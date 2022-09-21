An Instagram executive was involved in a heated exchange about allowing children on the site during an inquest into the death of schoolgirl Molly Russell, in which the family’s lawyer shouted “why on earth are you doing this?”Meta’s head of health and wellbeing, Elizabeth Lagone, said content viewed by the 14-year-old on the platform, which her family argued “encourages” suicide and self-harm, was safe.Despite defending the site throughout the hearing, Ms Lagone apologised for content that “violated our policies” which was viewed by Molly before she died.Towards the end of her evidence, the lawyer acting on behalf of Molly’s parents,...

