Green Bay, WI

Bucs make more roster moves ahead of Week 3 matchup vs. Packers

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=299Hib_0i55eCvz00

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making a couple more roster moves as they prepare for Sunday’s home opener against the Green Bay Packers.

Defensive lineman Deadrin Senat has been signed from the practice squad to the active roster, while fellow defensive trench-dweller Khalil Davis has been signed to the practice squad.

Senat, a USF alum who played his college home games at Raymond James Stadium, was signed in the offseason and returned on the practice squad after being part of the final roster cuts before Week 1.

Davis was originally drafted by the Bucs, and now returns to provide familiar depth in case any more injuries plague the defensive line.

