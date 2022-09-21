ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs vs. Packers injury report: Latest updates after Wednesday's practices

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PvyCd_0i55c0M600

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their initial injury report for Sunday’s home opener against the Green Bay Packers, and once again, it’s loaded with big names on both sides of the ball.

The list of Bucs who didn’t practice Wednesday is long: WRs Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee), defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot) and left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow). Rookie tight end didn’t practice due to personal reasons.

Six more Bucs were limited in Wednesday’s practice, while the Packers had a pair of starters on offense who didn’t practice.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Is Going Viral Today

Erin Andrews is once again dominating the sideline with her outfit game. The Fox Sports sideline reporter is on the call for Sunday afternoon's "Game of the Week" between the Buccaneers and the Packers. Andrews is rocking a pretty awesome sun hat. Hey, it's hot in Florida on Sunday afternoon,...
FOOTBALL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers had 1 complaint after Packers’ win over Bucs

Aaron Rodgers was pleased to get a big road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but there is one thing he was not happy about. Rodgers spoke with FOX’s Tom Rinaldi after his Green Bay Packers escaped with a 14-12 win over the Bucs. Rinaldi asked Rodgers what the quarterback said to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur at the end of the game.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele

Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Pregame Entrance

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are at Raymond James Stadium for today's huge NFC matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As usual, Rodgers was dressed for the occasion. Ahead of the late-afternoon game against the Bucs, the Packers showed some photos of Rodgers making his entrance via the...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Tampa, FL
Green Bay, WI
Football
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan Smith
Person
Akiem Hicks
Person
Julio Jones
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Decision On Cole Beasley For Packers Game

With Chris Godwin and Mike Evans both out for this Sunday's game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have elevated Cole Beasley to their active roster. He'll be eligible to play against the Green Bay Packers. Beasley, 33, was signed to Tampa Bay's practice squad earlier this week. Tom Brady reportedly pushed...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#American Football#Buccaneers Communications#The Green Bay Packers#Rookie
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers says he got help from unlikely source in win over Bucs

The Green Bay Packers may have had some help from an unlikely source at the very end of their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Packers held firm on a two-point conversion attempt at the end of the fourth quarter to escape with a 14-12 road win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The conversion attempt was defended very well by the Packers, as their defense made sure Brady had no open receivers in the end zone on the try.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyle Shanahan says he put Jimmy Garoppolo in 'tough situation' on safety

Kyle Shanahan took some responsibility for Jimmy Garoppolo’s bemusing and ultimately crucial safety in their Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos. Garoppolo handed Denver two points when he stepped out of the back of the endzone in the third quarter under pressure from an unblocked pass rusher. After executing a play-fake in the endzone, Garoppolo appeared to be setting up for a screen but he took a crucial extra hitch out of bounds, at that point cutting the Niners’ lead to 7-5.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What the Eagles are saying after 24-8 win over Commanders in Week 3

The Eagles are 3-0 and starting to position themselves well after a dominant 24-8 win over the Commanders in which the defense sacked former teammate Carson Wentz 9 times. DeVonta Smith caught eight passes for a career-high 169 yards and a touchdown, while Jalen Hurts was 22 of 35 for 340 yards and three touchdown passes, one each to Smith, A.J. Brown, and Dallas Goedert.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
FanSided

Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains

Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
204K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy