Police identify pedestrian hit by car Friday night
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have identified the pedestrian struck by a car on Friday night. Just before 9 p.m. an Sept. 23, police were called to the 5400 block of Slide Road, according to a release. Police stated a passenger car was driving north on Slide Road. Nathanial Clanahan,...
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials reported that a dirt bike and a flatbed truck towing a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
1 seriously injured in dirt bike crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured in a crash involving a dirt bike and a flatbed truck towing a trailer. The crash occurred at 130th Street, which changes into FM 1585 at the intersection, and Avenue P just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, according to police.
Man’s scooter stolen at gunpoint in Lubbock, police report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man had his scooter stolen at gunpoint from a Family Dollar on Saturday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, officers were called to the Family Dollar in the 300 block of 50th street. The police report said the victim was...
Driver described moments leading to deadly collision, LPD report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new details in a pedestrian crash that left 73-year-old Mary Balderas dead. According to the police report, Kotton Bednarz, 18, was in the left turning lane of Broadway Street. The report said his pickup truck hit Balderas when he tried to turn left.
Lubbock police responding to 3 vehicle crash at 74th and Indiana
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD is on the scene of a crash involving three vehicles near the intersection of 75th and Indiana Avenue. The crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. As of now, no injuries have been reported. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area as emergency...
Burglary suspect shot and killed in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting in Central Lubbock that left a burglary suspect dead. Just after 11:00 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired called in the 1500 block of 50th Street. Police found 27-year-old Joe Anthony Flores with serious injuries. He was taken to Covenant Medical Center where he later died.
One killed after 50th street shooting overnight in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of 50th Street, between Avenue N. and P. around 11:00 p.m., prompted a response from the Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. LPD confirmed one person died. This is a developing story.
Accused cop killer Hollis Daniels trial expected to start soon in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Hollis Alvin Daniels appeared at the Lubbock County Courthouse for an evidentiary hearing Friday. Daniels is accused of shooting and killing Texas Tech Police officer Floyd East, Jr. on October 9, 2017. Daniels, now 24, is charged with capital murder. He was 19 and a freshman at Texas Tech in 2017. He […]
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win
The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
1 injured in crash on Marsha Sharp near Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Marsha Sharp Freeway near Slide Road. LPD confirms that a black SUV and Truck are involved with one person sustaining minor injuries. Traffic has been reduced down to two lanes due to emergency responders working at the scene of the crash.
A Wild September 21st in Lubbock With 31 People in Total Arrested
It's Friday eve, so I worked extra hard to get these mugshots ready for everyone today. I had a meetup at the South Plains Fair with some vendors but realized I had all the information I needed, so we canceled it but will be there tomorrow. If you see me tomorrow at the fair during lunchtime asking to take a picture of your food, just let it happen. It's for something important.
Woman, 73, killed in pedestrian collision, LPD provides update
Police identified the victim as Mary Balderas, and the driver as Kotton Bednarz, 18.
How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Stay Home Alone in Texas?
When I was a kid, I'd beg my parents to stay home alone while they ran errands or went on dates. I'm pretty sure they stopped dragging me everywhere with them when I was about 10 or 11 years old. I didn't stay alone overnight and I was always instructed to keep the doors locked and not to answer the landline if anyone called.
Woman Rearrested After two Days, 29 Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 22
Today is the day. It's officially South Plains Fair day. It's also game day eve for the Texas Tech University vs. Texas game, which means this weekend is about to get insane. The only way it would be even more insane is if Raider Red and Bevo went to the South Plains Fair and shared a funnel cake before going on one of the rollercoasters together.
‘Biggest boom I’ve ever heard’: Suspected thief’s getaway plan goes awry; homeowner calls it ‘instant karma’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nichole Shipman lives in central Lubbock and said her home was hit by thieves twice in 48 hours. Just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Shipman said she was sitting in her car in the driveway when a man on his bicycle rode past her, toward her home.
One hurt after 4 vehicles crash in West Lubbock, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas— One person was moderately injured in a muti-vehicle crash on 34th Street and West Loop 289 Tuesday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The call came in around 9:10 p.m. Officials say the crash involved four vehicles. This is a developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com...
2 injured in crash on 50th and University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 50th and University Avenue. Lubbock PD received the call around 3:22 p.m. PD confirms that the victims sustained minor and moderate injuries. They could not confirm if anyone has been transported to the hospital at this time.
18 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on September 20, Only One With Serious Charges
We're halfway through the week, so I thought as we got closer to the weekend maybe there would be some crazy crimes going on. But I think everyone in town is feeling that first day of fall excitement for September 22nd. That means to start indulging in everything pumpkin. I did feel the pull of Volleman's Milk calling my name when I saw their seasonal pumpkin spice milk flavor on store shelves.
Lubbock family thinks they know who killed 13-year-old Veronica Taylor
LUBBOCK, Texas — 35 years after 13-year-old Veronica Taylor was brutally assaulted, strangled and murdered in Lubbock County, her family said on Friday they think they know who killed her and are desperate for the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office to act. “My sister used to date a guy that we thought did it and he […]
