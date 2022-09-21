ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead

(East Lake Lillian Township, MN)--A weekend crash in Kandiyohi County has left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township. Both drivers were killed when the two SUVs collided – 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota man charged in training-jacking incident

(Sauk Rapids, MN)--A man from Sauk Rapids is charged with attempted hijacking of a BNSF train and assaulting the engineer. The victim told investigators 40-year-old Samuel Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive, wrapped his arms around the engineer’s neck and told him to speed up and get out of town. Investigators say Hohman then grabbed a small folding knife from a bag and stabbed the victim in the forehead. The engineer and Hohman struggled, and the BNSF employee was able to bite Hohman’s hand, free himself, and jump from the train. The train came to a stop in Sartell, where Hohman was arrested.
FOX 21 Online

Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
myklgr.com

Two arrested Friday in Kandiyohi County with 1.2 lbs of meth, other drugs

Two people were arrested Friday after a task force found over a pound of meth and other drugs at a Kandiyohi County residence. On Sept. 23, the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force performed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 63000 Block of 173rd St in Litchfield. During the search, Agents recovered approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine, 51 counterfeit Oxycodone pills believed to contain Fentanyl, Psilocybin Mushrooms, THC, a firearm, ammunition and cash believed to be the proceeds from drug sales.
Hot 104.7

One Killed, Two Seriously Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash in Yellow Medicine County, Minnesota

(KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were seriously injured in an alcohol-involved crash in Yellow Medicine County, Minnesota Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling north on Highway 75 in Norman Township while a pick-up truck was traveling south on the Highway when they collided near 190th Ave just after 7:30 p.m.
myklgr.com

Man’s death on Winthrop farm site ruled homicide

A man found dead at a rural Winthrop farm site early this week died by homicide. Dennis Weitzenkamp, 79, was discovered Tuesday afternoon with “unknown trauma” at the farm about one mile north of Winthrop. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the farm at 2:37 p.m....
Y-105FM

KEYC

Authorities investigating homicide near Winthrop

WINTHROP, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Sibley County are investigating a homicide on a farm near Winthrop. The Sibley County Sheriff’s office says they were called to a farm site in Transit Township on September 20 on a report of an unresponsive person. There, they found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp...
willmarradio.com

knsiradio.com

CBS Minnesota

trfradio.com

Alcohol Reported in Fiery Single Vehicle Roll-Over Accident

A Montevideo area woman was injured and may face charges following a fiery single vehicle accident last night in Murray County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Katelyn Mae Hillerud, (24) was injured when the westbound 2017 Jeep Cherokee she was driving left Highway 30 near Highway 59 in Mason Township, rolled and started on fire.
CBS Minnesota

knsiradio.com

UPDATE: Vehicles Moving On Highway Again

(KNSI) – Traffic is moving again on Highway 10 near 75th Street Northwest and Scenic Drive North West (near Sartell). The road was closed just before 2:00 p.m. after a crash in the eastbound lanes involving an overturned RV and trailer. Just after 3:00 p.m., the crash was cleared and traffic returned to normal.
willmarradio.com

Court appearance Monday for woman charged with stabbing woman in group home

(Morris MN-) A review hearing takes place Monday afternoon for 24-year-old Jessica Nazarian of Shoreview, accused of stabbing a vulnerable adult at a group home she worked at in Morris February 13th. The alleged victim suffered cuts to the face, neck and stomach and broken vertebrae. Nazarian is charged with 2 counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and 1 Count of 1st Degree Assault. Nazarian is currently being held in the Traverse County Jail on $500,000 unconditional bail and a review hearing is scheduled for Monday at 1:45 p.m.
