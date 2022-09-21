ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

The paw-fect show to kick off your weekend

Did you know that hypnosis can be used to help you break habits? Sioux Falls Hypnosis stopped by to share how they use hypnosis to help clients reach that seemingly unreachable goal. We want to give our pets the best lives and that starts with quality products. We stopped by...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Fall Festival has officially kicked off at the Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg and runs until the end of October. It runs every Friday through Sunday from 10 AM to 6 PM. We spoke with General Manager, Amber Halvorson, to learn more...
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: September 25th

BROOKINGS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Festival of Books wraps up with special events taking place today at McCrory Gardens in Brookings. Events include a tour and discuss of “The Prairie is My Garden,” by W. Carter Johnson at 10 a.m. A panel discussion on Keeping Seeds, Restoring Gardens and Writing Culture takes place at 11 a.m., followed by a Party on the Porch at noon.
BROOKINGS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV

Washington Pavilion is going to the dogs, in a good way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington Pavilion is going to the dogs… in a good way. The Washington Pavilion is set to host its first-ever Superpower Dog Day. “We’ve got three floors of events and activities and vendors going on,” Washington Pavilion Interactor Melissa Johnson said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Janitor Bob band among SD Rock and Rollers inductees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From bands to venues to music stores, many people and places have helped shape South Dakota’s music history. This weekend, more names will be inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Rollers Hall of Fame. Local rock fans jammed out to a familiar...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Vermillion Plain Talk

A Hall Of Fame Venue

The Varsity Pub in Vermillion will be inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this weekend along with eight bands and nearly a dozen other musicians, venues and individuals who made an impact on the history of Rock and Roll in South Dakota. The Induction event...
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND TV

Longtime KELOLAND employee to enter local bowling hall of fame

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A longtime KELOLAND Media Group employee will be inducted this weekend into a local hall of fame. In his 20 year career, Mark Olen has worked as both a camera operator and video editor. He’s a mainstay both behind the scenes of local television and in local bowling.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Will we see 90 degrees again in 2022?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The week started with record highs in the 90s. We even found a 100-degree temperature in northwest Iowa. Now that we’ve cooled, what’s the chance of return to summer heat?. The recent cool air has been refreshing with highs falling to the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktwb.com

Windy and dry adds up to Red Flag Warning for Sioux Falls area this afternoon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The combination of warm, dry, and windy makes for a Red Flag Warning this afternoon. The National Weather Service says central and southeast South Dakota, as well as northwest Iowa, are in the Red Flag Warning for fire danger until 7:00 tonight. The Sioux Falls area is included in the fire warning. People are advised to be careful with off-road activities today. Use caution with fire triggers in the outdoors such as cigarettes and harvest equipment.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sfsimplified.com

His car wash job is becoming a career. Meet Jordan Kidd.

This is a paid piece from Silverstar. Simplified: Jordan Kidd left a job in manufacturing in search of something with the potential to advance in the company and learn new things. He's found both at Silverstar. Why it matters. Kidd, 25, started working in the bay at Silverstar's 85th Street...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Haunted Locations and Scary Legends Around Sioux Falls

Halloween is steeped in scary traditions. Trick-or-Treating, frightening costumes, local actors in "haunted" houses, and the pitch-black darkness of area corn mazes. However, if we set out to find the real haunted areas what would we find? Over the last 30 years that I have lived in Sioux Falls, a few locations still gain attention as being haunted.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

With our fall temps, comes the possibility for frost

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Everyone is feeling the fall cool down today as temperatures cooled to the 60s to near 70 for afternoon highs. The cooler weather has inklings that frost may be possible in KELOLAND Thursday morning. After having highs in the 80s and 90s for many...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Windy weekend ahead: Storm Center PM Update — Friday, September 23

SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — The cooler temperatures remain in our area today. Highs will only be in the mid 70s for much of KELOLAND and 60s for the I-29 corridor and points east under heavier cloud cover. Where we have more sunshine is where we will have the higher temperatures. A chance of isolated showers is possible in eastern KELOLAND.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

South Dakota man arrested for killing puppy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 21-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of killing a 3-month-old puppy. A prosecutor says Stephen McIlwain was upset because the chihuahua-dachshund mix went to the bathroom in the house. He allegedly punched the puppy in the chest, leaving behind marks. The dog’s owner called 9-1-1 and did […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Lessons learned on multigenerational farm lead founder to form firm that supports family businesses

This paid piece is sponsored by the Prairie Family Business Association. For Agatha Johnson, the roots of business ownership go deep – back to her great-grandfather Edward Kappenman, who immigrated from Germany and purchased farmland in north-central South Dakota in 1919. Edward’s son, George, took over and grew the operation, and his son Wilfred continued it.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Semi rollover on I-29 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First responders were called to a semi rollover on an I-29 exit near I-90 Thursday morning. Troopers say the semi was headed south on Interstate 29 and sped up to pass a car before getting on the exit to head west on I-90. The speed and the weight of the truck caused it to tip on its side.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Amendment D supporters host rally in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Those that were at the rally believe it is time that South Dakota joined the thirty-eight other states that offer Medicaid. However, opponents of Amendment D believe it is too soon to make the jump. Dave Kapaska is a retired physician and former CEO...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

