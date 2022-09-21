Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Attorney behind Montana's stream access cases discusses career at Montana State University event
A Bozeman attorney who helped enshrine Montana’s stream access rights into law said during a talk on Thursday that he believes the state’s public trust doctrine is well-protected, and it would be difficult for legislators to alter it. Jim Goetz, the attorney who defended stream access rights along...
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
Satanic Temple suing Indiana over state’s near-total abortion ban
The Satanic Temple is challenging Indiana's near-total abortion ban with a lawsuit that claims the ban infringes on their followers' religious rights and violates the U.S. Constitution.
Nessel maintains big fundraising lead over DePerno in AG race
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel maintains a commanding fundraising lead against her opponent Matthew DePerno, according to the last round of fundraising reports before absentee ballots start going to voters. Nessel, the incumbent Democrat, reported raising $435,000 between Aug. 6 and Sept. 9. DePerno, a Republican attorney from Kalamazoo, reported raising about $186,000 from Aug. 12 through Sept. 16 − including a $50,000 contribution from himself. ...
University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes
Montana’s flagship campuses notched enrollment wins this fall with incoming classes — including the second-largest one for Montana State University — although both universities saw slight dips in total students compared to 2021. The University of Montana counted its largest incoming class in six years, at 1,351, and one that’s 6 percent bigger than 2021, […] The post University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Fairfield Sun Times
Reading, math scores slump for Montana students
(Provided by Max Fischer via Pexels.com) Fewer than half of Montana students are reading at or above grade level, at 46.1 percent, and just 36.5 percent are proficient in math, according to data released this month from the Montana Office of Public Instruction. The low scores reflect national trends following...
Fairfield Sun Times
University of Montana sees largest spike of first-year students in six years
MISSOULA, Mont. - The University of Montana saw its largest first-year class this fall for the first time in six years welcoming more than 1,300 new students to the Missoula campus. A release from UM said this is a 6% jump in first-year students over 2021; furthermore, another 74 first-year...
