A Johnson Co man, arrested for a Floyd Co bank robbery last year, has been indicted on a federal bank robbery charge. According to reports, 62 year-old Jeffrey Mullins of Hager Hill, was arrested following the robbery of the Community Trust Bank branch in Allen on August 18, 2021. Mullins is accussed of walking into the bank and demanded money and allegedly got away with nearly 17-thousand dollars. Jeffrey Mullins is currently being held in the Floyd Co Detention Center. If he’s found guilty, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

FLOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO