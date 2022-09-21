Read full article on original website
NFL ends Pro Bowl; skills competitions, flag game instead
The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.
Rookie Romeo Doubs becoming go-to option for Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers have themselves a rising star out wide. His name is Romeo Doubs, and he officially arrived
Harrison Smith clears concussion protocol
The Minnesota Vikings got some great news after their 28-24 clunker of a victory over the Detroit Lions this past Sunday. Starting safety Harrison Smith missed the game with a concussion as he was still in the concussion protocol. Third-year player Josh Metellus started in his place and had a banner game. He had a PFF grade of 82.7 and made the game-winning interception on Lions quarterback Jared Goff.
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
Smaller Michigan State basketball roster opens practice with several breakout candidates
EAST LANSING — Tom Izzo believes Michigan State basketball’s limited number of bodies will be enough this winter. But as practice opened for college basketball teams around the country Monday, the Spartans did so two players down from their 14-player roster. ...
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett involved in one-car accident, but has no life-threatening injuries
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a single-car accident Monday and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
