level, then kick a police officer down there.
105.3 RNB

105.3 RNB

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

The best throwbacks and today's R&B!

 https://1053rnb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy