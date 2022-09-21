Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
The paw-fect show to kick off your weekend
Did you know that hypnosis can be used to help you break habits? Sioux Falls Hypnosis stopped by to share how they use hypnosis to help clients reach that seemingly unreachable goal. We want to give our pets the best lives and that starts with quality products. We stopped by...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Fall Festival has officially kicked off at the Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg and runs until the end of October. It runs every Friday through Sunday from 10 AM to 6 PM. We spoke with General Manager, Amber Halvorson, to learn more...
Sturgis 2022: The Wild, Wacky, and Unusual [PHOTOS]
In the aftermath of last month's 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in the Black Hills, the legendary Buffalo Chip Campground released perhaps the most unusual lost and found list ever, which included things like a Billy Idol cardboard cutout, uneaten foil packs of tuna, and a box of emergency underwear. Now...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: September 25th
BROOKINGS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Festival of Books wraps up with special events taking place today at McCrory Gardens in Brookings. Events include a tour and discuss of “The Prairie is My Garden,” by W. Carter Johnson at 10 a.m. A panel discussion on Keeping Seeds, Restoring Gardens and Writing Culture takes place at 11 a.m., followed by a Party on the Porch at noon.
KELOLAND TV
Washington Pavilion is going to the dogs, in a good way
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington Pavilion is going to the dogs… in a good way. The Washington Pavilion is set to host its first-ever Superpower Dog Day. “We’ve got three floors of events and activities and vendors going on,” Washington Pavilion Interactor Melissa Johnson said.
KELOLAND TV
Janitor Bob band among SD Rock and Rollers inductees
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From bands to venues to music stores, many people and places have helped shape South Dakota’s music history. This weekend, more names will be inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Rollers Hall of Fame. Local rock fans jammed out to a familiar...
Vermillion Plain Talk
A Hall Of Fame Venue
The Varsity Pub in Vermillion will be inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this weekend along with eight bands and nearly a dozen other musicians, venues and individuals who made an impact on the history of Rock and Roll in South Dakota. The Induction event...
KELOLAND TV
Longtime KELOLAND employee to enter local bowling hall of fame
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A longtime KELOLAND Media Group employee will be inducted this weekend into a local hall of fame. In his 20 year career, Mark Olen has worked as both a camera operator and video editor. He’s a mainstay both behind the scenes of local television and in local bowling.
KELOLAND TV
Will we see 90 degrees again in 2022?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The week started with record highs in the 90s. We even found a 100-degree temperature in northwest Iowa. Now that we’ve cooled, what’s the chance of return to summer heat?. The recent cool air has been refreshing with highs falling to the...
ktwb.com
Windy and dry adds up to Red Flag Warning for Sioux Falls area this afternoon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The combination of warm, dry, and windy makes for a Red Flag Warning this afternoon. The National Weather Service says central and southeast South Dakota, as well as northwest Iowa, are in the Red Flag Warning for fire danger until 7:00 tonight. The Sioux Falls area is included in the fire warning. People are advised to be careful with off-road activities today. Use caution with fire triggers in the outdoors such as cigarettes and harvest equipment.
sfsimplified.com
His car wash job is becoming a career. Meet Jordan Kidd.
This is a paid piece from Silverstar. Simplified: Jordan Kidd left a job in manufacturing in search of something with the potential to advance in the company and learn new things. He's found both at Silverstar. Why it matters. Kidd, 25, started working in the bay at Silverstar's 85th Street...
Haunted Locations and Scary Legends Around Sioux Falls
Halloween is steeped in scary traditions. Trick-or-Treating, frightening costumes, local actors in "haunted" houses, and the pitch-black darkness of area corn mazes. However, if we set out to find the real haunted areas what would we find? Over the last 30 years that I have lived in Sioux Falls, a few locations still gain attention as being haunted.
Goodbye Old Friend: Augi’s Berdahl-Rolvaag House Moves to Iowa
Sioux Falls said goodbye Thursday to a long-standing piece of Augustana University history. The Berdahl-Rolvaag House located in Heritage Park literally hit the highway. Dakota News Now reports that Thursday morning (September 22) a construction crew relocated the historic house to its new destination on the Granite Threshing Grounds at Granite, Iowa.
KELOLAND TV
With our fall temps, comes the possibility for frost
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Everyone is feeling the fall cool down today as temperatures cooled to the 60s to near 70 for afternoon highs. The cooler weather has inklings that frost may be possible in KELOLAND Thursday morning. After having highs in the 80s and 90s for many...
KELOLAND TV
Windy weekend ahead: Storm Center PM Update — Friday, September 23
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — The cooler temperatures remain in our area today. Highs will only be in the mid 70s for much of KELOLAND and 60s for the I-29 corridor and points east under heavier cloud cover. Where we have more sunshine is where we will have the higher temperatures. A chance of isolated showers is possible in eastern KELOLAND.
Best Diners Drive-Ins and Dives in South Dakota Might Surprise You
When it comes to Flavortown, this Sioux Falls eatery just topped the list in South Dakota. The surprising part? Its food is actually good for you. Eating healthy isn't typically the determining factor on the hit television show, Diners Drive-Ins, and Dives but this local restaurant is proving that healthy food can hold its own in Flavortown.
South Dakota man arrested for killing puppy
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 21-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of killing a 3-month-old puppy. A prosecutor says Stephen McIlwain was upset because the chihuahua-dachshund mix went to the bathroom in the house. He allegedly punched the puppy in the chest, leaving behind marks. The dog’s owner called 9-1-1 and did […]
siouxfalls.business
Lessons learned on multigenerational farm lead founder to form firm that supports family businesses
This paid piece is sponsored by the Prairie Family Business Association. For Agatha Johnson, the roots of business ownership go deep – back to her great-grandfather Edward Kappenman, who immigrated from Germany and purchased farmland in north-central South Dakota in 1919. Edward’s son, George, took over and grew the operation, and his son Wilfred continued it.
KELOLAND TV
Semi rollover on I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First responders were called to a semi rollover on an I-29 exit near I-90 Thursday morning. Troopers say the semi was headed south on Interstate 29 and sped up to pass a car before getting on the exit to head west on I-90. The speed and the weight of the truck caused it to tip on its side.
dakotanewsnow.com
Amendment D supporters host rally in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Those that were at the rally believe it is time that South Dakota joined the thirty-eight other states that offer Medicaid. However, opponents of Amendment D believe it is too soon to make the jump. Dave Kapaska is a retired physician and former CEO...
