The Growlers vocalist and frontman Brooks Nielsen brought his solo band to Asbury Park, NJ Thursday night for a show at the revamped Asbury Lanes. The singer/entertainer/magician mainly worked through his new solo material with a few Growlers tunes sprinkled in for good measure. Brooks was dressed like a Peaky Blinder on acid wearing a red overcoat, a kipper tie, and a mischievous smirk under his mustachio.

ASBURY PARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO