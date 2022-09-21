ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Observer

Southern Classic Daiquiri Factory

There are more than 60 daiquiris on the menu here, and the names are half the fun. Ever wondered what Love Field Frozen Over tastes like? If you answered yes, seek help, but it's actually a hurricane with tangerine, blue lemonade and peach. The Cliff is Long Island iced tea with blue lemonade, purple rain and tangerine. Dine-in or to-go, you can buy sizes ranging from 16 ounces to half gallons. The debauchery to follow is limitless.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Nate's Seafood & Steakhouse

Nate's Seafood & Steakhouse is a family-owned business that has been serving some of the best Cajun food to Dallas since 1988. The original owner, Nate, is from Lafayette in the heart of Louisiana's Cajun country. He is semi-retired now but has handed down the restaurant and recipes to other members of his family. From crawfish etouffee, seafood gumbo, boiled crawfish, po'-boys and signature dishes such as Stuffed Flounder Atchafalaya or Grilled Redfish Canal, this is one of the few places to get dishes like those back on the bayou. Any good Cajun also knows that boiled crawfish is not meant to be served in a plastic bag. Nate's is one of the few local places that serves them properly in a plastic tray, and if you like your mudbugs with an extra kick, be sure to order them with turbo seasoning.
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

Winners: Best of Dallas 2022

Dallas is home to everything. From food to drinks to fun, there is something for everyone, making Big D the perfect sport for just about everyone.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Jimmy's Food Store

Jimmy's, of course, is more than a sandwich shop. It's a small grocery store that sells Italian wines, cheeses, snacks and olive oils that's also a full deli selling house-made sausages, sauces, pizzas, lasagnas and meatballs. There is even a wine-tasting room in the back. The freshly prepared sandwiches, such as the Italian sub, muffuletta, Calabrese and Italian beef, are unmatched in Dallas. Seating is limited, lines can be long, and parking is always a challenge, but nothing this good is easy.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Impeccable Design Defines This Dallas Bluffview Home

Just north of Dallas’s bustling Lemmon Avenue, Bluffview boasts some of the most unique homes in North Texas. This tight-knit community exudes Americana with architectural aesthetics that call to mind mid-century class mixed with a modern feel. Here, the beautiful shores of Bachman Lake abute the bustling shopping and dining districts that make Dallas so unique.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Paul Ridley

Paul Ridley was no stranger to Dallas City Hall when he was voted into the District 14 council seat last June. He had served as the district's plan commissioner for eight years. Before that, he spent four years representing the district on the landmark commission. He's lived in the area for about 27 years, practicing construction law and commercial litigation, occasionally stepping away to serve the city. He's devoted to serving Dallas residents, and his attention to detail can make for some interesting mic-drop moments around the council's horseshoe.
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says

North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
TEXAS STATE
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Richardson, TX

Richardson is an upscale Texas city, located mostly in the northern part of Dallas County with some of its territory reaching into Collin County. It’s a cosmopolitan city, being the headquarters of many Chinese cultural organizations and the Indian Association of North Texas. Richardson prides itself on being a hub of arts, culture and education. The biggest center of industry here would be insurance of all types. Of course, it’s also the birthplace of many comedians, so it has its light side too.
RICHARDSON, TX
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B Local Opening Draws Crowds

San Antonio-based H-E-B Grocery Company opened its first store in the DFW metroplex on Wednesday to an overwhelmingly positive response. Hundreds of people stood in line, wrapped around the building, for the 6 a.m. grand opening of the Frisco H-E-B, amidst fanfare from a high school marching band and cheering crowds.
FRISCO, TX
papercitymag.com

3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

Willie D's takes over the former Uno Mas space on Henderson Avenue, bringing South Texas vibes to the area. (Photo by Kathy Tran) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: an upscale Italian spot from the owners of Shinsei near Inwood Village, stunning new sushi in Uptown, and South Texas-inspired fare and cocktails on Henderson Avenue.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Over-the-Top Brunch Spot, Place 2 Be, to Open in Victory Plaza

The Place 2 Be is expanding to Dallas. This Instagrammable brunch spot from Connecticut will be taking the place of Dibs on Victory, right outside American Airlines Center. Known for its eccentric plating and bottomless mimosas, TP2B is part of an all-female-owned restaurant group, The Statement Group. “We couldn’t be more excited to share our brand’s bold and cheeky brunch experience with such an iconic city and its amazing community,” says founder Gina Luari.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Homeless Claim Dallas is a Destination City

Talk to a homeless person from Texas for any amount of time, and one will quickly learn Dallas has a reputation as a destination city for vagrants. Several recently told The Dallas Express that from Garland to Galveston, the homeless know Dallas is a place with little public harassment, a passive police department, and city officials tolerant of panhandling.
DALLAS, TX

