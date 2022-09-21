Read full article on original website
Report: Former Steelers Elite Cornerback Joe Haden Will Retire As A Member Of The Cleveland Browns
On the day before the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns square off in Cleveland for a crucial divisional matchup, a former player of both teams is saying goodbye to the game of football. Cornerback, Joe Haden is reportedly retiring from the NFL and will sign a one-day contract with Cleveland so that the franchise is the last organization he was a part of as a player, according to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter.
Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
Bills Wide Receiver Announces His Status For Sunday
An injury he sustained last weekend kept Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel "Gabe" Davis from playing against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football. But what is his availability for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins looking like?. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Davis gave his own personal injury...
Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas rips media for coverage of Brett Favre scandal
Last week, in the wake of the bombshell report that revealed text messages sent between Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and then-Mississippi Republican Governor Phil Bryant seemingly showing their collaboration on a welfare scheme, some former professional athletes spoke out to blast the former Green Bay Packers legend. Among them was Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, who called Favre a "sleazeball."
3 quarterbacks Steelers could’ve signed instead of Mitch Trubisky
The Pittsburgh Steelers decided to entrust their offense to Mitch Trubisky when they could have brought in other quarterbacks for the short term. The Steelers have experienced three games of Mitch Trubisky at quarterback. And they now have three games worth of film to prove he shouldn’t be their starting quarterback.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa speaks out on monumental matchup vs. Josh Allen, Bills
The Miami Dolphins are set to host the Buffalo Bills in the only battle of unbeaten teams on the NFL schedule for Week 3. Not many are surprised that the Bills have looked as good as they have and are undefeated. But the Dolphins have already surpassed expectation for a lot of people, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.
Are The Ravens Eyeing A Replacement For Lamar Jackson?
Lamar Jackson of the Ravens recently turned down $133 million dollars, and decided to roll the dice instead. However, is Baltimore doing the same thing for another reason?. Could it be possible that the Ravens are not sold on Jackson? Have they instructed their college scouting department to be scouring the country to replace their franchise quarterback (QB)?
Paul Finebaum says Nick Saban would 'lose sleep' over Deion Sanders as Auburn's next coach
Bryan Harsin has only been head coach at Auburn for three games, but it appears as if the vultures are already circling his job. It makes sense, too. Auburn has National Championship expectations on the regular, but he was 6-7 in his first season with a loss in the Birmingham Bowl. So far in 2022, Harsin has the Tigers at 2-1, but they're coming off a devastating 41-12 home loss to No. 22 Penn State.
Former teammate calls Brett Favre out over alleged welfare scandal
Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre has repeatedly been in headlines throughout September due to his alleged involvement in a much-reported welfare scandal regarding a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio notes that former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels spent time as...
Buffalo Bills rule out CB Dane Jackson, safety Micah Hyde, DTs Jordan Phillips, Ed Oliver vs. Miami Dolphins
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills will be without multiple defensive starters Sunday for the early AFC East battle at the Miami Dolphins, as cornerback Dane Jackson (neck), safety Micah Hyde (neck) and defensive tackles Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and Ed Oliver (ankle) have been ruled out. The Bills are...
Rex Ryan has interesting take on Mahomes-Allen debate
Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are regarded as two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Both can win games with their arm or their legs, making them incredibly difficult to play against on defense. Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan, who made his name as a defensive coordinator, knows that as well as anyone. However, he had an interesting answer in a Thursday appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” when asked which quarterback he would rather put together a defensive gameplan for.
Lions QB Jared Goff’s offensive line takes massive hit prior to Week 3 matchup vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions are looking to get above .500 for the first time since the 2019 season. However, their quest for a winning record will have to occur without a starter on their offensive line. The Lions officially designated guard Jonah Jackson as out of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota...
Bills injury updates on S Micah Hyde, DL Ed Oliver
As the Bills head to South Florida for a noon matchup against a red-hot Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, they have seen a tough challenge get tougher. Buffalo released an injury update on its website today reporting that the team expects to be without four starters: two in the secondary, in safety Micah Hyde and cornerback Dane Jackson, and two defensive tackles, Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips. Jackson, Hyde, and Phillips all left Monday night’s game with injuries, while Oliver will miss his second straight contest.
Antonio Brown goes after Bruce Arians on Twitter in wake of Bucs-Saints brawl: 'He still causing problems'
It's been almost nine months since Brown's wild exit from the Bucs in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets, when he stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his career in Tampa Bay (and possibly his NFL days). The former All-Pro was released four days later and the entire situation put his relationship with Arians -- then the Bucs head coach -- under a microscope and further reports showed that the duo had quite a tense dynamic.
The Patrick Mahomes weapon about to get some run amid injuries to Chiefs’ receiving corps
The Kansas City Chiefs head into their Week 3 road matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with several injury concerns. Among them, four wideouts are listed on their injury report, including Mecole Hardman, who is nursing a heel ailment. None of these four Chiefs players are dealing with any notable injuries,...
What the Ravens are saying about the Patriots ahead of New England’s home opener
The Ravens discussed Bill Belichick's smile, putting pressure on Mac Jones, and their hopes that it won't rain like last year. After picking up a close win against the Steelers last week, the Patriots are set to host another AFC rival on Sunday. New England will take on the Baltimore...
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo is 'one of the better throwers on this planet'
Throughout the offseason, all signs pointed toward the San Francisco 49ers trading away or releasing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of the 2022 season. With the future of their franchise, Trey Lance, ready to take the reins, parting ways with Garoppolo seemed like a no-brainer. However, the Niners decided to hold onto Garoppolo as an insurance policy, and boy, is it paying off now.
Steelers 2023 HOF Hopeful Hines Ward Labeled as “Dirty Player” by Obnoxious Baltimore Ravens Legend Ed Reed
Pittsburgh Steelers legendary wide receiver, Hines Ward is an enigma. During his playing career, he was beloved by his teammates, broadcasters and most importantly Steeler Nation. He played with a gritty edge and is commonly referred to as the best blocking wide receiver of all-time. Opposing players and fans do not always echo the sentiment and when Ed Reed appeared on The Dan Patrick Show, he had quite a bit to say about the current state of football and the black and gold.
AFC Notes: Ravens, Steelers, Mitch Trubisky
Ravens HC John Harbaugh expects RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) to be able to play in the near future: “It’s not going to be too long.” (Jeff Zrebiec) Regarding OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), Harbaugh said he was given a “recovery day” on Friday and considered him “week-to-week” right now: “I really think it’s getting the point where it’s week-to-week, day-to-day-ish. It comes back to him feeling like he’s going to be playing at his best. That’s what it really boils down to.” (Jamison Hensley)
