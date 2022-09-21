It took them two meetings to make the decision, but Grayson city council moved to approve a library request for additional staff funding during a special session on Monday evening. But not before discussing other alternatives, admonishing the fiscal court for “taxing Grayson and Olive Hill residents twice,” having an attempt to table it again die for lack of a motion, and councilman Terry Stamper withdrawing his motion to fund it at $7,500 before seconding a motion from Troy Combs to fund it at the same level.

GRAYSON, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO