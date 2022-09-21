ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Nessel maintains big fundraising lead over DePerno in AG race

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel maintains a commanding fundraising lead against her opponent Matthew DePerno, according to the last round of fundraising reports before absentee ballots start going to voters. Nessel, the incumbent Democrat, reported raising $435,000 between Aug. 6 and Sept. 9. DePerno, a Republican attorney from Kalamazoo, reported raising about $186,000 from Aug. 12 through Sept. 16 − including a $50,000 contribution from himself. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Park City, MT
City
Columbus, MT
Local
Montana Government
City
Huntley, MT
Daily Montanan

University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes

Montana’s flagship campuses notched enrollment wins this fall with incoming classes — including the second-largest one for Montana State University — although both universities saw slight dips in total students compared to 2021. The University of Montana counted its largest incoming class in six years, at 1,351, and one that’s 6 percent bigger than 2021, […] The post University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Reading, math scores slump for Montana students

(Provided by Max Fischer via Pexels.com) Fewer than half of Montana students are reading at or above grade level, at 46.1 percent, and just 36.5 percent are proficient in math, according to data released this month from the Montana Office of Public Instruction. The low scores reflect national trends following...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy