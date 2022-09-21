Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wabi.tv
Kick For Cass returns to Oakland
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A local tradition returned to the Messalonskee Middle School soccer field Saturday afternoon. Shine On Cass hosted its annual Shine On Saturday with the Messalonskee Lady Eagles Soccer Team. A free event for girls Pre-K through 5th grade. There was snacks and wristbands for everyone. Saturday...
wabi.tv
Bucksport woman celebrates 106th birthday
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Well, we’d call her the best thing since sliced bread, but she was actually born before it. Ruth Bunt of Bucksport is turning 106 years young. She celebrated the day alongside her family at home and enjoyed a carrot cake. In this century plus lifetime,...
Bangor Country Concerts for Next Summer Wish List
Is it too early to start thinking about the concerts for next year along the Bangor waterfront at Maine Savings Amphitheater. We can always think about them. We can always dream. Who would you include on your bucket list of concerts you wanna see in the summer of 23 in...
colbyecho.news
Gravy train stops in Waterville
The annual Fall Concert is officially back, and it’s coming in full steam ahead. The Student Programming Board (SPB) released the highly anticipated news of the Fall Concert’s headliner through an email on Saturday, Sept. 17. As the news rippled through the campus, murmurs of Yung Gravy—dubbed the Gravy Train—and his future arrival, could be heard everywhere.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Fun activities join messages of hope at Recovery Palooza
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Saturday the Bangor waterfront hosted the Recovery Palooza. Live music joined food, games, and several organizations dedicated to recovery as well as one prominent message. “There is hope. There is help and you just gotta ask for the help,” said Robin Meservey of Bangor.
wabi.tv
Aircraft used in latest phase of search for missing Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine (WMTW) - The search for missing Freeport teen Theo Ferrara continued Sunday with aircraft resources. A helicopter belonging to the Maine Forest Service and a Marine Patrol plane were used to search wooded areas near the border of Freeport and Brunswick from above, according to Kent Nelson of the Forest Service.
wabi.tv
Wellspring hosts its 7th annual 5K Race for Recovery
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wellspring held its 7th Annual 5K Race for Recovery at the Bangor Waterfront on Saturday... More than 100 runners and walkers set off at 10 am to raise awareness about recovery. The host, Wellspring, is an addiction treatment center in Bangor whose goal is to support...
Do You Remember The Classic Pepsi Commercial That Was Filmed in Maine?
Pepsi People Feelin' Free. That was the title of a Pepsi commercial that was filmed in Maine way back in 1973. The commercial actually played during the 1974 Super Bowl Pretty cool. The spot's premise is classic: a bunch of cool 70's kids get together and throw a charity car wash. All while hammering some Pepsi-Cola. Check out the price of the car wash at the beginning of the spot....only a BUCK!. Hey, it was 1973, after all. The best part of this commercial, other than it being filmed in Maine, is the 70's fashion and the throwback cars. And of course, the schmaltzy Pepsi singers and jingle. Be wary-the song will be stuck in your head all day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maine Man Searching For Cake Mixer Discovers Something From Medieval Times
According to Central Maine, a 24-year-old man named Will Sideri stopped by an estate sale to search for a pretty simply item, a cake mixer. This took place on Saturday on Pleasant St. in Waterville. He likes to bake and was in search of a mixer!. As the article states,...
WGME
UMaine closes dining and residence halls because there aren't enough students
(BDN) -- The University of Maine has closed one of its three dining halls and a residence hall for the fall semester, reflecting some of the lowest enrollment the Orono campus has seen in years and staffing troubles that have plagued virtually every industry. The university closed Hancock Hall, one...
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USA
The results were announced Friday for USA Today's 10 best corn mazes in the USA. Treworgy Orchards was in the running for the title and definitely had plenty of tough competition. Thanks to everyone that voted and helped Treworgy end up winning the title of the best corn maze in the USA. Treworgy Orchard is no stranger to this contest, having placed second in 2021 and been in the top ten for the last five years. The theme of this year's winning maze is "Winnie the Pooh".
Is This Historic Central Maine Mansion Really Haunted?
Since moving to Central Maine in 2016, I have been hearing rumors about how Augusta's Governor Hill Mansion is haunted. Sometimes, the people telling me about the hauntings were second (or third) hand, but other times, they were from people who had literally heard or seen something. Until recently, however,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wabi.tv
Beal’s Lobster Pier celebrates National Lobster Day
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The 25th of September is National Lobster Day!. At Beal’s Lobster Pier they’re taking the opportunity to show support towards those in the lobster fishing industry. The promotion was simple. Wear red to show your support for Lobstermen and women and get 20%...
wabi.tv
Farmingdale woman injured in Hallowell crash
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A Farmingdale woman was injured in a crash in Hallowell Friday. According to the Kennebec Journal, 96-year-old Mary Cunnion of Farmingdale was taking to the hospital after the crash at the intersection of Litchfield and Smith Roads. They say she was driving on Smith Road in...
wabi.tv
Former Searsport Fire Chief among those indicted in embezzlement scheme
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Waldo County grand jury has indicted the former Searsport fire chief and his reported domestic partner for their involvement in an embezzlement scheme. 52-year-old Andrew Webster is charged with receiving stolen property. According to the Village Soup, Webster received funds from the Barney Hose Association,...
Another 18-Wheeler Just Got Owned by Augusta, Maine’s Infamous ‘Can Opener’ Train Trestle
I know what you're thinking... 'how does this keep happening, and why doesn't the city just tear the old trestle down?' Well, I wish I had answers to both of those very valid questions. Personally, I think the city (and this makes sense) wants to keep it there to prevent...
3 Great Pizza Places in Maine
What is one food that you would never get tired of eating? If the answer is a delicious pizza then keep on reading to find out about three amazing pizza spots in Maine that you should visit if you've never tried their food. No matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good
According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
wabi.tv
Bangor PD arrested man for outstanding warrant for attempted murder
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police arrested a LaGrange man Friday afternoon on an outstanding warrant for attempted murder. The warrant for 36-year-old Patrick Lloyd is originally from Webster, Massachusetts. Bangor Police say the charge stemmed from a domestic violence incident. Officers stopped Lloyd in his vehicle where they say...
WMTW
Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices
RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
Comments / 0