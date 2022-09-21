Read full article on original website
soapoperanetwork.com
‘The Talk’ To Regularly Share Sneak Peek Clips of CBS Daytime Dramas
On the Friday, September 23 episode of “The Talk,” co-host Amanda Kloots announced that throughout the show’s 13th season, fans can expect to see exclusive sneak peek clips from upcoming episodes of CBS daytime dramas “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless.”
