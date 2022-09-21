Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Schools Are Now Taking, Locking Up Student Phones
Technology is abundant in the age we live in. If you walk around Texas and somehow don't find a smart device around you, you may need to document the moment in time somehow. (With your smart device!) But with smart devices in abundance, there's the possibility for distractions as well.
No Justice: Former Texas Cop Found Not Guilty of Killing Unarmed Man
A former white Wolfe City, Texas police officer has been acquitted of murder nearly two years after shooting an unarmed black man at a convenience station. 24-year-old Shaun Lucas was charged with the murder of Jonathan Price on October 3, 2020 after a violent encounter at a gas station in Wolfe City.
America’s Best Workplace in Health Care? Texas Company Tops List
Business magazine Fortune has dropped its list of Best Places to Work in Health Care for 2022 across the country, and a company in Texas took the top spot. Rankings are based on survey responses from over 161,000 employees in the healthcare industry across the United States. Best Workplaces in...
KTEM NewsRadio
Temple, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
931K+
Views
ABOUT
KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0