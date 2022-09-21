Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
pdxmonthly.com
Samantha Hess, Portland's OG Cuddling Professional, Is Calling It Quits
After nine years of snuggle sessions, Portland’s trailblazing professional cuddler says she’s calling it quits. Samantha Hess, a former personal trainer who was inspired to start her business in 2013 after reading about a farmers’ market entrepreneur who sold hugs for $2 a pop, had her official last cuddling bookings on Tuesday, September 20.
thelundreport.org
In Columbia Gorge, A Small Hospital Turns To A Big System For Help
The past 10 years have been financially harsh for the small nonprofit Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, one of a dwindling number of Oregon hospitals that are not part of a large system. Since 2013, the independent 49-bed hospital on the Columbia River, 85 miles east of Portland, has...
travelawaits.com
Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You
Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
WWEEK
An Empty Lodge Highlights Gateway’s Failure.
Address: 725 NE 100th Ave. Why it’s empty: Dwindling Elks membership and a lack of school funding. For more than two decades, city planners and developers have had grand plans for a stretch of land east of the confluence of the Gateway Transit Center and Interstates 84 and 205.
'You've got to assume it has fentanyl in it': Fentanyl crisis claiming lives in Oregon and Washington
The conversation experts say every family needs to have. Griffin Hoffmann was a typical 16-year-old, doing his best in a world that hasn't been easy on kids in the past few years. He loved his friends. He had a heart for social justice. He struggled with anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was a tennis star at McDaniel High in northeast Portland. He went to the movies, he played video games. And he did something many teens do — he experimented at times with drugs.
kptv.com
Oregon Humane Society rescues 38 Alaskan Malamutes, 87 cats from two separate cases
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Within 24 hours, the Oregon Humane Society’s Portland and Salem campuses received 38 dogs and 87 cats from only two separate cases. The first case began when OHS was asked by the Oakridge Police Department to help with a situation involving an “overwhelmed breeder.” Four OHS vans traveled to the site and retrieved the 38 Alaskan Malamutes, bringing them back to the Portland campus.
WWEEK
Shows of the Week: Demi Lovato’s Music Is Getting Gnarlier Than Ever Before
A Heilung show is halfway between something you’d expect to see on the Vegas strip and something you’d expect to see at Stonehenge under a full moon. The Northern European band plays an electric reimagining of old Norse folk music, complete with skin drums and bone rattles, while decked out in psychedelic druid costumes straight out of a period epic like The Northman. Even if their pounding drums and epic chants aren’t your thing, they’re still one of the most unforgettable live acts currently touring. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St. 8 pm. $40.50-$80.50. 18+.
kptv.com
8 people hurt in rollover crash in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Eight people were hospitalized Tuesday night after a rollover crash in Vancouver. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Mill Plain Boulevard and 104th Avenue at about 8 p.m. The crash caused one of the vehicles to rollover, according to Vancouver Fire. Vancouver Fire said...
WWEEK
The State Highway Department Withheld Information About the Billion-Dollar Rose Quarter Project
A long-running disagreement over public information concerning a proposed $1 billion highway project is set for trial in Marion County Circuit Court next week. At issue is a seemingly straightforward question: What does the public think of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s plan to widen Interstate 5 at the Rose Quarter?
kptv.com
3 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Multnomah County
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were hospitalized early Thursday morning following a crash involving multiple vehicles in Multnomah County. Just after 5 a.m., emergency crews were called out to Southeast Troutdale Road and Southeast 282nd Avenue on the report of a crash. Gresham Fire said the crash involved three vehicles, a sedan, van and SUV.
WWEEK
A Federal Judge Has Ordered the Release of More Than 100 Patients From the State’s Locked Psychiatric Hospital. No One Is Sure What Happens Next.
The Oregon State Hospital, the state’s locked psychiatric hospital, abruptly announced three weeks ago that, in response to an order by a federal judge, it would send more than 100 patients back to their respective counties early. Many of the facility’s patients face criminal charges and are being held...
Here are the biggest donors in the race for Oregon governor
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians are watching a unique three-way race for governor play out this year, and that means a lot of money is being tossed around. Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson have raised a combined total of more than $26 million so far this year, and they've collectively spent nearly $24 million — that’s counting from January and including campaign activity during the primary election back in May.
portlandobserver.com
Rent Cap Increase for Oregon Renters
According to State officials the 2023 rent cap in Oregon will be 14.6%.The news comes as statewide evictions are increasing and the pandemic tenant protections are coming to an end on September 30. Rent in the coming year for a $2,000-per-month unit may be increased by $292 monthly under the...
WWEEK
Three Multnomah County Corrections Deputies Are on Leave Pending a Criminal Investigation
Three Multnomah County sheriff’s corrections deputies, Mirzet Sacirovic, Jorge Troudt and Gustavo Valdovinos, were placed on paid administrative leave Sept. 21, WW has learned. Corrections deputies typically supervise inmates in the county’s jails. The suspensions are “related” to a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office and Oregon State...
