College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
NFL ends Pro Bowl; skills competitions, flag game instead
The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.
Bakhtiari's return gives Packers plenty of options on O-line
Whether the Green Bay Packers will continue rotating David Bakhtiari and Yosh Nijman at left tackle remains uncertain. The Packers are just happy they have the option of using Bakhtiari in any fashion now that the 2018 and 2020 All-Pro finally has returned from a severe knee injury that required three surgeries. Packers coach Matt LaFleur worked Bakhtiari in gradually Sunday by having him alternate series with Nijman during Green Bay’s 14-12 victory at Tampa Bay. “Is it going to be something we do next week?” LaFleur said Monday. “I don’t know that. I think we’ll see where he’s at and come up with a game plan for this week.”
Christian Benford has broken hand, Tommy Doyle has torn ACL
Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed on Monday that Christian Benford has a broken hand, saying that the starting cornerback will most likely be out a couple weeks. He’s scheduled to have surgery on Tuesday.
Bulls set sights higher, look to build on run to playoffs
CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine had quite the offseason. The Chicago Bulls’ two-time All-Star and Olympic gold medalist landed the richest contract in franchise history when he agreed to a $215 million, five-year contract. He and his wife, Hunter, welcomed their first child, a son named Saint Thomas. LaVine also had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in May. He said he is completely healed, looking forward to playing at full strength and seeing just how far the Bulls can go with expectations high coming off a playoff appearance. “If they’re not high, then what are we doing here?” LaVine said Monday at the team’s media day. “Our expectations have to be really high. If we’re not thinking we can compete for championships, we’re selling ourselves short.”
Sean Marks on Nets not extending Kyrie Irving: 'We couldn't find middle ground'
Marks said at Nets Media Day that the discussions with Irving’s camp were honest and he knew what Kyrie was looking for, they just couldn’t find middle ground - but the Nets are happy Kyrie opted in.
