Read full article on original website
Related
‘Out of control’: what the papers said about government handling of UK’s sterling crisis
Turmoil in financial markets which saw the pound fall to a record low against the dollar dominates today’s front pages. The currency tumbled as investors lost confidence in the UK’s public finances after last Friday’s mini-budget. The Guardian leads with “Sterling crisis deepens as Truss’s strategy unravels,”...
Japan holding state funeral for ex-leader Abe amid tensions
Japan is filled with tension, rather than sadness, on Tuesday as a rare state funeral for the assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, one of the most divisive leader, deeply splits the nation.Tokyo was under maximum security, with a large number of uniformed police mobilize around the Budokan hall, where the funeral is being held, and major train stations. Roads around the venue are closed throughout the day, and coin lockers at main stations were sealed for security.Hours before the ceremony began, dozens of people carrying bouquets of flowers queued at public flower-laying stands at nearby Kudanzaka park. Opponents...
Comments / 0