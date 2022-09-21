Read full article on original website
Related
kyma.com
Three people suffer injuries following car accident on Friday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Friday, September 23, 2022, three people suffered injuries following a car accident. Moreover, in a press release, the crash occurred at approximately 1:50pm in El Centro. Additionally, there were two vehicles:. A Ford F-550 Black 2015 Dodge Challenger (the car the three travelers drove...
kyma.com
Business in El Centro staying afloat
How the lack business has affected the flow of customers - 13 On Your Side's Vince Ybarra reports. El Centro, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Downtown El Centro was once the heart of the city, with a strong economy. But now it's almost a ghost town. A total of nine businesses...
kyma.com
Healthy Eating with Chef Lucy: Hibiscus Tacos
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Hibiscus Tacos are garnished with pineapple, onion, cilantro, and salsa verde with avocado. The hibiscus flower is also rich in flavonoids, vitamin C, and organic acids, which provide various health benefits, such as helping to control blood pressure and promote weight loss. Ingredients:. 8 ounces dried...
Comments / 0