Cleveland, OH

Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news

Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
BOSTON, MA
Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas rips media for coverage of Brett Favre scandal

Last week, in the wake of the bombshell report that revealed text messages sent between Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and then-Mississippi Republican Governor Phil Bryant seemingly showing their collaboration on a welfare scheme, some former professional athletes spoke out to blast the former Green Bay Packers legend. Among them was Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, who called Favre a "sleazeball."
NFL
‘There’s plenty of white folks out there doing their thing’: Stephen A. Smith baffled by Celtics’ handling of Ime Udoka scandal

The NBA world has been shocked by the recent news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could end up being suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season by his own team for having a consensual relationship with a female staff member in the Celtics organization. Udoka could end up going from leading the Celtics to the Finals in his first season in charge to missing the entire upcoming campaign in the blink of an eye.
BOSTON, MA
Skip Bayless Claims That Dennis Schroder And Patrick Beverley Are Better Players Than Russell Westbrook

The 2021-22 NBA season was one to forget for Russell Westbrook. His dream move to the Los Angeles Lakers turned into a horrible nightmare as he struggled to fit in, and the team crashed to a 33-49 record. Westbrook did not perform at the level that we have been accustomed to seeing from him, and he got a lot of blame from the media as well as fans for the team's struggles.
NBA
Jae Crowder Confirms His Departure From Phoenix Suns In Shocking Post

Whenever anyone talks about the Phoenix Suns, it is the superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul who often stand out. But the Suns are much more than just Booker and CP3. Boasting some of the best role players, the Suns are a very balanced side. Among one of the most important role players on the team is Jae Crowder.
PHOENIX, AZ
Matt Barnes: Ime Udoka situation is '100 times uglier' than we thought

Matt Barnes has done a 180 with his opinion on Ime Udoka. The former NBA player spoke on Instagram Thursday about the situation and defended the coach. On Friday, he shared a new video on Instagram where he took back his defense of Udoka and apologized for previously speaking without knowledge of the facts.
BOSTON, MA
Milwaukee Bucks Sign Former Duke Star

View the original article to see embedded media. The Milwaukee Bucks will open up training camp in just three days, because they are one of the few teams who will be playing some of their preseason games overseas. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks in Abu Dhabi on October...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Watch: Knicks’ RJ Barrett flaunts new moves in workout video

In the two-minute video, Barrett showed an array of off-the-dribble moves and step-back jumpers that were lacking in his game in his first three seasons in the league. Known for his maniacal work ethic, which constantly earned praise from New York coach Tom Thibodeau, Barrett underscored the importance of summer to his growing NBA career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

