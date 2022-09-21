ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Richland to get first AED save station

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Heart Safe Richland Initiative and Richland Fire and Emergency Services are bringing the first 27/7 publicly accessible Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to the community. The Save Station will be placed in a cabinet off of Lee Blvd in Howard Amon Park. City Officials and staff will unveil...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KPD, RPD, BCSO arrest 28 in top offender sweep

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) recently joined forces with the Richland Police Department (RPD) and the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) to identify, locate, and arrest some of the top offenders in the Tri-Cities region. According to the KPD, over the course of the week of September, 13,...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

New Hermiston city hall opens Oct, 10

HERMISTON, Ore.- The City of Hermiston invites the public to the opening of its new City Hall at 18 N.E. 2nd Street on Monday, October, 10. The new building will house the city's customer service desk, municipal court, and other departments in an easily accessible and efficient space. The new building will be the centerpiece the city's modernization plan for other facilities.
HERMISTON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Mid-Columbia Duck Race awards new truck to winner

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The Mid-Columbia Duck Race returned for its 34th annual race on September 24 to raise money for the community. Funds raised at the event go toward rotary clubs, except for the funds saved for local scholarships and community projects. This afternoon, 40,000 rubber ducks were dumped into...
TRI-CITIES, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Walla Walla locals begin fundraising efforts for Trooper Atkinson

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Fundraising efforts for Trooper Dean Atkinson, who was shot in the face in Walla Walla on September 22, are being started by locals. Hot Mama's Espresso posted on Facebook that it would be a drop-off location for donations for Atkinson. It says he had a wedding planned for Summer 2023, which it hopes to raise money for.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Moses Lake man shot in home robbery

MOSES LAKE, Wash. – A homeowner was inured Sunday morning in a robbery and shooting near Moses Lake, according to Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO). At around 6 a.m. on Sept. 25, GCSO deputies and Moses Lake police responded to a shooting call at a home on the 12000 block of Road 4 Northeast. According to the occupants, two men entered the house, shot the homeowner in the leg, and stole several rifles and pistols before fleeing.
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Gov. Brown requests $2M for Wallowa hailstorm relief

SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown sent a letter to the Oregon State Legislature on September 23 requesting $2 million in funding for the City of Wallowa to recover from the hailstorm last August. The city is not eligible for federal disaster relief, despite the local emergency declaration and extensive damage.
WALLOWA, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Coast Guard works to remove sunken ships from Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two ships that have been abandoned in the Columbia river for years are being removed and the U.S. Coast Guard is working with state agencies to clean up the fuel and oil that leaked from the vessels. The ships — a Navy tug called the...
PORTLAND, OR
nbcrightnow.com

WSU: stink bug range expanding with climate change

PULLMAN, Wash.- A recent modelling study conducted by Washington State University (WSU) showed that changing weather could increase suitable habitat for the brown stink bug in the United States by as much as 70%. The study, published in Pest Management Science, relied on data collected over 3 years of stink...
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Ceremony held to remember those that died fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan

RICHLAND, Wash. - People from all over the Pacific Northwest came together Saturday and Sunday for the 17th Time of Remembrance Ceremony. They gathered to remember people that died serving in Afghanistan and Iraq. Saturday a vigil was held. On Sunday, families got together for a ceremony to remember those...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

GOP lawmaker will not face charges after fair arrest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon state Rep. James Hieb will not face charges in connection with his August arrest for alleged disorderly conduct and other charges at Clackamas County Fairgrounds. A memo obtained by KOIN 6 News says the Clackamas County district attorney is declining to pursue charges based...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Runner killed in early-morning Othello collision

OTHELLO, Wash. - Washington State Patrol has reported a deadly car versus pedestrian collision on State Route 26 from just before 6 a.m. on September 23. A 43-year-old man from Othello was driving east on SR 26 around Milepost 21 in his Honda Fit. Nearby, 26-year-old Sean Whisenhunt was running west in the eastern lanes. He was then reportedly hit by the Honda and found dead at the scene, according to WSP.
OTHELLO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Riverfront Hotel shooter sentenced to over 32 years in prison

RICHLAND, Wash. - Nearly two years after a shooting at the Riverfront Hotel in Richland killed Joshua Gibson, Jonathan M. Rodriguez, 29, has been sentenced to more than 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder. Rodriguez was charged with first degree murder, with a deadly weapon special...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Walla Walla priest competing on Jeopardy tonight

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- A Priest from St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Walla Walla will compete on the September, 26, episode of Jeopardy. David Sibley, 37, originally from South Carolina is a lifelong Jeopardy fan. Sibley told the Episcopal News Service that he would "yell answers at the screen" as a child.
WALLA WALLA, WA

