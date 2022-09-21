Read full article on original website
Cron sisters crowned at River Days, FBP presents leadership and community award
SCIOTO COUNTY – The ebb and flow of life in a small river town can be filled with a variety of opportunities. Every year, a queen is crowned in Portsmouth for River Days, one of the longest-running festivals in Ohio. This year, Mychal and Taylor Cron, daughters of Fluor-BWXT’s Human Resource Manager Todd Cron, earned titles. Mychal was crowned Miss River Days and Taylor earned the title of Young Miss River Days. In addition to receiving other awards, Mychal earned Fluor’s President & Community Services & Leadership Award through the Friends of Portsmouth.
WSAZ
Name of 12-year-old drowning victim released
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Family confirms the name of a boy who drowned during the weekend in the Ohio River as Christian Weaver, a 12–year-old seventh-grader at Huntington East Middle School. The family says his grandfather passed away the day before (Friday) from health issues. Weaver’s grandmother says Christian...
wklw.com
Johnson Co Man Indicted for 2021 Floyd Co Bank Robbery
A Johnson Co man, arrested for a Floyd Co bank robbery last year, has been indicted on a federal bank robbery charge. According to reports, 62 year-old Jeffrey Mullins of Hager Hill, was arrested following the robbery of the Community Trust Bank branch in Allen on August 18, 2021. Mullins is accussed of walking into the bank and demanded money and allegedly got away with nearly 17-thousand dollars. Jeffrey Mullins is currently being held in the Floyd Co Detention Center. If he’s found guilty, he faces up to 20 years in prison.
WSAZ
Families struggling to get reliable phone service
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH. (WSAZ) -Kathy Whifman and Thomas Cox both live on state route 93 about two miles apart from one another in Lawrence County, Ohio. For months, each of them has had problems with their home phones. “Off for weeks at a time,” Cox said. “When it comes back...
wymt.com
Police searching for stolen trailer in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are asking for your help to find a stolen utility trailer. In a Facebook post on Trooper Michael Coleman’s page, Kentucky State Police in Pikeville are looking for a 2016 Homesteader trailer that was stolen from the Bull Creek Flea Market near Prestonburg between September 18th and September 23rd.
WSAZ
City of Huntington and Lifehouse discuss what led up to lawsuit
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In the city of Huntington, there are dozens of sober living homes, but this week officials slapped the operator of 14 of those homes with a federal lawsuit. Officials say the suit stems from safety concerns. “We have an old city and so we have old...
Grayson Assisted Living facility closes in Lavalette, Huntington location still open
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One family said they’re left finding a new home for their loved one after the Grayson Assisted Living facility in Lavalette closed it’s doors on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Erin Roby said she planned to move her mother into the facility this weekend. “I was very shocked … and of course I […]
Assisted living facility owners, DHHR say walkout forced residence out
UPDATE (12:07 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22): The owner of Grayson Assisted Living says that he took all the right steps in notifying the OHFLAC about his intent to close his facilities but that employees walked off the job on Thursday. The owner of Grayson Assisted Living, Kevin Grayson sent 13 News the following statement: […]
wchstv.com
Executive director of recovery program responds to Huntington's lawsuit
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Huntington is taking one of the city's recovery programs to federal court. The federal lawsuit alleges The LifeHouse, which has 14 sober living homes in the city, has evaded inspection required by state and city code. LifeHouse Executive Director Rocky Meadows said...
Authorities: Child who fell in river found deceased
UPDATE: (6:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022): Authorities have confirmed that a 12-year-old boy who fell into the water near where the Ohio and Guyandotte rivers meet has been found deceased. According to Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller, the boy’s body was found just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. His body was taken to […]
WSAZ
City of Huntington files lawsuit against Lifehouse sober living facilities
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Following several failed requests and attempts to inspect Lifehouse sober living homes, the city of Huntington has filed suit. Lifehouse is a West Virginia corporation that operates at least 14 sober living homes or recovery residences, or apartment buildings, within the city of Huntington. Court...
Metro News
First responders confirm boy drowned in Ohio River near Huntington Saturday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — First responders say a boy drowned in the Ohio River near Huntington Saturday. A call came into first responders around 3:15 p.m. about a possible drowning on the Ohio River near the East Huntington Bridge. According to WSAZ-TV, Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller confirmed the boy...
lootpress.com
Underpass maintenance could require alternative route of travel for some Huntington drivers
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Maintenance scheduled to take place on a Huntington overpass could necessitate the establishing of alternative routes for some drivers in the area beginning Monday. A notice provided by the City of Huntington Monday indicated that milling for the 20th Street underpass will begin Monday. Additionally,...
Ironton Tribune
South Point roofing company owners charged with theft
Shield Roofing accused of taking money, not completing work. The owners of a South Point roofing business have been indicted for accepting money to make repairs and then not finishing the work. Jose H. Cabrelas, 42, South Point, and Jose H. Escobedo, 37, of Orlando, Florida, and their company Shield...
wklw.com
No Charges to be Filed in Boyd Co Shooting
A woman is in stable condition at a hospital after being shot in the stomach in Westwood, Kentucky. The Boyd Co Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call just before 3 a.m. from a home along McKnight Street before requesting that the Kentucky State Police take over. According...
wchstv.com
Two men sentenced to prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two men were sentenced to prison Thursday for trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine in a multi-state drug ring. Ramon David Alston, 42, of Decatur, Georgia was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release time for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
q95fm.net
Kentucky Woman Survives Being Shot in the Stomach
A woman, after being shot in the stomach in Westwood, Kentucky, is now in condition at a hospital. Officials with the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call, just before 3 a.m., of shots being fired from a home along McKnight Street, before requesting Kentucky State Police to step in.
Putnam County Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Fraud Crimes
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Laura Danielle Jackson, 32, of Hurricane, pleaded guilty today to two counts of mail fraud and one count of aggravated identify theft. According to court documents and statements made in court, on September 17, 2018, Jackson was working at a South Charleston business when she obtained the personal identification information of an individual who applied for employment there. Between September 18, 2018, and September 27, 2018, Jackson applied for and received two separate credit cards with this individual’s stolen information and had the fraudulent credit cards mailed to her Hurricane residence. Jackson admitted that she activated the cards and purchased $10,626.70 in goods, merchandise and other items of value with them.
