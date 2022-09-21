Read full article on original website
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE BOE: $9.28 million of current $12.36 million fund balance is designated for career technical building
A regular meeting of the Lawrence County Board of Education was held in the LCHS library on September 19, 2022, at 6:00 PM. Board members Heath Preston (Chairman), Jim See, Garnett Skaggs, Maddlene Roberts, and Barbara Robinson were all present for the meeting. Dr. Robbie Fletcher gave the communication update...
Haunted tours in the Tri-State
(WOWK) — A list of ghost walks, haunted tours and paranormal investigations in the Tri-State during Fall 2022. West Virginia Braxton County The Haunted Haymond | Sutton, WVThe Haymond’s Haunted Tour & Ghost HuntsTours given Oct. 13-29 on Thursdays, Fridays, and SaturdaysHaunted Tour & Ghost Hunt – $25 | Tour only (90 minutes) – $15More […]
Bob Evans Farm Festival returns to Rio Grande, Ohio for 51st year
RIO GRANDE, OH (WOWK) – With fall harvest season just around the corner, Bob Evans Restaurants has announced the schedule for the 51st annual Farm Festival. The festival is set to run from Friday, Oct. 14, 2022- Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at the Bob Evans Farm. The farm is located in Rio Grande, Ohio, on […]
clayconews.com
Gubernatorial Candidate Will Host Separate Event After Being Barred from Upcoming Republican Party Campaign Event in Floyd County, Kentucky
INDEPENDENCE, KY - Gubernatorial Candidate Eric Deters has released the following statement to members of the press after being barred from an event hosted by the Floyd County Republican Party. To: Kentucky State Press. From: Eric Deters. (859) 250-2527. Date: September 21, 2022. RE: Floyd County Republican Party Event. The...
salyersvilleindependent.com
Water Assistance Program Available!
Big Sandy Community Action Program has announced a water assistance program, which will run from September 23 through 30 and will assist clients in Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, and Pike counties who were affected by the recent flooding. Assistance is first come, first serve until funds have been exhausted. ASSISTANCE...
Portsmouth Times
SOMC ready to light the town pink
The annual Light it Pink event, a major breast cancer awareness campaign managed by Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC), is underway in the final planning stages, as the series of events are about to unfold over the course of two weeks. The event is well known, not only due to...
salyersvilleindependent.com
Plans announced to complete parkway to Prestonsburg
Prestonsburg, Ky. (Sept. 19, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to announce plans for the final section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion in Eastern Kentucky – delivering on a decades-old promise to complete a four-lane parkway from Winchester to far Eastern Kentucky. While...
Ironton Tribune
Take a step back in time
Story Amanda Larch | Photography Jeremy Holtzapfel. Stepping through the hidden door at Sal’s Italian Eatery and Speakeasy in Ashland transports visitors 100 years in the past to the days of Prohibition and bootlegging. After finding success with their other business ventures, including Bombshells & Ales in Ashland and...
cartercountytimes.com
Grayson promises library $7500 for staffing
It took them two meetings to make the decision, but Grayson city council moved to approve a library request for additional staff funding during a special session on Monday evening. But not before discussing other alternatives, admonishing the fiscal court for “taxing Grayson and Olive Hill residents twice,” having an attempt to table it again die for lack of a motion, and councilman Terry Stamper withdrawing his motion to fund it at $7,500 before seconding a motion from Troy Combs to fund it at the same level.
Portsmouth Times
Annual DTWC event set for PRP
WEST PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth Raceway Park’s next event will be Carl Short’s 42nd annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship presented by Optima Batteries. This three-day event will take place Oct. 13 thru Oct. 15, as this spectacle on dirt has been held at PRP every year since 2012.
WSAZ
City of Huntington files lawsuit against Lifehouse sober living facilities
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Following several failed requests and attempts to inspect Lifehouse sober living homes, the city of Huntington has filed suit. Lifehouse is a West Virginia corporation that operates at least 14 sober living homes or recovery residences, or apartment buildings, within the city of Huntington. Court...
Assisted living facility owners, DHHR say walkout forced residence out
UPDATE (12:07 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22): The owner of Grayson Assisted Living says that he took all the right steps in notifying the OHFLAC about his intent to close his facilities but that employees walked off the job on Thursday. The owner of Grayson Assisted Living, Kevin Grayson sent 13 News the following statement: […]
WSAZ
LEDC awarded $500,000 to help those in recovery join the workforce
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - There is a demand for workers in Lawrence County, Ohio. Bill Dingus, executive directory of the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation, says positions are often hard to fill. “We’re desperate for good workers and that runs from your menial tasks to your highest tasks,” Dingus said....
WSAZ
Lucasville Trade Days returns this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lucasville Trade Days is coming to the Scioto County Fairgrounds this weekend. Jim Wirth stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what’s new for the event this year. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are...
thelevisalazer.com
Daytime Closure for Bridge Inspection in Lawrence County September 28
LAWRENCE COUNTY (Sept. 23, 2022) The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of a day-time bridge closure along KY 644 in Lawrence County for a routine inspection. The bridge is located in the Walbridge area at mile point 1.5 (1.5 miles East of KY 2565 and 0.2 miles Northwest of KY 1690).
WSAZ
Assisted living facility residents transferred due to staffing concerns
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A spokesperson with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources released the following information to WSAZ.com:. “The Office of Health Facilities Licensure and Certification (OHFLAC) was notified September 19, 2022, that two assisted living residences owned by Mr. and Mrs. Grayson were sold and were to close in December 2022. Mrs. Grayson informed OHFLAC that they will provide the required 30-day notice for closure to residents and families served by these facilities.
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Civil Suits, Deeds, and Marriages for week of September 19-23
Lawrence County Civil Suits for the week of September 19-23 MCCOY, DAVID M. , ET AL VS. MARCUM, JAMES O. , ET AL. BUTCHER, DONALD VS. BUTCHER N/K/A ANDERSON, SHEREE LYNN ,. VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC. VS. COOK, MONICA RAE E. (MOTION HOUR) CITIMORTGAGE, INC. VS. BURGESS, DAVID B...
mountain-topmedia.com
Man indicted for 2021 bank robbery
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A man arrested for holding up a Floyd County bank last year has now been indicted on a federal bank robbery charge. Jeffrey Mullins, 62, of Hager Hill, was arrested following the robbery of the Community Trust Bank branch in Allen. Police said at the time...
WTVQ
Plans announced to complete Mountain Parkway expansion
PRESTONBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced plans to finish the final section of the Mountain Parkway expansion project in Eastern Kentucky. Plans are now underway to build 13 additional miles of the Mountain Parkway in Magoffin County through Floyd County. Since the expansion began in 2014, nearly 32 miles of parkway widening have been complete or are under construction, according to a press release.
Toxic ‘forever chemicals’ polluted drinking water in this Ky. town. Residents say they didn’t know.
South Shore’s mayor declared a water emergency in January but didn't say toxic “forever chemicals” had polluted the city’s drinking water.
