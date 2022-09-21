Read full article on original website
Richland to get first AED save station
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Heart Safe Richland Initiative and Richland Fire and Emergency Services are bringing the first 27/7 publicly accessible Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to the community. The Save Station will be placed in a cabinet off of Lee Blvd in Howard Amon Park. City Officials and staff will unveil...
KPD, RPD, BCSO arrest 28 in top offender sweep
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) recently joined forces with the Richland Police Department (RPD) and the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) to identify, locate, and arrest some of the top offenders in the Tri-Cities region. According to the KPD, over the course of the week of September, 13,...
New Hermiston city hall opens Oct, 10
HERMISTON, Ore.- The City of Hermiston invites the public to the opening of its new City Hall at 18 N.E. 2nd Street on Monday, October, 10. The new building will house the city's customer service desk, municipal court, and other departments in an easily accessible and efficient space. The new building will be the centerpiece the city's modernization plan for other facilities.
Mid-Columbia Duck Race awards new truck to winner
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The Mid-Columbia Duck Race returned for its 34th annual race on September 24 to raise money for the community. Funds raised at the event go toward rotary clubs, except for the funds saved for local scholarships and community projects. This afternoon, 40,000 rubber ducks were dumped into...
Service in West Richland honors families of fallen service members
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - The last Sunday of September is Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day, a day to honor the families of fallen service members. Today, a service was held at Flat Top Park. The service payed tribute to those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice while acknowledging...
Walla Walla locals begin fundraising efforts for Trooper Atkinson
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Fundraising efforts for Trooper Dean Atkinson, who was shot in the face in Walla Walla on September 22, are being started by locals. Hot Mama's Espresso posted on Facebook that it would be a drop-off location for donations for Atkinson. It says he had a wedding planned for Summer 2023, which it hopes to raise money for.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife expands testing for chronic wasting disease
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFD) announced on Friday that it will be expanding its chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance program in eastern Washington's Region 1, which includes Asotin, Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens, Walla Walla and Whitman counties. During this year's deer...
Moses Lake man shot in home robbery
MOSES LAKE, Wash. – A homeowner was inured Sunday morning in a robbery and shooting near Moses Lake, according to Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO). At around 6 a.m. on Sept. 25, GCSO deputies and Moses Lake police responded to a shooting call at a home on the 12000 block of Road 4 Northeast. According to the occupants, two men entered the house, shot the homeowner in the leg, and stole several rifles and pistols before fleeing.
Gov. Brown requests $2M for Wallowa hailstorm relief
SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown sent a letter to the Oregon State Legislature on September 23 requesting $2 million in funding for the City of Wallowa to recover from the hailstorm last August. The city is not eligible for federal disaster relief, despite the local emergency declaration and extensive damage.
Coast Guard works to remove sunken ships from Columbia River
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two ships that have been abandoned in the Columbia river for years are being removed and the U.S. Coast Guard is working with state agencies to clean up the fuel and oil that leaked from the vessels. The ships — a Navy tug called the...
WSU: stink bug range expanding with climate change
PULLMAN, Wash.- A recent modelling study conducted by Washington State University (WSU) showed that changing weather could increase suitable habitat for the brown stink bug in the United States by as much as 70%. The study, published in Pest Management Science, relied on data collected over 3 years of stink...
Prosser vegetation fire now burning itself out
SR 221 is reopen and the fire is contained. Crews are monitoring it and letting the fire burn itself out.
Multi-vehicle crash at intersection of South Garfield Street and South Fruitland Street
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/26/22 6 a.m. Around 7 p.m. Sunday night Kennewick Police responded to reports of a driver travelling at excessive speeds and passing cars. According to the Kennewick Police Department, the driver hit several parked cars before crashing near S. Garfield and S. Fruitland. The driver, a...
Ceremony held to remember those that died fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan
RICHLAND, Wash. - People from all over the Pacific Northwest came together Saturday and Sunday for the 17th Time of Remembrance Ceremony. They gathered to remember people that died serving in Afghanistan and Iraq. Saturday a vigil was held. On Sunday, families got together for a ceremony to remember those...
GOP lawmaker will not face charges after fair arrest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon state Rep. James Hieb will not face charges in connection with his August arrest for alleged disorderly conduct and other charges at Clackamas County Fairgrounds. A memo obtained by KOIN 6 News says the Clackamas County district attorney is declining to pursue charges based...
Runner killed in early-morning Othello collision
OTHELLO, Wash. - Washington State Patrol has reported a deadly car versus pedestrian collision on State Route 26 from just before 6 a.m. on September 23. A 43-year-old man from Othello was driving east on SR 26 around Milepost 21 in his Honda Fit. Nearby, 26-year-old Sean Whisenhunt was running west in the eastern lanes. He was then reportedly hit by the Honda and found dead at the scene, according to WSP.
Colleges in Washington receive funding to offer child care for parents in college
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Education announced an additional $900,000 in funding across five colleges in Washington through its Child Care Access Means Parents in School Program (CCAMPIS), which increases access to child care for students that are also parents. “Right now, parents across Washington are struggling to...
Toppenish artist paints mural representing migrant workers at Central Washington State Fair
YAKIMA, Wash. - Throughout the length of the Central Washington State Fair, a local artist from Toppenish will be slowly painting a mural that pays tribute to migrant workers in the Yakima Valley. She'll be doing it at the new Fiesta de Familia attraction, which highlights Latino culture for the first time in the fair's history.
Riverfront Hotel shooter sentenced to over 32 years in prison
RICHLAND, Wash. - Nearly two years after a shooting at the Riverfront Hotel in Richland killed Joshua Gibson, Jonathan M. Rodriguez, 29, has been sentenced to more than 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder. Rodriguez was charged with first degree murder, with a deadly weapon special...
Walla Walla priest competing on Jeopardy tonight
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- A Priest from St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Walla Walla will compete on the September, 26, episode of Jeopardy. David Sibley, 37, originally from South Carolina is a lifelong Jeopardy fan. Sibley told the Episcopal News Service that he would "yell answers at the screen" as a child.
